10 under $20: Helpful products you didn’t know you needed

1. Ainope Dual USB fast car charger

There’s nothing worse than being stuck on the road with a dead phone. The Ainope Dual USB Fast Car Charger can restore juice to two devices at the same time. QC 3.0 functionality means fast charging for phones, tablets and more.

You can get charging speeds up to three times faster than you would with a standard USB. The all-metal body is compact and can stand up to the abuse that ended your previous car chargers. LED lights make it easier to find in the dark.

2. LED tactical flashlight 2-pack

Winter storms are knocking out power across the country. Even if you are not affected, it’s always best to be prepared. The GearLight LED Tactical Flashlight S1000 is 10 times brighter than an incandescent flashlight. It sports five lighting modes and you can set the beam from narrow to wide.

This LED flashlight can be powered by three AAA batteries or a single rechargeable battery and will run for 10 hours on the lowest setting. It’s also water-resistant and built to weather any storm. It can survive a 10-foot drop and submersion underwater. You get two with this order, so you can keep one in your car for emergencies.

3. Touchless forehead thermometer

Now more than ever, it’s important that we keep up with our health. An abnormal temperature reading is the first indication that something could be wrong. This Touchless Forehead Thermometer makes it safe and easy to get that reading. The LCD screen uses a three-color display for temperature levels.

A memory mode remembers the last 10 temperature readings, including date and time. You can get an accurate reading off your forehead or that of a loved one without the need for touch. You can even take temperature readings from objects like a hot meal.

4. Helpful food kitchen scale

Have you put on some weight since the pandemic hit? You’re not alone, but there’s something you can do about it. The Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale helps you accurately measure food portions. A tare function removes the weight of the container if you’re using one. Set your preferred unit of measurement between ounces, fluid ounces, grams and milliliters.

Made of food-grade stainless steel, this scale can measure the weight of anything up to about 11 pounds. You can even use it to weigh a package you are mailing out. The backlit LCD turns off automatically after two minutes.

5. Smart Wi-Fi light bulbs

What isn’t smart these days? These Smart Wi-Fi Light Bulbs can be controlled through an app and are compatible with Siri, Alexa, Echo Dot and Google Home Assistant. This means you can control your lighting with your voice. Set the mood with a pallet of 16 million dimmable colors. You can set up schedules to turn the light on or off at preset times.

Try saying something like “Hey Siri, turn the lights up 20%!”

6. Multi-function can/jar opener

Have you been practicing your cooking skills? If so, you’ve likely been faced with the task of opening multiple containers. Those rusty old kitchen tools aren’t cutting it anymore. The Meyuewal 5-in-1 Multi-function Can/Jar Opener works on bottle caps, corks, jar lids, canned food, canned drinks and more.

It can adjust to accommodate even the toughest pickle jar. A cushioned handle and non-slip rubber grips make opening all sorts of containers a breeze.

7. Digital hygrometer indoor thermometer

One big advantage of working from home is setting the temperature to your liking. Find the perfect conditions for yourself with the ThermoPro 2 Piece Digital Hygrometer Indoor Thermometer. This gadget measures temperature and humidity with a high level of accuracy and updates the data every 10 seconds.

You can quickly check humidity levels by three indicators: Dry, Comfort and Wet. This thermometer can be mounted to a magnetic surface or placed on a flat surface. You can even use it in your refrigerator, freezer, soil, humidor or terrarium.

8. Stud Finder with LCD display

If you’ve been using your time at home to do some remodeling or simply mounting a TV, you know that a stud finder is essential. The Tavool Stud Finder with LCD Display has four scanning modes: stud mode for wooden beams and joists; metal mode for pipes, rebar, aluminum and copper; deep mode for more embedded wood and metal parts and a mode that can detect AC current and live electrical lines.

Calibration is as easy as holding down a button. Use the signal bar and beeps to locate what you’re looking for.

9. Resistance bands set of 3

Most of us don’t have room in our homes for big bulky gym equipment. Resistance bands are a great way to exercise without breaking the bank or giving up real estate space. Te-Rich Resistance Bands offer three resistance levels to suit various exercises and fitness experiences.

Use them to train your abs, glutes, thighs and more. You can perform many of the same exercises usually attributed to weights, including squats, deadlifts, leg raises and hip thrusts. These resistance bands are made of elastic cotton rather than rubber, so they don’t pinch your skin.

10. Handy phone holder

Whether you’re on a Zoom call or cooking while learning a new recipe, it’s nice to have your hands free. The Lamical Phone Holder Bed Gooseneck Mount can be twisted and turned to your liking until your phone is at a perfect viewing angle.

Use the padded clamp to mount it to any flat surface measuring up to 2.75-inches. A rubber clip securely holds your precious phone. The mount is compatible with devices measuring 4-to 6.8-inches. This includes most iPhone models as well as Android phones from every major manufacturer.

