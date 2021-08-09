You are in the middle of a conversation, and suddenly, your phone dies! While you can charge your phone, you might have to cancel if you plan to go anywhere. Fully charging your phone is not always a quick feat. Tap or click for a list of apps that could be causing your phone’s battery to drain.

But what if you could charge your phone quicker? Well, thankfully, Apple has a few options to help you juice up your phone in record time.

If you are in a rush and need your phone, there’s a solution. Here’s how to charge your iPhone much more quickly.

Newer iPhone models

Older iPhones didn’t exactly help in the fast-charging department. But when iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max were released in 2019, the box included an 18W fast charger.

Up until this point, iPhones came with a 5W charging cable with a very slow wall adapter. Sadly, Apple stopped providing wall adapters when you purchased new iPhones last year. But you can still get fast chargers on your own.

Using a fast charger

What charger you use really does matter, and using a true fast charger can juice your phone up to 50% faster than other cables and wall outlets. That’s a lot of time saved when charging your phone.

The thing is, not every iPhone is compatible with fast chargers. The following phones can be used with fast charging cables:

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

What do I need to fast charge?

If you want to fast charge your phone, you’ll need more than what is in the box. You’ll need at least two pieces of hardware with the right specifications:

Apple USB-C to Lightning cable

Apple USB-C Power Adapter

You’ll ideally want at 20W when it comes to your power adapter. In fact, Apple says you need a 20W or higher power adapter to fast charge your iPhone 12. We recommend the Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter.

When it comes to the cord, you’ll want a high-quality Apple product that can handle the power of the 20W adapter. For that, you’ll need a lightning to USB-C Cable. We recommend Apple’s Lighting to USB-C Cable.

Looking to save money? You have to be careful with off-brand chargers. You can never be sure of the quality and if it will work as well as you want. But if you are looking to save, we recommend Anker’s Nano Charger and USB-C to Lightning Cable.

One thing to keep in mind when buying third-party chargers is they must be certified. That way, you know it’s a quality item and won’t pose fire risks.

Keeping your phone charged and healthy is important in the digital world we are forced to interact in.

