Mother’s Day 2021: 13 gifts mom will love

Mother’s Day is right around the corner. Did it sneak up on your this year? It’s time to choose the perfect gift for her.
Some moms can be picky, while others will say they love whatever you give them. Either way, picking out the right present can be tough. So, where should you start? How about the best tech gifts that won’t be hard to learn to use?
Every mom could use a gadget here and there to make life more comfortable, entertaining and convenient. If she’s not tech-savvy at all, no problem. We have options for her, too. Here are 13 gift ideas she’s sure to love.
1. For the woman on the go
If mom is always on the go, she's going to need an insulated mug to keep her coffee nice and hot. This leak-proof, insulated cup is perfect for hot or cold beverages and comes in a variety of colorful designs.
Promising review: "Love this color and it's the perfect size. [I] bought this mug to use for my Keurig Mini and it fits perfectly under it. Keeps my coffee HOT for hours and it's very well insulated; you can't feel the heat from outside of the mug. Loved it so much, bought one for my coffee-loving mother and I know she's going to love it as much as me."
Promising review: "Love this color and it's the perfect size. [I] bought this mug to use for my Keurig Mini and it fits perfectly under it. Keeps my coffee HOT for hours and it's very well insulated; you can't feel the heat from outside of the mug. Loved it so much, bought one for my coffee-loving mother and I know she's going to love it as much as me."
2. Keep in touch
Mom has a smartphone but does she have AirPods? These earbuds come with a wireless charging case and are perfect for keeping in touch with mom when she's out and about. They'll make her walks and chore time a lot more enjoyable, too.
Promising review: "The sound quality is good for such small devices. The battery life on these are awesome. If you happen to run low, toss them in the charging case for five or ten minutes and you are good to go. I love that they charge so fast!! You can even charge one while you are wearing [the other] if you don't want to miss that streaming show you are watching."
Promising review: "The sound quality is good for such small devices. The battery life on these are awesome. If you happen to run low, toss them in the charging case for five or ten minutes and you are good to go. I love that they charge so fast!! You can even charge one while you are wearing [the other] if you don't want to miss that streaming show you are watching."
3. For the mom who rocks
Maybe mom doesn't like in-ear headphones. She'll really appreciate these noise cancelling headphones. After all, no one ever leaves mom alone, right? She can block out the rest of the world while she works, relaxes, dances, sings or just wants to throw a great mini concert in the living room.
Promising review: "I work in a large office where there is a lot of noise. Since I do data entry, it's hard most of the time to relax and do my job in peace because of people laughing, eating, smacking and talking loudly ... This was the third pair of "noise canceling" headphones I have purchased but the ONLY ones that absolutely block the noise. I would highly recommend these."
Promising review: "I work in a large office where there is a lot of noise. Since I do data entry, it's hard most of the time to relax and do my job in peace because of people laughing, eating, smacking and talking loudly ... This was the third pair of "noise canceling" headphones I have purchased but the ONLY ones that absolutely block the noise. I would highly recommend these."
4. Hold on tight
PopSockets are the perfect grips to keep smartphones and tablets from slipping from our hands. If mom is a little accident-prone, this makes for the perfect gift. The best part? It opens up to reveal a mirror.
Promising review: "I've gotten so many compliments using this PopSocket. It's beautiful and it's so helpful to make sure I have nothing on my face w/o having to go to the bathroom. The adhesion is great as well."
Promising review: "I've gotten so many compliments using this PopSocket. It's beautiful and it's so helpful to make sure I have nothing on my face w/o having to go to the bathroom. The adhesion is great as well."
5. For the forgetful mom
Is your mom always misplacing her phone, tablet, remote, purse, you name it? This Tile pack is the perfect way to help keep track of just about anything. Attach the tracker to, well, anything from her keys to her wallet. Then she can just open up her phone if she misplaced something.
Promising review: "Bought for my girlfriend who is constantly losing her keys. She's been over the moon about this product and ended up buying one for her mom as well as one for her dad. Turns out you can use the tile to locate your lost phone as well. It's been a lifesaver and I no longer have to get out of bed to help her find her keys when she is late for work in the morning. I'm as happy with it as she is, maybe more."
Promising review: "Bought for my girlfriend who is constantly losing her keys. She's been over the moon about this product and ended up buying one for her mom as well as one for her dad. Turns out you can use the tile to locate your lost phone as well. It's been a lifesaver and I no longer have to get out of bed to help her find her keys when she is late for work in the morning. I'm as happy with it as she is, maybe more."
6. The timeless gift
Giving mom flowers on Mother's Day is a classic move. But instead of fresh flowers, which eventually wilt, get her a remote-controlled LED rose ball candle. It'll stay beautiful forever. There are two brightness settings and it emits a subtle rose aroma. Perfect for any dining or coffee table.
Promising review: "I gave this as a gift and the recipient loved it! The rose scent was very nice and more intense than I thought it would be , since, of course, the candle doesn't actually burn. The remote control was a nice touch."
Promising review: "I gave this as a gift and the recipient loved it! The rose scent was very nice and more intense than I thought it would be , since, of course, the candle doesn't actually burn. The remote control was a nice touch."
