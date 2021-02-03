Heading out to campgrounds or national parks in an RV has always been a popular way to spend the summers. There are plenty of people who prefer this type of getaway over resorts or big vacations with the family.

The current pandemic has only increased the popularity of camping culture. After all, it’s much safer to trade in a flight across the country for a socially distant ride in an RV. Over the last several months, the roads have been filled with these types of recreational vehicles. Tap or click here for the 10 best apps for camping, RV travel and road trips.

While RV traveling can be a great way to see the sights, it can be difficult to stay connected in the remote places you’re visiting. Phone signals can be spotty in isolated places, and not many RVs or trucks have a built-in Wi-Fi connection. Luckily, there is an easy way to get internet in an RV or truck with the weBoost system. Here’s how it works.

How weBoost works

Tons of Americans have ditched the home office for life on the road these days. The pandemic has made it possible for many people to work remotely. Some people are taking advantage of homeschooling or remote working by heading out in RVs and trucks to campgrounds and parks across the nation.

But while it’s possible to work from anywhere these days, it’s not always easy to do. Most remote areas lack decent phone signals, and if you’re looking for a public Wi-Fi signal at a place like Yosemite National Park? Forget it. You won’t find one.

That’s where the weBoost Drive 4G-X OTR Truck Cell Phone Signal Booster system comes in. This system is installed in your vehicle and uses a rugged, all-weather trucker edition omnidirectional 17-inch antenna to help enhance cell phone signal coverage from wherever you are.

It works for all trucks, from semis to pickup trucks, and can get you from no bars to a strong cell signal in no time, even in areas with little coverage. The system comes with everything you’d need to turn your phone signal into a fully functioning internet connection for your RV or truck, including:

An omnidirectional, weather-resistant 17-inch antenna

3-way CB antenna mount

Mast extension

Side exit adapter

All you have to do is install the system and plug the 12VDC power cord into the cigarette lighter/12V socket to get the internet access you need. The system is not limited to certain cell carriers, either.

The weBoost system works with all U.S. networks and carriers, including:

Verizon

AT&T

Sprint

T-Mobile

U.S. Cellular

Benefits of using the weBoost system

Not only is this system easy to install, but it’s also a quick way to get an internet signal in your RV or truck when you’re on the road, even when the cell signal isn’t great. All you have to do is use the weBoost system to boost your signal and connect other devices to your phone’s built-in Wi-Fi hotspot.

That alone turns your RV or truck into a workspace with functioning internet with no complicated installations or extra parts. All you need is this system and your phone to make it work.

And it’s not just for trucks and RVs, either. Off-road enthusiasts can also use this system to maintain cellular connectivity in remote areas, making it a great fix for rugged, off-road excursions.

There are a ton of other benefits to using this system, too. Not only does it let you get a cell signal in the middle of nowhere, but it will also give you fewer dropped calls in remote areas, along with better voice quality, faster data speeds and even boost your hotspot capability.

Promising review: “I purchased this product because I was driving from Corpus Christi to Odessa and had T-Mobile and for five hours on I-10 I wouldn’t be able to use my phone at all which made me nervous. I LOVE this product. On my drive back to Corpus I had reception the entire time! The other thing I like about this product is it’s a one time purchase. You don’t need to pay a monthly fee or link a device, which means I can use it on my truck or my husband’s truck or our boat or our RV.”

