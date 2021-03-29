There is no doubt things are a bit tough for many right now. We’re slowly making progress towards returning to normal, but financial implications from the pandemic could last much longer. Millions have filed for unemployment, and spare cash is spread thin.

Some are looking for a way to cut down on spending, but there is one thing that you should never do: buy cheap electronics from unknown manufacturers. In the U.K., there has been another incident where a cheap phone charger caught fire. Tap or click for details on a recalled charger that is a known fire risk.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the blaze. It just proves that cheap electronics and accessories can cost more in damages than the few dollars you save.

Here’s the backstory

Earlier this month, a girl in Birmingham, England, put her iPhone on a charger before going to sleep. It is unclear whether the phone was charging on top of the blankets or underneath.

Sometime during the night, she was awoken by flames — which inflicted minor burns to her face. She shared photos of the ordeal on social media, explaining the charger caught fire and ignited the blanket. She claims it was an original Apple cable and charger, but sources have pointed to a third-party charger as the culprit.

It’s never a good idea to charge your phone overnight next to your bed and never close to anything flammable. True or false: You shouldn’t charge your phone overnight.

Safe options from approved makers

Just because the labeling on the box says that it is safe doesn’t mean that the charger you bought at the flea market for $1 really is.

For Apple-compatible products specifically, the company introduced MFi certification for charging adapters and cables. MFi certification stands for Made for iPhone/iPod/iPad, and it ensures that Apple approved the products from other manufacturers.

Here are some safe options to buy:

The Apple 20W USB‑C Power Adapter offers fast, efficient charging at home, in the office or on the go. While the power adapter is compatible with any USB-C-enabled device, Apple recommends pairing it with the 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation) for optimal charging performance.

You can also pair it with iPhone 8 or later to take advantage of the fast-charging feature.

You can use this cable with your Apple 18W, 30W, 61W, or 96W USB-C Power Adapter to charge your iOS device and take advantage of the fast-charging feature. At just over three feet (one meter) in length, it is perfect for charging your device on a table or desk. You can also use this cable to sync your iPhone to a USB-C-enabled Mac.

Anker makes amazing products, and this nano charger is no exception. This model charges an iPhone 12 up to three times faster than with an original 5W charger. As the name implies, the Nano is also half the size of a standard iPhone charger.

If the 3-foot cable is too short, Anker has a 6-foot USB-C to Lightning cable available. The cable also doubles-up as a synching mechanism, so you can use it to sync your iPhone with a Mac to transfer content. This cable is MFi certified and is very durable. It will last up to 12 times longer than other cables.

As new devices are made, more are switching over to USB-C instead of the traditional connectors. This USB-C to USB-C cable from Anker is designed for high-speed charging. Paired with 100W chargers, it can charge a MacBook Pro 16-inch to 38% in just 30 minutes.

Looking for the whole charging kit? This MFi certified package is a great option. It consists of an Aukey 20W USB-C adapter and a 6-foot Lightning cable. As a bonus, it also supports Quick Charge 2.0 for a wide range of Android devices.

