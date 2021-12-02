15 gifts for people who call a kitchen their happy place

There’s something magical about baking in a fully-stocked kitchen during the holidays. The smell of Christmas cookies and fresh-baked bread fill the air and remind you that the holidays are in full swing.
If you have someone on your Christmas list who dreams of being the next Martha Stewart, you might want to skip the new Beats headphones and aim for something they will genuinely enjoy.
From a Magic Bullet to a new set of pots and pans, we found some great options for the Gordon Ramsey in your life. Here are 15 gifts for people who call the kitchen their happy place.
1. Bring magic into your kitchen
Smoothies can be an excellent way to start your day, but not every blender is up to the task. With the Magic Bullet, you can be sure your blender will meet your expectations morning after morning.
Promising review: "Let me start by saying that my original Bullet lasted 14 (!) years!!!! It was awesome and I loved it, using it constantly for smoothies (yes, frozen fruit). I couldn't even complain when it finally died after such a long life. So I immediately bought a second one."
2. Because it's not the holidays without wine
If you've ever struggled to open a bottle of wine, you aren't alone. Save your time with that old corkscrew and use this electric wine opener instead, so you can focus on drinking the wine, not opening it.
Promising review: "Bought this bad boy for work. The reviews were either great or people were upset about the battery. I've had it at work for over a month now and opened 1000s of bottles of wine with ease with it. I give this thing raving live reviews."
3. Elevate your dinner parties
While you can buy silverware for $1 at Walmart, do you want your guests to use it? Elevate your dinner parties with this beautiful flatware set that will be useful during the holidays for years to come.
Promising review: "We bought these to replace our current set. This set is perfect. The design is cute but not too fancy and perfect for everyday use."
4. Cook like a professional
If you have a friend that dreams of being Gordon Ramsay in the kitchen, this is the gift to get. It's the kitchen gadget you didn't know you needed. Cook beef, chicken, or fish the way a five-star restaurant would, and they'll leave friends wondering where they went to culinary school.
Promising review: "This is well worth the price! This is the way to cook beef, chicken or salmon. Delicious results. Don't get any special bag to cook with. Sealable baggies work great. You don't need that $70 sealer or special rolls of bags."
5. Cookware that will last forever
The right set of pots and pans should last you for nearly a lifetime and produce amazing results in the kitchen. These KitchenAid pots may seem pricey, but you get what you pay for. Replace those cheap knock-offs for a set that will enhance the food you cook and last long enough to pass on.
Promising review: "I bought this to replace long-time Farberware nonstick skillet. I don't know if I love this one more because the old one had begun to stick...but this one is wonderful."
6. Never struggle to open a can again
Opening cans can be a pain, especially with those cheap can openers from the dollar store. This electric model will open anything in less time and makes the perfect holiday gift for foodies.
Promising review: "This works great. It’s a bit loud but I feel that’s minor compared with the hands free nature of this product. If you have poor grip or pain in your hands this is awesome. No sharp edges either."
7. Chop like a pro
We often forget about the importance of a good cutting board. Those plastic ones are ruined in no time and don't make it easy to get the results you want. Make chopping a breeze with this Bamboo set in multiple sizes.
Promising review: "These cutting boards are beautiful and really great quality. We’re enjoying the 3 sizes and because of the great value I’m planning to purchase as gifts too!"
8. Fried food without the calories
When air fryers came out, they were a hot ticket item, which hasn't changed in recent years. Get high-quality fried food without the calories and bad eating habits that come with a typical frier. This is the perfect gift for the health-conscious people in your life.
Promising review: "This is the best new kitchen appliance I’ve purchased in a very long time. Best of all worlds. Update: I’ve purchased 4 of these including gifts for our grown children. They also LOVE their dual basket air fryer and use it all the time."
9. Make tea old school
Kettle's seem to be a thing of the past, but if you love tea, you might want to invest in a high-quality electric kettle. Get piping hot water in seconds, and skip microwaving your tea or coffee and losing all those vital nutrients in the process.
Promising review: "This is a very streamlined electric kettle. The blue LED lets you know the water is boiling. There is a max line and it is about a simple as it gets. Who doesn't want a beautiful, well made, easy to use electric kettle?"
10. You can never have enough cookies
You can never have too many cookies during the holidays and this set will help with that. Spend more time baking cookies and less time cleaning pans with this easy non-stick set that won't break the bank either.
Promising review: "Upgraded our kitchen bakeware. So easy to clean! "
11. Save time in the kitchen
Slice, shred, chop, and anything else you can think up with this Hamilton Beach food processor that will ultimately save valuable time in the kitchen. For anyone who cooks a lot or has a big family, this makes the perfect gift.
Promising review: "I've owned and used the he11 out of a Cuisenart...and loved it. But when it died, I thought I'd try something new and something way less expensive. Well, what a pleasant surprise to find that this HB processor is, in my opinion, even better."
12. A knife set that will cut anything
Every knife cuts things, but if you want to chop a carrot like it's butter, here's the knife set that will change your cooking. Newly-weds, new homeowners, and those just looking to invest more into their kitchen will love this 15-piece set with the tools for every occasion.
Promising review: "I bought this set for my mother, she started demanding that people address her as Gordon Ramsay, she became much more critical of other people’s cooking, and she started wearing chef’s clothing constantly which is really awkward considering she works at a bank. But the last thanksgiving SLAPPED so thanks Cuisinart."
13. You can never have enough Tupperware
With so many Ziploc and Tupperware containers out there, you never know which one to buy. With the holidays in full swing, you can also never have enough storage. Save leftovers in style with this complete set that is also airtight. Everyone on your gift list will love this.
Promising review: " I recommend these to any one who is looking for some great storage containers."
14. Because...coffee
You can never go wrong with a classic gift like the Keurig Coffee Maker. For anyone on the go, who also loves coffee, this is a gift that keeps on giving.
Promising review: "This is what made me a fan of coffee. Perfect one-cup for when you need it instead of a pot you'll end of wasting. In the long run, you'll save money, so this is an investment."
