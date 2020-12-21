The clock is ticking! Last-minute gifts and stocking stuffers

Have you finished your holiday shopping yet? If not, you’re running out of time.

You’re probably already aware of that, though. With only a few days until Christmas, we’re down to the wire on the shopping timeline. If you don’t get it done now, you’re going to be stuck with minimal choices. Most of the Christmas shipping deadlines have already passed, so the clock is winding down.

Luckily, you may still have time if you get moving right now. Amazon is still offering “Arrives by Christmas” shipping on tons of items, so make sure you look for the icon when placing an order. That’s your best shot at on-time gifts this year. To help you get started, here are 10 last-minute gift ideas that will hopefully arrive by Christmas.

1. Give the gift of memories with this Atatat Digital Photo Frame

Looking for a heartfelt gift for your favorite relative or friend? This Atatat Digital Photo Frame is a great way to share all of your amazing memories with them. The 8-inch digital screen is large enough to showcase all of their favorite images, and they’ll be able to customize the frame to their heart’s content.

Promising review: “This is a birthday present I gave to my cousin. She is a photo collector. I originally planned to purchase another gift package for the photo frame. But when I received this item, I thought I didn’t have to buy another gift package. This is a very beautiful box. Insert the SD card and adapter, select “Photo”, after a few seconds, the photo frame starts playing my picture, Nice, really Nice! ! The picture quality is very clear and natural, just like on my MacBook Air.“

2. Any tech fanatic will love this Echo Dot (4th generation)

Who doesn’t want a smart speaker? The Echo Dot (4th generation) is a great option for any smart home fanatic or novice. Your loved one can use it to ask Alexa questions, play music, keep up with the news headlines or to control their other smart devices. There’s a reason the Echo Dot is the most popular smart speaker with Alexa: it’s easy to use, affordable and has about a million different uses. They’ll love it.

Promising review: “I love my new echo dot! It has a nice sound speaker with an amazing app that’s been improved so much over the years. I received it today and enjoy so much for so many reasons. It has a really sleek design and an improved sound system from the first generation for sure. I have had Alexa in my house for a couple of years now and it has been a great experience. Highlights of this generation: Great new sphere design with a light ring on a bottom; quality of material; sounds with bass is amazing and I feel it. Will be super nice in stereo mode; climate Pledge Certified; and easy set up as always.”

3. Got teenagers on your list? This Bluetooth Beanie Hat with Headphones is perfect for them.

Trying to find a last-minute gift for your teenage nephew or child? This Bluetooth Beanie Hat with Headphones will be right up their alley. It has some of the loudest built-in speakers on the market and they’re crisp and clear, too. The battery life is awesome as well. They’ll get long battery life with playtime between 16 to 20 hours, which is much higher than the competition. Most Bluetooth beanies have five or six hours of battery life, max.

Promising review: “I ordered this as a gift for my son, he’s a typical teenager and loves listening to music (and ignoring mama). He also has very long hair and wears a beanie most of the time to “tame” it (aka avoid washing it). This gadget is perfect! He can stream his music right from his phone and walk around in style. So far I haven’t noticed any issues with these. They connected to BT quickly and the sound quality is good, so far they are staying connected just fine as well. The only thing I wish was different is that they weren’t labeled on the outside with the buttons etc, I wish it were sleeker but overall, a great product and a perfect gift for a picky teenager.“

4. Know someone who’s selfie-obsessed? This 10’’ LED Ring Light with Stand and Phone Holder will make those Instagram selfies even better.

If you’re shopping for someone who loves Instagram or live streaming, this 10-inch LED Ring Light with Stand and Phone Holder is a great option. It helps take the best photos, and the color temperature can be easily adjusted to preference. The touchpad makes it easy to switch modes or brightness, and it has about 50% more brightness than other USB-powered models.

Promising review: “Amazing price to up my Instagram photos!! I love how portable this is, I am able to set it up and put it away in less than 3 mins. The ring light is 10 inches and it’s enough for a beginner to get my feet wet in professional lightening. This has 3 lighting setting (cool, warm and mixed) with options to dim the brightness. Instead of a USB plug this is connected to a power outlet to give consistent power.”

5. Your little ones will be mesmerized by the Echo Glow — Multicolor smart lamps for kids

If you’ve got little ones on your list, the Echo Glow — Multicolor smart lamps for kids is a great last-minute gift. Color and brightness can be adjusted by voice, so it’s easy for kids to control. They can choose from colors and fun lighting options and even throw a dance party or an impromptu light show. The rainbow timer is an awesome feature, too. It will help them stay on track with routines by giving them a visual reminder. Pretty cool all around.

