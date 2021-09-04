8 new Amazon tricks to save you some cash

Let’s face it — buying stuff on Amazon is fun. Perhaps too fun. You can add stuff to your cart without much thought. You’ll end up with a mix of essentials and impulse items. Perhaps they’re not all necessary, but that’s how online shopping goes.

Amazon is launching a buy-now-pay-later plan for items over $50. You’ll be able to pay in monthly installments rather than all at once. Note that interest on your payments could make this less cost-effective. Tap or click here to learn more about the plan and its fine print.

Thankfully there are quite a few ways to save when shopping with Amazon. Some involve more work than others, but in the end, the goal is the same: to ease the burden on your wallet. Check out our money-saving tips below.

1. Adjust the URL

You can “hack” an Amazon URL to search for how much an item is discounted from its regular price. You can also add these parameters to a category section to browse those items by a certain percentage off.

If you want to see all products that are 50-80% off, add this to the end of the Amazon URL: &pct-off=50-80

If you want to see products that are 60% off and up, you would add this to the end of the Amazon URL: &pct-off=60-

For example, search “iPad” on Amazon and get the results. Now add &pct-off=50-80 to the end of the URL, and you’ll get new options.

RELATED: Would you give your palm print to Amazon for $10? Tap or click here to check out the implications.

2. Sign up for an Amazon Business account

An Amazon Business account gives you perks that you don’t get with a Prime account. You get exclusive discounts, and you can sell products and services to businesses.

Amazon Business can connect you to potential customers, saving you on marketing costs. You still get free shipping and access to Prime Day deals, Lightning Deals and Prime Early Access.

Guided Buying and Spend Visibility help you track your buying and spending habits, while Amazon WorkDocs makes it easier to collaborate with your team.

It can also help consolidate your purchases when buying items for your business, so you don’t have to keep track of details from each seller you do business with.

Tap or click here to start your free Amazon Business account.

3. Gather up your old gift cards

Using Amazon’s gift card exchange, you can add gift cards (even those with just a few bucks that you might normally toss) and redeem them for Amazon cash.

Find the claim code, which are 14 or 15 characters long and usually contains letters and numbers.

Go to Redeem a Gift Card.

Enter your claim code and select Apply to Your Balance.

RELATED: If a third-party product has burned you, Amazon is updating its policy for claims. Tap or click here to learn how you can get paid in this situation.

4. Look for Lightning Deals

Unlike Prime Days, Lightning Deals happen all the time. Lightning Deals could include products with limited stock or a set time limit. For example, a smart speaker could be on sale for 75% for the next three hours or until it sells out. If you see something you like, grab it before it’s gone.

Lightning Deals can be found throughout Amazon and are available on Today’s Deals or Prime Day page.

Amazon’s smartphone app lets you see upcoming Lightning Deals. You can find them under Programs & Features. Select Join Waitlist on a Lightning Deal. Once it’s active, you’ll get an alert when your turn is coming up. You’ll have a limited time to make the purchase.

5. Trade in your old stuff

Amazon’s Trade-In program lets you trade your used Amazon devices, phones and games in exchange for gift cards and coupons for future orders. Visit the Trade-In page and choose the category for your device. Amazon will ask for information such as the model and serial number.

Your credit depends on a few factors, and even non-working devices can be eligible. You can get a free quote, so why not try?

For example, let’s try trading in an old first-gen Echo Dot. Go to the Trade-In page and select the Echo, Bluetooth Speakers, And Headphones category, then select Echo Dot (1st Generation).

Next, we’ll check off the condition of the item to get a quote. Then we can choose to accept an adjusted value upon Amazon’s inspection of the item or have it shipped back for free with no credit.

6. Be patient

Do you need every item rushed to your door? You can get some money back if you delay an order. Select a later shipping date to get credit towards future orders or media.

From the checkout page, you’ll see your delivery options. They’ll show any available incentives for no-rush delivery.

7. Check out the Amazon credit card

Amazon’s Prime Rewards credit card comes with its own rewards and benefits when you use it to shop with Amazon:

You get 5% cash back on purchases from Amazon and Whole Foods Market

2% back from restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores

1% back from utilities, ride-share and all other purchases

10% or more back on select Prime products

You also get an Amazon Gift Card upon approval.

As for interest, you can choose a percentage back or 0% APR for 6-18 months on purchases of $50 or more. After the 0% promo period ends, a variable APR of 14.24% to 22.24% applies.

Tap here to fill out an application for an Amazon Rewards card and see if you qualify.

8. Try Amazon Outlet or Warehouse

You can save by purchasing with Amazon Outlet and Warehouse.

Amazon Warehouse features items that were returned or slightly used. This includes refurbished or open-box items. It’s a great source for video games, appliances, power tools, cameras, school supplies and electronics in general. You can use your Prime benefits for free shipping, and there’s a good return policy.

Tap or click here to check out some wares from Amazon Warehouse. Be sure to check out the item’s condition, so you know what you’re getting.

Amazon Outlet works similarly to the Warehouse. It features closeout, clearance and overstock items. You may find holiday items that are out of season for very cheap, for example. And while you may not always find high-end popular items from the likes of Apple and Sony, you can find accessories and lesser-known brands for less.

Tap or click here to check out Amazon Outlet.

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.