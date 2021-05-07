Hurricane preparedness: All the supplies you need to prepare

Did you know May 9 through May 15 is hurricane preparedness week?
The National Weather Service suggests we all consider making arrangements now rather than wait for hurricane season to hit in June.
No one wants to get caught in a storm without enough food and water, but there’s a lot more than that to keep in mind. Here are 12 ways to ensure you’re ready for hurricane season.
1. Grab and go
Whether you're protecting your documents from inclement weather, fires or theft, a water and fireproof safe is the way to go. Store sensitive financial documents, Social Security cards, mementos and whatever else you want to keep from harm in this lightweight container that promises to withstand 72 hours of water submersion and half an hour in temperatures up to 1,550 degrees Fahrenheit.
Promising review: My wife and I needed a small safe ... We didn't need something fancy, just a safe place to keep passports, deeds, important receipts and some cash. ... Either one of us can just grab the convenient handle and go in the case of an emergency. We could have spent a lot more but Sentry's reputation drew our attention. ... The price was excellent!
2. Keep an eye on your surroundings
When the lights go out and you need to find your belongings, grab this handy LED flashlight. It has the power to light up a room or focus on items 1,000 feet away. Keep it in your survival bag, on your key rack or in a drawer for easy access when you need it.
Promising review: Everything you would want! Bright, SOS and Blinking is great for emergency situations. Took it camping and it was perfect. I love how you can focus the width of the light as well. This is my new GO TO flashlight. Highly Recommend.
3. Stay in the know
During a weather emergency, access to the local weather station is imperative. Use this emergency radio that can be powered by hand crank, solar or dc input. It delivers the news, sounds an emergency alarm, flashes a bright light and charges your smartphone. Perfect for camping, emergencies and power outages.
Promising review: This thing is built like a tank! Construction is very durable. The sound quality is great and it honestly surprised me how clear the sound is. The flashlight has a bright mode, low mode and a SOS mode. The display lights up orange when you hit any button and it's very clear and easy to read. ... It lasts about 4 continuous days of radio. ... It charges very quickly with a standard phone charger. ... Overall, I highly recommend it!
4. Be heard
When your voice isn't loud enough, or you're injured and can't make enough noise, a simple whistle can be the difference between rescue and being overlooked. It's perfect for helping a search party find you and it can cut through the sound of howling winds. Don't take an unnecessary chance, especially since this whistle is affordable and easy to use at nearly any age.
Promising review: This is probably the most valuable item I have purchased this year. I am a substitute teacher as well as a lunch/recess supervisor and it's quite hard to be heard over 50 noisy kiddos on a widespread playground. This whistle gets it done!! It's useful indoors sometimes, too; I even blew it in the hallway on the last day of school because yelling at the top of my voice wasn't cutting it. I HIGHLY recommend this!
5. Power up
When the power is out, you need something to recharge your devices. In an emergency, turn to this ultra-compact portable charger. It's only 4.2 inches tall, so you can attach it to your keychain or throw it in your purse or pocket. Take it with you everywhere you go or keep it in your emergency bag — just don't forget to check its charge from time to time. This little device is powerful enough to charge two smartphones and is compatible with most USB-charged devices.
Promising review: This is the best portable charger I have purchased. I used 2 of these to go on a 300 mile bike ride. Was very reliable and worked great. I’ve had some portable chargers that didn’t work well and I threw them in the garbage. These are good chargers and would highly recommend. It charged my iPhone and Garmin GPS great on [a] bike ride.
6. Stay safe
First aid kits are important in any emergency. You should keep one in your car, in your home and your emergency shelter or go-bag. You never know when you might need bandages, medicines, simple tools or ointments. Don't wait until you need it. Get your first aid kit today.
Promising review: I call this rescue on the run pouch! [It] has everything I need to have on standby... Meets the emergency standards for small commercial use. ... I'll be buying more to have on standby and general replacement since the price is just right. I highly recommend for small businesses and personal use!
7. Light up your world
When you're hunkered down for the night, you'll want a lantern to keep everything lit up. Help the kids feel safe with the gadget that allows you to flash red SOS signals, can be used for directional lighting and can light up at 360 degrees. Use the red night vision or the regular brightness for up to 16 hours.
Promising review: These lanterns are small but mighty. They give off so much light! I like that I can use it as a flashlight or lantern. I love that it is magnetic AND comes with a hook so I can use it just about anywhere! These will be great to keep in the car, to use when the power goes out, for camping and when having to work in spaces direct light cannot reach...
8. Stay hydrated
If you're unable to procure clean water, these straws can literally save your life. They filter 99.999% of waterborne bacteria and parasites. With proper use and maintenance, one straw can produce 1,000 gallons of safe drinking water. Keep at least one in your emergency bag and drink safely from any water source you can find.
Promising review: I am going to keep this one simple. Recently I got stranded in the back woods of the Adirondack Mountains. I had ran out of water earlier on the first day and used this until I was rescued on the morning of day three. THIS WORKS, this helped save my life. If you hike, YOU NEED THIS PRODUCT.
9. Pack your medication
If you or a family member has necessary medication, keep a backup in this travel canister. It looks to keep children away from potential danger and is small enough to keep in a purse, pocket or bag. Its versatile design is perfect for storing prescription medications, backup over-the-counter meds, cash or even jewelry.
Promising review: I bought this to store a prescription in but my wife has discovered other uses for it now. We now take it along on trips and she stores her jewelry in it. I might buy another one as I can think of a few other things I might want to keep out of sight and locked up.
10. Keep up your energy
When you're waiting for a hurricane to pass, the power is likely to go out. Without electricity, making food isn't easy. Instead of turning to unhealthy snack foods, turn to nutritional meals that can be prepared with just a little water. This pail provides 200 servings of a variety of foods ranging from oatmeal to pasta to soups and even milk.
Promising review: If you are wanting a good value in food to store for emergencies, then this is one of the best, if not the best. When you figure price per calorie then this happens to be top notch. In addition to the value, they have great flavor and an impressive shelf life.
11. Be prepared
In the midst of a hurricane, you may need tools to reinforce barricades or repair necessary equipment. Keep your tools in the basement or other shelter, just in case. You never know when a hammer or drill will come in handy. Better to have them on hand than wait until you need them.
Promising review: This drill is pretty lightweight and small but, it packs a good punch. It comes with a great assortment of bits and also comes with a hammer and measuring tape. ... I wasn't sure it would work well enough for the jobs around the house but, after using it for some time now, I love it. I would buy again!
12. Keep it easy
Consider the Premium Emergency Survival Bag if you want reliable equipment for camping, natural disasters or general preparedness. It includes three days' worth of nutrition, water and gear for two people. Don't worry about forgetting anything when buying individual items. Just buy the survival bags you can grab and go whenever you need them.
Promising review: Having purchased other survival bags to dissect and reassemble with my own spin, this package is a cut above the rest. Quality supplies, a good bag and a really good knife.
