Don’t let the date on the calendar fool you. The holidays are getting closer each day — and the best deals on the web are already starting to trickle out.

Discounts and savings on tons of products are starting to appear on retailers across the web — and even Amazon is getting in on the fun with its long-awaited 2020 Prime Day. Tap or click here for more details on the upcoming shopping event.

If you want to get a jump start on holiday shopping, look no further — deals on the hottest toys of the holiday season are available right now. If you know a kid (or a kid at heart) that you want to surprise this year, we’ll help you find the perfect gift.

Amazon reveals this year’s top toys

Amazon has picked out some of the year’s most popular toys just in time for holiday shoppers to get a head start. Not only are these toys in line with yearly trends like “The Mandalorian” and LEGO sets, but they’re also already racking up hit reviews with kids around the country.

Bring Mario out of the small screen and into your living room with LEGO Mario

LEGO Mario isn’t your average building kit. Sure, it may use the same bricks and pieces as the classic castle and spaceship sets, but this line of toys is an interactive game you can build your way. What’s more, the whole family can create and play together.

The Barbie Fresh ‘n’ Fun Food Truck is serving up fun

This vibrant doll playset gives Barbie a bit more variety than classic outfits and accessories. Now, Barbie and her friends can chow down on deliciously sculpted meals that scale with each figure.

Bring Baby Yoda home!

You knew this was coming. The breakout star of Disney’s “The Mandalorian” is now available in cuddly toy form with real moving facial expressions and ears. He even makes noises when you pat his head! Just don’t let any stormtroopers find him.

The Squeakee Balloon Dog is a pet like no other

Robot dogs will always have trouble finding a balance between cute and creepy — but Squeakee managed to find a way! This interactive pet responds to your voice, and he can even deflate with the included pin accessory (don’t worry, he inflates right back to life again).

Present Pets will surprise you

It’s one thing to unbox a gift yourself, but how about a gift that opens its own box? That’s the idea behind these popular plush toys that can escape from their container.

L.O.L Surprise Plane swoops in for the holidays

L.O.L Surprise! dolls were a huge hit last year, and it looks like they’re still going strong. The new plane playset is a perfect place for the dolls to kick back and relax.

This Paw Patrol dino car is wild

Younger kids love the Paw Patrol, and now, they’re taking a trip back in time with this radical dinosaur rescue vehicle.

Vtech KidiZoom Camera is a perfect YouTube starter kit

Many kids today dream of becoming YouTube stars, and this easy-to-use camera is a great starting point. It comes with video-editing software right out of the box and is easy enough for kids of all ages to figure out.

Challenge friends and family with Uno Showdown

The classic card game comes to life in a brand new way thanks to this game’s automated card-dealing system.

Playmobil goes back to the past

Playmobil toys are delightfully retro — which is why this inspired movie-mashup with “Back to the Future” is a perfect crossover. You even get miniature versions of Marty, Einstein and The Doc himself.

Baby Yoda is back in brick form

LEGO wasn’t about to let other toy companies have all the fun with “The Mandalorian.” The company’s own version of the mysterious gunman’s spaceship comes to life in stunning detail — and, yes, you do get cute LEGO versions of the show’s main characters.

This L.O.L. Surprise doll is a true fashionista

X

L.O.L. Suprise! dolls are growing with their target audience, and this new doll is scaled up like a full-size Barbie. You can even mix and match outfits for hours of creative fun.