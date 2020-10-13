Prime Day is here, and you won’t believe how many items are on sale for the next two days. If you’re in the mood to save hundreds of dollars on tech, home gadgets, apparel and more, we can bet you’ll be busy until the end of Oct. 14.

If you’re not sure where to start, don’t worry — we’ve picked out some of our favorite deals on iPads, wireless headphones, cooking gadgets, power tools and other must-have items. Tap or click here to see some of our other picks for Prime Day.

If you’re looking for the ultimate guide to Amazon Prime Day, Komando.com has you covered. We’ve prepared a whopping 50-item list of deals for the year’s hottest gifts. You won’t believe how much you’ll be saving by the end of the next two days.

Once-a-year savings for Amazon Prime members

Prime Members can save hundreds of dollars on select Prime Day deals through Oct. 14. Since the savings are for Prime members only, basic Amazon members won’t be able to claim any discounts.

If you’re not a Prime Member, though, that’s no problem! You can get a 30-day free trial right now by using the link below.

Tap or click here to get your 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime.

Save up to 47% with these exclusive TV & streaming deals

This Insignia 24-inch Smart HD TV – Fire TV Edition is on sale for just $79.99. That’s $70 worth of savings on an all-in-one entertainment system that can run all of your favorite streaming services.

This Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for just $29.99. That’s 40% off one of the most versatile, compact streaming devices on the market.

This 65″ Samsung QLED TV is on sale for just $1,197.99. That’s $102 worth of savings on a gorgeous TV with LED illumination, which gives you deeper blacks and richer colors.

This Insignia 55-inch Smart 4K UHD – Fire TV Edition is on sale for just $289.99. That’s $140 off a massive version of the all-in-one Insignia smart TV.

This Roku Streaming Stick+ is on sale for just $37. That’s 26% off a device that gives you more streaming service options for a fraction of the price.

Save up to $100 on these high-definition headphones

These Apple AirPods with Charging Case are on sale for just $114.99. That’s $44.01 worth of savings on the most popular wireless earbuds you can buy.

These Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones are on sale for $298. You also get a bonus $25 Amazon gift card when you order these premium noise-canceling headphones.

These Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones are on sale for just $174.99. Their clip-on design makes them perfect for the gym or outdoor exercise.

These Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones are on sale for just $199.99. That’s $100 worth of savings on premium wireless headphones from a brand trusted by audiophiles.

These Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones are on sale for $174.95. That’s 30% worth of savings on durable wireless earbuds with sweat and water resistance.

Save up to $250 on smartphones and smartphone accessories

This Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is on sale for just $749. That’s $200 worth of savings on one of the highest-rated smartphones you can buy.

This Charging Station for iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods Pro is on sale for just $16.05. It’s an all-in-one charging gadget for all of your favorite Apple products with wireless charging.

This Google Pixel 4 is on sale for just $449.98. It’s got one of the best smartphone cameras among its peers, and for a fraction of what some bigger-name smartphones cost.

This Anker Portable Charger, PowerCore Slim is on sale for just $29.99. It’s one of the cheapest ways to get your devices juiced up for the day.

This BrexLink USB C Fast Charging Cable is on sale for just $2.99. And for less than $10, you’ll get two cables for all of your USB-C devices.

Save with these exclusive smartwatch deals

This Fitbit Versa Lite Edition is on sale for just $125 down from $159. It’s a perfect beginner’s smartwatch to track your workouts.

This Apple Watch Series 3 is on sale for just $169 down from $199. It’s the perfect companion for your Apple devices (and may even save your life thanks to its heart rate detector).

This Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is on sale for $369 down from $399. It’s a full-featured smartwatch that looks as good as it works.

This Garmin vívoactive 4 is on sale for $306.95. That’s 12% off this beautiful smartwatch featuring pulse oximeter sensors.

This Fitbit Versa 2 is on sale for $127. That’s almost 30% off this beloved smartwatch with built-in Alexa and sleep tracking.

This UMIDIGI Uwatch 2S Fitness Tracker is on sale for just $29.99. It’s a perfect smartwatch option for any budget.

