If you need to buy some things for around the house, you might run out to a Big Box store. Many of us assume that everything is cheaper at Walmart or Target, but that isn’t always the case.

If you are looking for a great price, you might want to skip the store and pick up your laptop instead. Shopping online can often lead to some undiscovered sales you weren’t expecting. If you are not an Amazon Prime member, you should be. Tap or click here for 11 Prime benefits you’ll wish you knew sooner.

If you want the best price, you might want to turn to Amazon. Here are 10 things you should buy on Amazon and NOT Costco, Walmart or Target.

1. Diapers

If you have a baby on the way, anyone with children can tell you diapers are the most expensive item on your list. But if you buy on Amazon, diapers will become a little bit more affordable.

Not only does Amazon Prime offer its own inexpensive but durable brand of diapers, if you subscribe to diaper deliveries, you’ll get an additional 5% off.

Partial to a particular brand? You’ll get that same 5% off on any brand if you choose to subscribe and save at checkout. Compare Huggies Lil Snugglers Size 1, 198 count at just $41.01 on Amazon when you subscribe. Versus $43.66 on Walmart.

2. Lightbulbs in bulk

Like many things in life, needing new light bulbs is a guarantee. Buying them can be confusing and expensive. Amazon ends up being cheaper than most other stores per bulb, as this option is 0.96 cents per bulb. Compared to Walmart’s 2-Pack that costs $3.13 per bulb.

3. Instant Pot

When Instant Pot’s came out, they swept across the country. They’ve been popular ever since, essentially replacing the crockpot. If you want to add an Instant Pot to your collection, Amazon is the place to buy one.

Not only is it currently on sale for $89.99 from its usual price of $119.99, but there is also a $20 coupon you can add before check-out. That brings the cost down to $69.99 compared to the same 6-QT model for $89.99 at Walmart.

4. Phone accessories

Just about everyone owns a phone or some device that needs to be charged regularly. Unfortunately, phone chargers are easily lost and broken.

Buying them in-store can be costly, but on Amazon, they are almost always cheaper. Like this 2-pack Apple Charger that is currently hovering around $12 with a 25% coupon to apply before check out. You’ll pay over $14 for just one at Walmart.

5. Teeth whitening kits

If you drink enough coffee, the effects will eventually show up. Teeth whitening kits have become popular because they are so effective.

They aren’t particularly inexpensive, but Amazon typically has better prices. Check out this iSmile Teeth Whitening Kit with a $20 coupon that applies at checkout, making the kit just $28. You’ll pay $49.99 if you choose to shop at Target.

6. Amazon devices

It would make sense that Amazon Devices are always cheaper on Amazon. It’s rare to find a household that doesn’t have at least one Amazon product hanging around. If you don’t own one and are looking, be sure to wait for a sale.

If something isn’t on sale right now, it will be very soon. Currently, the newest Echo model is $20 off. You’ll pay the same on Target.com, but its selection is limited to just a few models.

7. Batteries

We go through batteries like crazy, and all those batteries can get expensive. If you are looking for a good deal, go no further than the Amazon Basics brand, they stand up to name brands, and you can get a 12 pack of AA batteries for just $7.27. Compare this to a 10-pack of Target’s UP brand batteries that will cost you $8.49.

8. Speciality food items

Finding specialty food items for those in your family that have allergies or extreme food preferences can be very costly. Stores like Whole Foods have hefty price tags, but often you can find them for a better price online with Amazon.

Like these Noka superfood pouches eligible for subscribe and save, and you’ll get an additional 10% off at checkout. You won’t find these at Walmart or Target at all.

9. Throw Pillows

If you are into decorating and want to spruce up your house, turn to Amazon yet again to get a good price on throw pillows, inserts and covers far cheaper than you’ll find at retail outlets.

This four-pack of inserts is just $25.98, and you’ll get an additional 5% off at checkout when you apply the available coupon. Compare this to Target’s low sale price of $38.39.

10. Bedding

Just because you sleep on your bed every night doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be pretty. You’ll also want it to be comfortable without breaking the bank.

Amazon offers amazing deals like this linen sheet set, on sale for $115.59. You won’t find these at Target or Walmart either, but independent shops charge a minimum of $155 for the same set.

