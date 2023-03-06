Skip to Content
Kim Komando Today podcast: Matt’s list of cool products going viral

By Matthew Hoeffel, Komando.com
March 6, 2023

On the most recent Friday edition of Kim Komando Today, I shared products I’ve seen repeatedly on social media. Honestly, I want them all — and I know you will too.

If you try any of them out, let me know! Email podcasts@komando.com.

Simple solution to cutting boxes

WORX WX082L 4V ZipSnip cordless electric scissors

WORX WX082L 4V ZipSnip cordless electric scissors

Buy Now
$44.99 on Amazon.com

Have a ton of cardboard boxes sitting in the garage? Cutting them up with a utility knife is a pain, and using scissors takes forever. This is the best of both worlds: cordless electric scissors. It will cut through those boxes like butter.

An innovative way to staple papers

PLUS Paper Clinch compact staple free stapler

PLUS Paper Clinch compact staple free stapler

Buy Now
$11.89 on Amazon.com

Whenever I need to staple something, I realize I never bought staples. That’s why this stapleless stapler is so cool. It cuts a notch in your papers, then folds them together. You can “staple” up to five sheets. Plus, you will never need to buy staples again.

Convenient water bottle

SPECIAL MADE collapsible water bottles

SPECIAL MADE collapsible water bottles

Buy Now
$11.99 on Amazon.com

Carrying a big, empty water bottle on a hike or a trip or to an amusement park stinks. This one folds up super small once it’s empty. Toss one in your suitcase or bag and bring it with you everywhere.

Genius slow cooker tool

Silicone slow cooker liners

Silicone slow cooker liners

Buy Now
$29.99 on Amazon.com

I make a lot of meals in the slow cooker, and sometimes I wish I could make more than one thing at a time. This silicon divider makes that possible. It’s reusable and nonstick, which is a nice bonus.

Back scratcher for hard-to-reach spots

Cactus back scratcher travel size

Cactus back scratcher travel size

Buy Now
$9.99 on Amazon.com

I’m not the most flexible person, and this back scratcher is the perfect way to get to those spots you can’t quite reach. This would make an excellent gift for almost everyone.

Fun for all ages

AYNAT FUN magnetic drawing board for toddlers & kids

AYNAT FUN magnetic drawing board for toddlers & kids

Buy Now
$11.98 on Amazon.com

This magnetic drawing board is made for kids, but … I want one. You use a magnetic pen to draw around tiny metal beads. If you have kids, you’ll be happy for some mess-free art.

Great way to create more workspace

Samsers multi-device foldable Bluetooth keyboard

Samsers multi-device foldable Bluetooth keyboard

Buy Now
$39.99 on Amazon.com

OK, this is awesome if you often work away from home or your desk space is minimal. It’s a full keyboard that folds up small enough to fit easily in a bag or even a big pocket.

Your kids will love this toy

AMERFIST flying orb ball toys

AMERFIST flying orb ball toys

Buy Now
$32.00 on Amazon.com

Another one for the kids — or kids at heart. I got this hovering orb a while back, and it’s super fun for any age.

Great way to upgrade family movie night

Mini Projector, PVO portable projector

Mini Projector, PVO portable projector

Buy Now
$55.99 on Amazon.com

Projectors don’t have to cost a lot. This one is super affordable and can project up to 170 inches. The sweet spot is 60 to 100 inches, which sounds ideal for backyard movie night.

Must-have kitchen tool

Chef'n FridgeFork condiment fork

Chef'n FridgeFork condiment fork

Buy Now
$8.99 on Amazon.com

OK, this one is weird, but stick with me. I admit it: I eat straight from the pickle jar. But I don’t want juicy pickle fingers. This fork attaches to the side of the jar for easy pickle grabbing.

We may receive a commission when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

