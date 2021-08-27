Skip to Content
Kim’s medicine cabinet: 8 supplements I take every day

By Monique Crawford, Komando.com
August 27, 2021

Sometimes I need a little pick me up in the middle of the day. I’m a busy woman, so taking an afternoon nap isn’t an option. When I start feeling tired at unusual times, that’s when I know I need more vitamins and minerals.

When I’m not getting enough micronutrients in my diet, I feel fatigued and notice my skin doesn’t look as healthy, and neither does my hair or nails. Thankfully, there are workarounds.

When I need something more than just a healthy diet, I turn to supplements. They give me energy, strengthen my immune system, and help my body feel great and look great. Here are a few of the vitamin and mineral supplements I trust. But remember to always speak with your doctor before trying them or any other new diets or medications.

1. For women

One A Day Women’s Multivitamin

One A Day Women’s Multivitamin

This complete multivitamin contains key nutrients like vitamins A, B6, C, D, E and K. It also contains Riboflavin, Thiamin and Niacin, which work together to support bone health, skin health, heart health, immune health and even physical energy. If you don't want to take a handful of supplements every day, go for this simple once-a-day tablet designed for women.

Promising review: Didn’t realize how big of a bottle I was ordering until I received it, but I was relieved! Best simple multivitamin I’ve ever taken, right to the point, and helped me cut down on all the extra supplements I had been taking. My nails have never been stronger, and my hair has even gotten better over time, too.
Buy Now
$19.49 on Amazon.com

2. Stay awake and feel strong

Nature Made CoQ10 200 mg

Nature Made CoQ10 200 mg

CoQ10 is a nutrient that naturally occurs in our bodies and is also present in many foods. It helps protect our cells from damage. When we get low on CoQ10, we start to feel physically tired and can even feel like our muscles are weak. To fight that fatigue and weakness, try taking this once-a-day supplement. You won't regret it.

Promising review: I trust Nature Made supplements because they are one of the few that are certified. They cost a little more. I trust the CoQ10 is offsetting the effects of the statin medications I’m taking for high cholesterol. They are a gel cap so are slick when wet and easy to swallow. There is no flavor I’ve discerned.
Buy Now
$33.51 on Amazon.com

3. Support eye, brain and joint health

MegaRed Omega-3 Krill Oil 350mg Softgels

MegaRed Omega-3 Krill Oil 350mg Softgels

You've probably heard of Omega-3s, but do you know why they're so important? Studies have shown that Omega-3s help support brain, eye, heart and joint health. They may also help reduce the risk of coronary heart disease. But before you order them, speak with your doctor and make sure it's okay to take a new supplement.

Promising review: This is something we take daily for our health! The Mega Red don't burp up any fishy taste (which is great when you work closely with the public).
Buy Now
$23.85 on Amazon.com

4. Great for vegetarians

Probiotics by Nature's Bounty

Probiotics by Nature's Bounty

Not all supplements are available to vegetarians, but thankfully Nature's Bounty probiotics are. Probiotics can help give you a healthy gut and immune system, and they're great at preventing UTIs and yeast infections. If you could use a little push toward a healthier immune system and gut, try these probiotics.

Promising review: I have tried other brands of probiotics, but this strain seems to be the best for me. It is very thorough and reliable. I would definitely recommend it!
Buy Now
$30.77 on Amazon.com

5. Get heart healthy

Flaxseed Oil and Omega 3 by Nature's Bounty

Flaxseed Oil and Omega 3 by Nature's Bounty

This supplement can help reduce blood pressure, make your hair, skin and nails stronger, and promotes heart and cardiovascular health. The dream team combination of flaxseed oil and Omega-3s work together to provide a healthier you.

Promising review: I switched from fish oil to flax oil. And love it. This is way cleaner to me than fish oil and no burp ups. It does contain gelatin, so it is not suitable for vegans.
Buy Now
$10.01 on Amazon.com

6. Perfect for vegans

Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy Vitamins

Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy Vitamins

When you're looking for a clean dietary supplement that's safe for vegans, turn to goli's Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies. These gummies are vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free and gelatin-free. Apple cider vinegar may help lead to better digestion, increased energy, clearer skin and more. If you don't want to drink apple cider vinegar, enjoy one of these tasty gummies instead.

Promising review: Just got my order yesterday. I read all the positive reviews on Facebook and decided to try. I love the flavor. These are an excellent easy way to get daily dose of apple cider vinegar in your diet. I especially like that they are vegan. I just ordered another bottle for a friend. I definitely recommend!!
Buy Now
$18.98 on Amazon.com

7. For joint pain and inflammatory response

Turmeric Curcumin Gummies with Ginger & Black Pepper Extract

Turmeric Curcumin Gummies with Ginger & Black Pepper Extract

Turmeric has antioxidant effects and has been shown to lower cholesterol and triglycerides in those at risk of heart disease. Combined with ginger and black pepper extract, it can help support joint and muscle health, fight inflammation, promote healthier skin and even offer immune support.

Promising review: These are delicious! I ordered because my husband had been complaining of inflammation in his elbow. After a week of taking these he said the inflammation is completely gone.
Buy Now
$17.47 on Amazon.com

8. Never forget your supplements

Zannaki Upgrade Large Compartment

Zannaki Upgrade Large Compartment

Now that you have a list of amazing supplements, it's important to remember to actually take them each day. One of the best ways to keep track of your medication and supplements is this pill organizer. It's clearly labeled for use Sunday through Saturday and is both water and moisture-proof. The spin locking system also keeps your pills from spilling out and getting lost.

Promising review: Love this pill/vitamin container. It helps me stay organized, it keeps out moister and water droplets. Used heavily for a few weeks while traveling and its holding up well. If you have poor eyesight or very painful arthritis, maybe go for something bigger but this if you're looking for everyday/compact/secure, this is the way to go.
Buy Now
$12.99 on Amazon.com
