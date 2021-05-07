Hurricane preparedness: All the supplies you need to prepare

Did you know May 9 through May 15 is hurricane preparedness week?

The National Weather Service suggests we all consider making arrangements now rather than wait for hurricane season to hit in June.

No one wants to get caught in a storm without enough food and water, but there’s a lot more than that to keep in mind. Here are 12 ways to ensure you’re ready for hurricane season.

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.