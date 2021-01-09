Upgrade to the latest iPad Air at a record low price

If you’re in the market for an iPad, now’s the best time to buy. One of the most impressive models is being sold at a deep discount on Amazon. That’s the iPad Air, which is now $40 off its normal price.

Or maybe you’re in the market for a new computer. Well, iPads are a lot more powerful than you think: with a few accessories, you can turn this tech into a full-fledged computer. Tap or click here for steps on turning an iPad into a powerful PC.

So, what’s so special about the iPad Air? For starters, it’s got a speedy processor, new features and an updated design. Here’s everything you need to know: where to buy, what the specs are and more!

Power: It’s not just for the professionals!

Sure, you can drop a fat wad of cash on the iPad Pro. Or you can save money and get nearly the same experience with the iPad Air, which Apple gave a colorful new makeover. You can get it in silver, green, rose gold, sky blue or space gray.

You’ll get some great features in this glossy tech, like a speedy A14 Bionic processor, a TouchID sensor on the power button and support for the second-gen Apple Pencil. You’re also getting a long-lasting battery that can keep you powered for up to 10 hours. While it doesn’t have FaceID, it offers two speakers and a single-lens rear camera.

Want the high performance of an iPad without breaking the bank? The iPad Air is a fantastic option, packed with many great features. It’s a great way to save money while enjoying high-quality tech.

So, what are the specs?

When you grab the latest iPad Air model on Amazon, you’ll get 64GB of storage. Its all-screen design features a 10.9-inch liquid retina display. Plus, the A14 Bionic chip powers everything, from editing 4K video to transferring photos to your family.

All of this weighs in at a single pound, so you can work or send messages anywhere you go! It’s also got support for Apple Pencil, which means you can digitally paint from home to the coffee shop.

Here’s what you’ll get when you buy:

Display : 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color

Processor : A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

: A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine Security : Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

: Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay Storage : 64GB

: 64GB Supports Apple Pencil : Apple Pencil (2nd generation)

: Apple Pencil (2nd generation) Smart Keyboard Compatibility : Support for Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio

: Support for Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio Weight : 1.0 pound

: 1.0 pound Battery : USB-C connector for charging and accessories

: USB-C connector for charging and accessories Internet : Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)

: Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Camera : 12MP rear camera

: 12MP rear camera Front camera : 7MP FaceTime HD front camera

: 7MP FaceTime HD front camera Audio: Wide stereo audio from two speakers

Easy to use and versatile, this iPad is perfect for students, hobbyists and professionals alike.

Here’s where to buy

Grab the iPad Air for a record-low price over at Amazon:

Still not sure if the iPad Air is for you? That’s OK — there are several models to choose from. The one you choose depends on what specs you need.

Do you want a basic model that doesn’t cost much, or do you need one for work? Tap or click to find out which iPad is best for you.

