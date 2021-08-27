Kim’s medicine cabinet: 8 supplements I take every day

Sometimes I need a little pick me up in the middle of the day. I’m a busy woman, so taking an afternoon nap isn’t an option. When I start feeling tired at unusual times, that’s when I know I need more vitamins and minerals.
When I’m not getting enough micronutrients in my diet, I feel fatigued and notice my skin doesn’t look as healthy, and neither does my hair or nails. Thankfully, there are workarounds.
When I need something more than just a healthy diet, I turn to supplements. They give me energy, strengthen my immune system, and help my body feel great and look great. Here are a few of the vitamin and mineral supplements I trust. But remember to always speak with your doctor before trying them or any other new diets or medications.
1. For women
Promising review: Didn’t realize how big of a bottle I was ordering until I received it, but I was relieved! Best simple multivitamin I’ve ever taken, right to the point, and helped me cut down on all the extra supplements I had been taking. My nails have never been stronger, and my hair has even gotten better over time, too.
2. Stay awake and feel strong
Promising review: I trust Nature Made supplements because they are one of the few that are certified. They cost a little more. I trust the CoQ10 is offsetting the effects of the statin medications I’m taking for high cholesterol. They are a gel cap so are slick when wet and easy to swallow. There is no flavor I’ve discerned.
3. Support eye, brain and joint health
Promising review: This is something we take daily for our health! The Mega Red don't burp up any fishy taste (which is great when you work closely with the public).
4. Great for vegetarians
Promising review: I have tried other brands of probiotics, but this strain seems to be the best for me. It is very thorough and reliable. I would definitely recommend it!
5. Get heart healthy
Promising review: I switched from fish oil to flax oil. And love it. This is way cleaner to me than fish oil and no burp ups. It does contain gelatin, so it is not suitable for vegans.
6. Perfect for vegans
Promising review: Just got my order yesterday. I read all the positive reviews on Facebook and decided to try. I love the flavor. These are an excellent easy way to get daily dose of apple cider vinegar in your diet. I especially like that they are vegan. I just ordered another bottle for a friend. I definitely recommend!!
7. For joint pain and inflammatory response
Promising review: These are delicious! I ordered because my husband had been complaining of inflammation in his elbow. After a week of taking these he said the inflammation is completely gone.
8. Never forget your supplements
Promising review: Love this pill/vitamin container. It helps me stay organized, it keeps out moister and water droplets. Used heavily for a few weeks while traveling and its holding up well. If you have poor eyesight or very painful arthritis, maybe go for something bigger but this if you're looking for everyday/compact/secure, this is the way to go.