7. For the reader
If mom likes to read, consider the Apple iPad. She can shop online for all the books she wants and download them straight to her device. It's also great for playing games, working remotely, using FaceTime for video visits and so much more. We recommend this over laptops for many folks!
Promising review: "It is faster than my PC to start, upload and download. I enjoy using it throughout the house. I also use my Kindle app and enjoy reading on it, as it is larger and brighter than my Kindle. "
Promising review: "It is faster than my PC to start, upload and download. I enjoy using it throughout the house. I also use my Kindle app and enjoy reading on it, as it is larger and brighter than my Kindle. "
8. Let there be books
Some people don't want to be interrupted with notifications and calls when they're trying to read. If that sounds like your mom, get her the Kindle Paperwhite. It doesn't keep you connected the way a smartphone or iPad does. She can turn off her phone, head to a comfortable chair and read from her Kindle Paperwhite in peace.
Promising review: "What would I do without my Kindle? I use it all the time, and really enjoy the convenience of the built-in light and the touch screen. I also love the fact that I can quickly look up a word I don't yet know (especially for medieval history fiction). I've been a voracious reader my entire life, and never thought I would go so smoothly from paper to an electronic book. One of the best things I've ever done."
Promising review: "What would I do without my Kindle? I use it all the time, and really enjoy the convenience of the built-in light and the touch screen. I also love the fact that I can quickly look up a word I don't yet know (especially for medieval history fiction). I've been a voracious reader my entire life, and never thought I would go so smoothly from paper to an electronic book. One of the best things I've ever done."
9. Time to relax
It's hard work being a mom, so if you can offer just a bit of help with the daily chores, she'd probably appreciate it. Get her the iRobot Roomba. No more daily sweeping for mom! Now, she can just plug it in, set it up and let the iRobot clean the carpets and hard wood floors for her.
Promising review: "This Roomba is amazing. We have 4 pets inside our house and it was a daily struggle to keep up with all the dog hair. This has saved me a lot of time, and our floors look great. No more leftover dog hair. I would highly recommend this item to anyone with inside pets."
Promising review: "This Roomba is amazing. We have 4 pets inside our house and it was a daily struggle to keep up with all the dog hair. This has saved me a lot of time, and our floors look great. No more leftover dog hair. I would highly recommend this item to anyone with inside pets."
10. Comfy, cozy
Weighted blankets have become popular gifts for people who take their comfort seriously. Mom could use this blanket to get a great night's sleep, help keep her calm in stressful situations or just relax in general.
Promising review: "My mom enjoyed sleeping with this blanket on the couch! I ... bought it for me at mom's house, but I told mom she could use it. She loved the looks, the price, the comfort!"
Promising review: "My mom enjoyed sleeping with this blanket on the couch! I ... bought it for me at mom's house, but I told mom she could use it. She loved the looks, the price, the comfort!"
11. The gift that keeps on giving
Does mom have a green thumb? Or maybe she struggles to keep plants alive. The AeroGarden Indoor Hydroponic Garden comes with gourmet herb seeds and allows six plants to grow up to a foot tall without water or soil. Once the herbs are ready, mom can just rehome them outside and start growing more indoor plants.
Promising review: "I have a black thumb, which I think is important to add ... I planted everything ... it takes care of itself and they grow a little bit more each day. It's the most exciting part of my morning routine. [While] my coffee brews, I admire my plants!"
Promising review: "I have a black thumb, which I think is important to add ... I planted everything ... it takes care of itself and they grow a little bit more each day. It's the most exciting part of my morning routine. [While] my coffee brews, I admire my plants!"
12. Lookin' good
If mom wants to look her best, she should use this portable lighted vanity mirror. One side offers 1x magnification and the other side is 10x. Now mom can keep an eye on the TV while she fixes her hair and makeup.
Promising review: "I love the 10X magnification. It is sturdy and very pretty. The only thing I had to get used to was the round shape. I am used to an oval shape mirror. If you're on the fence about this, don't be. I would recommend this mirror to anyone."
Promising review: "I love the 10X magnification. It is sturdy and very pretty. The only thing I had to get used to was the round shape. I am used to an oval shape mirror. If you're on the fence about this, don't be. I would recommend this mirror to anyone."
13. Keep mom stylish and comfortable
Moms everywhere deserve to be comfortable around the house, meaning she's going to need some memory foam slippers. She can just slide them on and enjoy. The bottoms of these slippers grip the floor and the memory foam offers plush comfort.
Promising review: "This is a slipper. A real slipper. Not a shoe sole with some soft stuff on the top. This is just what I wanted! Super soft material on the top. Enough comfort and cushion on the bottom. Non-skid bottom but not a clunky shoe sole and easy to slip on and off. Perfection!"
Promising review: "This is a slipper. A real slipper. Not a shoe sole with some soft stuff on the top. This is just what I wanted! Super soft material on the top. Enough comfort and cushion on the bottom. Non-skid bottom but not a clunky shoe sole and easy to slip on and off. Perfection!"