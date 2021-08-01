Have an older Kindle? It will lose access to the internet soon

Amazon’s Kindle eBook reader has been a huge success since its launch. No longer having to carry hefty books with you on vacation, you can cram thousands of electronic versions onto a small device.

When they first launched, the Kindle connected to the internet through mobile networks. This allows you to purchase and download more books from the Kindle repository. As newer and more technologically advanced mobile networks emerged, so too did the Kindle.

The latest models connect to mobile networks through super-fast 4G and 5G availability. But that also presents older Kindles with a problem. Mobile networks in the country are rapidly replacing legacy technology like 2G and 3G with a better standard. Not sure what 5G is? Tap or click here to find out what it means for you.

Why does this matter to you?

As these connections gradually get switched off, your 2G or 3G device won’t be able to download new releases. Unless it also has Wi-Fi capabilities, of course.

In fact, Amazon released a cautionary update this week to owners of older models. By December this year, the company described how mobile network operators “will start phasing out 2G and 3G networks.”

The implication is rather simple: if you have a first- or second-generation device, you’ll be at a loss for network connectivity. Slightly newer models will also lose connection but can still use built-in Wi-Fi capabilities.

Which Kindle models are affected?

If you have one of the older models, then you are at risk of your device losing internet connectivity. On a help page, Amazon outlines which models will be affected.

Kindle (1st and 2nd Generation)

Kindle DX (2nd Generation)

Amazon explained that the models above wouldn’t be able to connect to the internet at all. This is because the devices don’t have built-in Wi-Fi, which is needed to connect to the eBook library. However, the device will continue to work as normal, and you can still access all the previously downloaded content.

The devices below won’t connect to the 2G or 3G networks but can still connect to the Kindle library through a Wi-Fi connection.

Kindle Keyboard (3rd Generation)

(3rd Generation) Kindle Touch (4th Generation)

(4th Generation) Kindle Paperwhite 5th, 6th and 7th Generation

5th, 6th and 7th Generation Kindle Voyage (7th Generation)

(7th Generation) Kindle Oasis (8th Generation)

What can you do?

Unfortunately, there isn’t much that can be done if you have one of the affected devices. But don’t feel too despondent though, as we have a solution for you. Considering the switch-off, now would be the perfect time to upgrade.

An affordable option is a 6-inch Kindle with a built-in front light. The ad-supported version is available in black or white and has an 8GB storage capacity.

If you decide to upgrade to the maximum, consider the Kindle Oasis. It is the latest Oasis model available and comes in 8GB or 32GB storage options. This display is 7-inches and features 300 pixels per inch which make things easier to read. It is different from other models, as it has a dedicated holding area on the right-hand side of the display.

Keep reading

Your Amazon Echo just learned new tricks – 3 things to try now

X

Take this 4-minute test to see how creative you are

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.