Save hundreds on these brand name computers and accessories

This Acer Aspire Desktop is on sale for just $492. That’s more than $100 in savings on a brand new desktop computer with a whopping 8GB of RAM.

This LG Gram Laptop is on sale for as low as $799.99. That’s for a full-fledged laptop with a massive 15.6-inch screen.

This Acer 31.5″ IPS Monitor is on sale for just $229. This is a high-resolution monitor in a size on par with your TV set!

This Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop is on sale for just $1999.99. That’s a big savings on one of the best gaming laptops you can buy.

This Apple MacBook Air is on sale for just $899, which is $100 less than it retails for normally. There’s never been a better time to buy a new Mac.

Save hundreds of dollars with these exclusive deals on tablets

This Apple iPad (8th generation) is on sale for $299.99. That’s $30 worth of savings on the latest iPad model with handwriting recognition.

This Fire HD 8 tablet is on sale for just $54.99. That’s $35 worth of savings on a versatile tablet that gives you Prime Video, Amazon Music and more.

This Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 is on sale for just $216.82. That’s 6% off of one of the best Android tablets you can buy on the market.

This Apple iPad Mini is on sale for just $335.98, down from $399. It’s the same iPad you know and love but fun-sized!

This Fire HD 10 Tablet is on sale for just $79. That’s $70 worth of savings on an all-in-one tablet that runs all of your favorite Amazon services and streaming platforms.

Save big on Bluetooth speakers

This Sony Extra Bass Wireless Portable Speaker is on sale for $198.99 down from $248. It’s a sturdy, waterproof speaker that’s perfect for outdoor get-togethers.

This Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker is on sale for $27.99 down from $29.99. It’s an affordable Bluetooth speaker that fits any budget.

This Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 is on sale for just $129.99. That’s $70 down from its asking price of $199 for one of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy in terms of audio quality.

This Bose SoundLink Revolve is on sale for just $119.99. That’s $80 worth on a brand trusted by audiophiles and musicians alike.

This ION Audio Block Rocker Plus is on sale for $159. This is more than just a Bluetooth speaker, by the way. It’s a full-fledged amplifier that includes a microphone, radio and charging ports.

Get exclusive Prime Day savings on these Amazon devices

This Echo Show 8 is on sale for just $64.99. That’s $65 worth of savings on a convenient smart home hub that can video-call your friends and relatives.

This Echo Flex is on sale for just $9.99. That’s $15 worth of savings on the most compact Alexa-enabled device ever.

This Ring Video Doorbell 3 is on sale for just $139.99 down from $199.99. That’s $60 worth of savings on the perfect starter smart home accessory.

This Echo Auto is on sale for just $19.99. It also includes 6 months of unlimited Amazon Music at no additional charge!

This Kindle is on sale for just $59.99. That’s $30 worth of savings on one of the most popular, crisp-looking e-readers you can choose from.

These gadgets are perfect for your home and kitchen

This Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker 7 in 1 is on sale for just $99.99. That’s $50 worth of savings on one of the most popular cooking gadgets in America.

This CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Drill/Driver Kit with LED Work Light is on sale for just $69.99, down from its full price of $115. It’s a great option for those of us who love to fix everything DIY-style at home.

This Moen Aromatherapy Handshower is on sale for just $117.13. Unlike traditional showerheads, this one infuses essential oils into your water for an invigorating experience.

This Toshiba Microwave Oven is on sale for just $62.99. That’s $27 worth of savings on an otherwise high-end stainless steel microwave.

This AmazonBasics 18-Piece Kitchen Dinnerware Set is on sale for just $41.49. It includes everything you need to serve up to six people.

Even more Prime Day offers you need to know about

Here are some of our other favorite offers we found that don’t fit into any particular category.

Save $80 on this Vantrue N2 Pro Uber Dual 1080P Dash Cam.

Get this Amazon Smart Plug for just $5 if you order it using Alexa on your Echo devices.

Get this Oral-B Pro 500 Rechargeable Toothbrush for just $19.98.

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.