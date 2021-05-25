Memorial Day 2021: 10 clever things to make your long weekend more fun

Are you ready for Memorial Day weekend?
While we should all take a moment to acknowledge and honor the men and women who gave their lives serving our country in the U.S. military, it’s also important to celebrate the legacy of freedom they left behind.
Americans celebrate by throwing backyard barbecues and hosting pool parties. If you’re hosting this year or just want to spice things up, check out these great last-minute holiday buys.
1. After-hours dining
When you're hosting a barbecue, you need to be prepared for anything — especially guests who are hungry after the sun has already set. Don't worry about good lighting with this RVZHI Grill Light. Attach it to the grill handle for perfect lighting all night long.
Promising review: "This attaches perfectly to my husband's grill. My hubby loves grilling and will do it at [any] time of the day. Definitely will be excited when he opens this on his bday! It gives me a little bit of peace that when he goes out at night checking on it he can use both hands not just one because he’s holding a flashlight with the other."
2. Shoo fly, don't bother me
No one likes bugs flying around. Use this electronic insect killer to keep up to half an acre pest-free. Simply hang or stand it about 25 feet from the party and forget about it. Bugs will be attracted to the light and will leave you and your guests free to enjoy an insect-free party.
Promising review: This is the good old, sturdy, well-made old-fashioned "FLOWTRON" that's been around for years. I LOVE this thing!! I actually got it for farm flies ... I also have a pond, & wanted to ensure mosquitoes got ZAPPED if they came around. ... GREAT item, I love my zapper!!
3. It's the little things that count
When you're making barbecue, you know paper plates aren't always enough. Go old school and line these red, white and blue plastic trays with some wax paper before placing a delicious saucy meal into them. Cute and functional!
Promising review: They are a cute retro look. Perfect for BBQ small to medium portions. [I] ordered the checkered wax paper inserts, they make clean up much easier.
4. Blast some tunes
When you're hanging out with friends and family, background music is a must — especially when people are swimming. This waterproof Bluetooth speaker is the perfect gadget to keep the party going.
Promising review: This little speaker packs a punch!! I drive a truck over the road and some of the different company trucks get crap signal. This thing has been a lifesaver for music!!! It's loud even with the windows down in the rig. ... I have not tested the waterproof aspect of the speaker yet but I'm so impressed with the sound quality/battery life that I gave it 5 stars across the board.
5. Fun for the whole family
Is it really a party if there aren't any games? Try this portable ring toss game that comes with its own carrying case. Enjoy playing indoors or outside and help your kids develop hand-eye coordination, healthy competition and a little team playing.
Promising review: This game has been the best purchase I brought this summer. It is keeping my 5 & 3 year grandchildren busy out in the yard - they love making up new games while playing it and it is something they can do with their older cousins when visiting. ... I love the bag you can put it away in, taking up no room in the garage. I am going to purchase another one for when we have larger groups allowing several to play. A GREAT GAME and well made!!
6. Keep the party going
Swimming in the dark can be dangerous. This floating light keeps everyone safe and plays music to boot. Play with the multi-colored lights and enjoy your favorite songs while you stay cool in the pool.
Promising review: Fun little speaker for the pool. Easy to connect to a cell phone and was impressed with the sound! Water will get in the speaker if floating on the water and will distort the sound but don't worry. Just turn it upside down and you can hear the music clearly. We ended up setting it by the pool and enjoyed our playlist for several hours. Time will tell how long the battery lasts but so far, I'm happy with my purchase!
7. Keep your drinks nice and cold
No party is ready until a cooler has been filled with ice and tasty drinks. This 40-quart cooler is easy to pull and will keep up to 59 cans cool for hours. Close the lid and rest your drink in the cup holders molded into the lid, or leave it near the snack table and enjoy cool beverages all night long.
Promising review: This is exactly what we needed with both wheels and a drain. It is not too large but deep enough to hold a large number of drinks, as well as food needing cooling on top of the drinks. The handle is long enough so that you don't have to lean over to lead it along. Great Coleman product.
8. Great for the whole family
As night falls, you may think the party will wind down but that's not always the case. Pull out this mini projector and 100-inch screen. Plug in a Fire Stick, connect a DVD or Blu-ray player, or even a gaming console for extra fun.
Promising review: Just WOW. Bought it with a Tripod , placed it in my daughter’s room and the resolution is perfect and the picture is very clear, sound is amazing so no need to buy a separate sound bar. Saved me a lot of money instead of buying a new tv, i connected it to the fire-stick and you can adjust the picture size as needed.
9. Protect your devices
This water-resistant case is perfect for your next pool party. Protect your phone, camera, GoPro and other gadgets. Keep your tech near the water for a quick pic or video, and protect it from splashing water.
Promising review: Works great! We use it to have a cell phone with us as we go tubing down the river so we can communicate if there is an emergency. Other phones have gotten ruined / wet from other systems like bags & pouches but the pelican case is always dry!!
10. Light up the night
You don't need a harsh light to keep people happy. These decorative patio umbrellas include solar-powered LED lights to brighten up your patio or yard. Nothing beats shade during the day and a pretty display of light at night.
Promising review: I bought this patio umbrella as a gift. When I finally got to see the umbrella, I was pleasantly surprised with the quality of umbrella. The fabric is of very good quality, the pole is very sturdy and the solar lights are bright! I am very pleased with this purchase and more importantly, my mother loves it!!
