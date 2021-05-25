Memorial Day 2021: 10 clever things to make your long weekend more fun

Are you ready for Memorial Day weekend?

While we should all take a moment to acknowledge and honor the men and women who gave their lives serving our country in the U.S. military, it’s also important to celebrate the legacy of freedom they left behind.

Americans celebrate by throwing backyard barbecues and hosting pool parties. If you’re hosting this year or just want to spice things up, check out these great last-minute holiday buys.

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.