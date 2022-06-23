Skip to Content
10 early Amazon Prime Day deals to grab now before they’re gone

By Serena O'Sullivan, Komando.com
June 23, 2022

Inflation is just like a cannonball: They both rock the boat — and if you aren’t careful, you might drown. One way to fight inflation is by searching for sales so you can save money wherever you can. Luckily, many Amazon merchants are slashing prices ahead of time, so you can save big on these early Amazon Prime Day Deals.

If you didn’t know, Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Prime members. If you’re a member, you can find thousands of deals on everything you need, from food items to high-quality technology. Tap or click here for eight insider tricks to maximize the money you save on Prime Day.

This year, Prime Day officially starts on July 12. But big brands like Fire TV, SharkNinja, iRobot, and Beats want you to have as much time as possible to save. They’re slashing prices across the board, which is good news for savvy shoppers like you.

Check out these 10 early Amazon Prime Day deals

1. Graphite Pickleball Set

Graphite Pickleball Set

Graphite Pickleball Set

Americans adore pickleball, a mix of tennis and ping-pong. Celebrities like Leonardo Di Caprio, Lil Dicky and Brene Brown have all spoken about their love of the sport. If you want to play pickleball this summer, you'll need the essentials in this kit.

This BYKUTA package comes with one carry bag, two paddles and four balls. Buy this affordable pickleball package for a fun, easy game that will exercise this summer.
Buy Now
$39.99 on Amazon.com

2. Refrigerator Organizer Bins

Refrigerator Organizer Bins

Refrigerator Organizer Bins

Got a messy kitchen cabinet, pantry or fridge? This four-piece plastic bin package will help you organize your kitchen better than ever before.
Buy Now
$16.99 on Amazon.com

3. Glass Meal Prep Containers

Glass Meal Prep Containers

Glass Meal Prep Containers

Want to save time cooking? You've got to try meal prepping. This eight-pack glass meal prep package comes with multiple containers with different compartments. You will save so much time and space by using these.
Buy Now
$39.99 on Amazon.com

4. Mini Wi-Fi Projector for iPhone

Mini Wi-Fi Projector for iPhone

Mini Wi-Fi Projector for iPhone

Want to share a video you found online? If your phone screen is too small, upgrade with this mini Wi-Fi projector. It's compatible with iOS, Android and TV sticks. You've got to check it out!
Buy Now
$74.99 on Amazon.com

5. Garden Pruning Shears

Garden Pruning Shears

Garden Pruning Shears

Save money on your gardening tools. Get them all at once in this handy pack. You get pruning shears with stainless steel blades, handheld scissors, heavy-duty bypass pruning shears, hand pruners, and secateurs for tree trimming.

Of course, no collection of gardening essentials would be complete without gardening gloves. Lucky you: This kit includes anti-slip gloves made of soft and comfortable fabric. Armor up to protect yourself from dirt, scratches and splinters.
Buy Now
$16.99 on Amazon.com

6. Outdoor Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker

Outdoor Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker

Outdoor Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker

Improve your boombox set up with this hard-to-beat portable wireless speaker. It's waterproof and even has robotic voice reminders to let you know when the battery is low. What more could you want?
Buy Now
$42.99 on Amazon.com

7. Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro is best known for playing high-quality music. But they're also a fashion statement. Some people see them as a sign of wealth. After all, not everyone can afford battery-powered wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation features. Oh, and AirPods are water-resistant, too.

If you've wanted AirPods for a while, now's the time to buy. In celebration of Amazon Prime Day, the Apple Store slashed prices by 30%. So trade in your old earbuds and upgrade to these wireless, comfortable ones. You might find it hard to go back to anything else once you've used these!
Buy Now
$174.99 on Amazon.com

8. Fire TV Cube

Fire TV Cube

Fire TV Cube

Upgrade your home theater setup with the Fire TV Cube. It can function as both an Alexa speaker and a streaming device. This means it can link with and control your smart devices. This includes your lights, thermostats, smart plugs and switches.

Not only are you getting hands-free entertainment, but you can also stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more. It has built-in privacy protections, too, like a microphone off button that stops it from recording you.
Buy Now
$69.99 on Amazon.com

9. Reusable Storage Bags

Reusable Storage Bags

Reusable Storage Bags

Do you do a lot of cooking? If so, you may be quickly running through disposable storage bags. Sure, they are cheap — but if you throw them away, you constantly need to buy new ones. Save yourself from this money sink with this 12-pack of reusable storage bags. They come in different sizes, so you're covered the next time you cook.
Buy Now
$12.74 on Amazon.com

10. Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

This powerhouse takes two chores off your hands: vacuuming and mopping. Set schedules with this Alexa-compatible robotic vacuum cleaner so it fixes your floors at the most convenient times. It's self-charging, slim and ideal for both hard floors and carpets. Your dust and pet hair won't stand a chance!
Buy Now
$199.99 on Amazon.com

Want more early Amazon Prime Day deals? We’ve got you covered. Tap or click here for 10 more early Prime Day deals.

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.

