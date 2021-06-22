It’s been a great time for Amazon Prime members. Its annual Prime Day 2021 is in full swing. Aside from Black Friday, there’s no better day for hunting deals.

Although it’s a 48-hour event, you shouldn’t wait until the last minute to buy. Some of the most popular items may sell out if you wait too long. Luckily, we put together a list of 15 tech deals, so you don’t have to waste precious time researching. Tap or click for 15 great Prime Day deals before they’re gone.

But you can get deals on more than just electronics: You can also get beauty supplies, home goods, toys, tools and more for steep discounts. Scroll down for some of the best savings in each category.

Now, you can save up to 30% on select Premium Beauty appliance brands, from FOREO and NuFace to T3 and more. You can grab waxing kits, gel nail polish sets or even essentials like Aloe Vera Gel or beard straighteners for a ton of cash off.

You can also get:

Toothbrushes

Teeth whitening kits

Moisturizers

Beard grooming kits

Coconut oil

Plaque remover kits

There are a lot more everyday essentials you’ll find, so check them out!

You don’t have to break the bank to upgrade your home. Looking for some extra help in the kitchen? Grab a cast-iron skillet grill for up to 40% off.

Maybe you’re looking for new blenders, furniture, mattresses and more. You can get some amazing deals on the stuff you need right now. For example, you can save up to 44% on Hestan Cookware or save up to 30% on iLife Robot Vacuums.

Don’t miss out on some steep discounts on the electronics you need. For example, you can get the Panasonic LUMIX mirrorless camera for $150 off if you act fast.

You can also save up to 30% off select PC accessories from Netgear, Dell and other tech providers. If you want a digital art frame, you can get the Divoom Pixoo Pixel Art Digital Frame for 30% off now.

It’s never too early to start buying Christmas gifts for the little ones in your family. Or maybe you want to grab a fun card game for your next family game night. Amazon Prime Day lets you save more than 30% on Kids Against Maturity, a popular game that the young ones are sure to love.

You can also save 20% on the Splash Pad Water Toy Sprinkler Mat Pool.

It’s a good time to give your home a facelift. In fact, last year, 76% of American homeowners completed at least one home improvement project. But, if you want to improve your property value and enjoy your home even more, you’ll need some high-quality tools to get the job done.

Luckily, Amazon Prime Day has some great discounts: You can save up to 30% off certain Dremel tools or off some Amazon-brand electronics and accessories.

It’s also a great time to buy a bidet. (We recommend buying it before the end of Amazon Prime Day to maximize your savings. After all, you don’t want to flush money away, do you?)

Since it’s summertime, you’re probably keeping a close eye on your pets. After all, you want to make sure they’re getting enough water and not spending too much time in the sweltering sun. Luckily, you can help take care of your four-legged friends without spending a ton of cash this summer.

For example, you can save up to 30% on PetArmor Plus or dog food and treats to keep your puppies happy. You can also grab The Honest Kitchen whole grain dog food for 20% off. Don’t forget supplements, either!

Want something with a more personal touch? You can save up to 20% on handcrafted jewelry, décor and more now.

