Inflation is just like a cannonball: They both rock the boat — and if you aren’t careful, you might drown. One way to fight inflation is by searching for sales so you can save money wherever you can. Luckily, many Amazon merchants are slashing prices ahead of time, so you can save big on these early Amazon Prime Day Deals.
If you didn’t know, Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Prime members. If you’re a member, you can find thousands of deals on everything you need, from food items to high-quality technology. Tap or click here for eight insider tricks to maximize the money you save on Prime Day.
This year, Prime Day officially starts on July 12. But big brands like Fire TV, SharkNinja, iRobot, and Beats want you to have as much time as possible to save. They’re slashing prices across the board, which is good news for savvy shoppers like you.
Check out these 10 early Amazon Prime Day deals
1. Graphite Pickleball Set
This BYKUTA package comes with one carry bag, two paddles and four balls. Buy this affordable pickleball package for a fun, easy game that will exercise this summer.
2. Refrigerator Organizer Bins
3. Glass Meal Prep Containers
4. Mini Wi-Fi Projector for iPhone
5. Garden Pruning Shears
Of course, no collection of gardening essentials would be complete without gardening gloves. Lucky you: This kit includes anti-slip gloves made of soft and comfortable fabric. Armor up to protect yourself from dirt, scratches and splinters.
6. Outdoor Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker
7. Apple AirPods Pro
If you've wanted AirPods for a while, now's the time to buy. In celebration of Amazon Prime Day, the Apple Store slashed prices by 30%. So trade in your old earbuds and upgrade to these wireless, comfortable ones. You might find it hard to go back to anything else once you've used these!
8. Fire TV Cube
Not only are you getting hands-free entertainment, but you can also stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more. It has built-in privacy protections, too, like a microphone off button that stops it from recording you.
9. Reusable Storage Bags
10. Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
Want more early Amazon Prime Day deals? We've got you covered.