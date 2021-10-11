New M1 MacBook Air is on sale for the lowest price it’s ever been

The MacBook Air M1 is cheaper than ever. Normally, you have to pay $1,000 for this lightning-fast gadget. But now, you can grab the powerful 256GB model for a more affordable $850 on Amazon.

If you need more storage power, the 512GB MacBook Air M1 is $150 off. These laptops are more advanced than previous MacBooks, thanks to their pièce de résistance: the M1 chips. Thanks to this fantastic technology, these Macs wake up the moment you open the lid.

Low prices are big news during a global chip shortage. Since important components in phones, laptops and other devices are in short supply, price tags could skyrocket during the holiday shopping season. Tap or click here for six things to buy before this year’s Black Friday shortages.

Why you want it

Not only is it speedy, but the MacBook Air also has a slim and easy-to-use keyboard. Plus, it’s light and easy to transport.

Here are some specs:

Screen size : 13 inches

: 13 inches Weight : 2.8 pounds

: 2.8 pounds RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Storage : 256 GB

: 256 GB Battery: 15 hours

Or you can upgrade to the model with a whopping 512GB of storage. It shares the weight, RAM and screen size as the first model, but it has a longer battery life of 18 hours.

These sales tend to come and go, so we recommend buying sooner rather than later if this discount catches your eye. If you want more ways to save big on Apple tech, we’ve got you covered. Tap or click here to get iPads, iPhones, Macbooks and more Apple gear for cheap.