Promising review: “This light is perfect for current Echo users. It’s probably best used if you have an Echo in the same room but not necessary. Just plug it in and add device in the Alexa app. So easy. From here you can give commands like turn light to turquoise. Turn lamp to 35%. Strobe, rainbow (Cycle), dim, etc all work. You can also set an alarm to the light to slowly wake you up. No need to use the app to find the device and color. You can if needed though. The light itself is a little smaller than expected (Cantaloupe) but perfect for a night light or around your entertainment center. It puts off a nice variety of colors.“

6. Audiophiles will go bananas over this Vinyl Record Player with Speakers

Who doesn’t love old records? The sound of vinyl is unrivaled, and this Vinyl Record Player with Speakers will take it to the next level. It’s affordable, simple to set up and perfect for any audiophile. It’s easy to use, too — so even the most inexperienced record lovers can use it.

Promising review: “This record player is definitely worth the money, and it looks and is so much better than I expected. Play your favourite vinyl records and albums with this classic turntable. it’s amazing to hear the music play from a record again. I love the vintage designs and wooden body. I highly recommend.”

7. Gamers and tech nerds will want this 1080P HD Webcam

If you’re struggling to find a gift for the gamer on your list, this 1080P HD Webcam could be a good fit. It’s plug and play, so they won’t have to install any software or drivers on their computer, and it’s got a ton of other features, too. The multi-angle tripod and universal clips mean it works with almost any laptop, desktop or LCD monitor. Plus, the built-in noise reduction mic makes the sound crystal clear, so it’s perfect for gaming, live streaming, video calls and a ton of other uses.

Promising review: “It’s a decent camera and for the price, it might be hard to beat. I was in a pinch and needed something fast so I decided on this one. Plugged it in and it was picked up by Windows 10 quickly and started working right away. It comes with a stand. I consider it a bonus as I wasn’t expecting it to be as good as it is. The tripod allows you to not only place it on a regular surface but is the type that can be bent and placed on other objects and cling to them. It also has a clip on the side of the tripod that I assume could be used to secure it on other things too.”

8. Get the Android owners in your life these Sony WF-XB700 True Wireless Earbuds. They’re awesome.

Android owners will think they’ve won the lottery if you get them these Sony WF-XB700 True Wireless Earbuds. They’re wireless, have solid battery life and offer truly awesome sound. As a bonus, they’re built with extra bass for exquisite sound.

Promising review: “These are a great bud for bass heads and anyone who loves volume, loud volume. These are definitely one of the top, if not the top wireless earbuds I’ve ever tried! They are pretty big, but they deliver on sound and have a huge Bluetooth range of what is well beyond 100 feet, in my opinion. The battery lasting 9 hours is awesome.“

9. Help out the tired parents in your life with this Keurig K-Cafe Single Serve Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker

Who doesn’t need an extra jolt of caffeine after this year? Anyone on your list will love this Keurig K-Cafe Single Serve Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker. It’s easy to use, with simple button controls that help make all kinds of coffee drinks. It can make brewed coffee, hot or iced lattes, cappuccinos or even add an extra jolt of strong brew to the mix. This special edition Keurig looks great on any counter.

Promising review: “As far an I can see, there is nothing that compares with this machine. True, it does not make a “legit” espresso, but the “strong” option on the machine gives me the next best thing with a dark or espresso roast. (The “strong” option can also be used to make a stronger brew of regular coffee.) The milk frother is wonderful. My mother is VERY picky about her latte foam and she was amazed at how good it is, so I bought her this machine for her birthday. It does all this AND it makes lattes/capps in Keurig time.”

10. This Bose SoundLink Micro speaker is great for people who love to play outdoors

Know someone who loves the outdoors? This Bose SoundLink Micro speaker would make a great gift for them. It’s waterproof and rugged, so it can withstand hiking or camping trips — or even days at the beach in the salty air. Plus, it comes with that crisp, balanced sound quality that Bose is known for and they’ll get a wireless range of 30 feet or so, too. It’s great for people who love to play outside in their time off.

Promising review: “This is exactly what I wanted from Bose, a water-resistant speaker and tough enough to handle extreme situations, I’m currently deployed in Afghanistan and this speaker is loud enough with perfect bass for its size, and the sound quality is unmatched to the JBL flip 3 I have, though the JBL is louder but does not that the quality or bass I wanted. You get what you pay for with Bose products. Now mind you, this is a tiny speaker so don’t think you are gonna get the sound like the Soundlink Mini, which is a bigger speaker and thus gives off bigger sound. But if you’re looking for light weight and durable to carry into any situations, this is the speaker for you.“

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.