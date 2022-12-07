Stocking stuffers are great. But for that special person on your shopping list, you know they’re expecting something a little bigger. A little better. These gift ideas are designed for middle-of-the-road price points with specific attention to pickier gift recipients on your list. Let’s take a look.

iRobot Roomba 694 vacuum cleaner

Do you know who likes to vacuum? That’s right: nobody. What better gift can you give someone than time? iRobot’s Roomba 694 is designed to save time, be more accurate than any Roomba before it, and excite whoever receives one. Seriously, nobody is upset when they get to skip chores.

Sega Homestar home planetarium

If you’ve never wanted to turn your home into a planetarium, you will now. Sega Homestar’s projector allows you to turn just about any room into a star-studded ride through the cosmos that you can explore for hours. There are even additional discs you can add on to continue the exploration.

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Professional flossing toothbrush

Did you know that dental floss and picks are actually pretty ineffective? Water flossing is the best way to keep teeth clean and healthy. And Waterpik is the best way to do that. It’s a combination toothbrush and water flosser with a hefty tank, so you don’t have to worry about refilling it constantly.

AeroGarden Harvest with gourmet herb seed pod kit

Do you know a cook who loves to garden, but never has the time? Give them a little burst of greenery and life to their kitchen that they can use to spice up every dish they make. Except for fudge. Don’t let them add herbs to fudge.

The AeroGarden Harvest quickly grows and harvests herbs without the mess of gardening and trowels.

Breville Barista Express espresso machine

Skip the coffee shop line in the morning. Breville may be the equivalent of a hundred coffee runs, but it’s the ultimate gift you can get for the coffee snob on your list. Their love language is caffeine, and you’re about to deliver it to them.

Sony noise-canceling headphones

Sony is one of the grandfathers of audio quality, and this set of headphones will outdo almost anything your gift recipient has ever used. They can actively cancel noise or listen to their favorite tunes without worrying about background chatter cutting through.

Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch

Give the gift of health. That may sound corny, but it’s true. Fitbit’s Versa 2 watch is designed to monitor heart rate, and they can use it to listen to music. Plus, there’s contactless payments and integration with their favorite apps. It’s the best runner-up to an expensive Apple Watch.

DBPOWER Wi-Fi Bluetooth television projector

Can’t afford to give someone a 75-inch OLED TV? That’s OK because they can enjoy this powerful native 1080p projector with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. This will change your mind if you’ve seen projectors before but weren’t impressed. It’s as crisp as possible without native backlighting from a TV.

BISSELL air purifier

Do you know what sick building syndrome is? It’s something that’s way too common because of stale air. BISSELL’s air purifier is the best mid-range option for up to 496 square feet of space and improves the quality of life wherever it’s placed.

Bose TV speaker soundbar

Let’s be honest: nobody has a “good” TV speaker. Your TV’s sound is terrible at best, and Bose is the fix for it. It provides a blend of rich sound and crisp volume without high peaks, so movies and TV shows are plenty loud enough without sounding like static.

We may receive a commission when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.