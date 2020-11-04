Skip to Content
35+ great gifts for guys that are useful and fun

By James Gelinas, Komando.com
November 4, 2020

The holidays are coming up, and that means it’s time to start picking out gifts for that special guy in your life. Finding the right item may not be easy, but it’s always worth seeing their surprised face when they open that perfect gift.

Unlike in previous years, you’ll probably be finding more gifts online than in brick-and-mortar stores. But don’t worry, Amazon has plenty of killer deals on tech, tools and more. Tap or click here to see 20 problem-solving gadgets that will make your tech troubles disappear.

Whether he loves the outdoors or prefers to stay inside and fix things, here are some of our favorite gifts for guys that you can find online.

Surprise your man with these cool and practical gifts

A 4K Smart TV
If he has an old TV, up the ante for him. This gorgeous 55-inch LG TV has Alexa and Google Assistant on board. Plus, it has Apple AirPlay built-in so he can cast anything from his iPhone or laptop.
Buy $599.99
Smart garage door opener
This smart garage door opener from MyQ works with your existing setup and lets him control your garage door with his smartphone. It’s also compatible with Amazon Key, so his Amazon packages can be safely stowed in your garage during delivery.
Buy $29.98
A radar detector that gets updated locations
Nobody likes dealing with police radars. This radar detector from Cobra can spot radar signals coming from all sides of his car and gives early alerts so he can prepare himself. It even comes with an app that shows updated locations of speed traps and cameras nearby.
Buy $149.95
A Keurig coffee maker
Get your guy out of the 90s. Show him how much easier it is to make a cup of coffee using K-Cups. Brew 6+ cups before having to refill, saving time and simplifying a morning routine. And it has an auto-off feature so he’ll never worry about it.
Buy $79.00
The Echo Dot is a great first smart home gadget.
Alexa makes life more convenient, and the Echo Dot is the most affordable way to get her in your home. With an Echo Dot installed, he can check the weather, get answers to math questions and turn on the lights all with the sound of his voice.
Buy $18.99
USB Rechargeable Clip-On Tuner for guitar, ukulele, violin, and bass
Not everyone has perfect pitch for tuning guitars. But as long as he has this USB rechargeable KLIQ EcoTuner, he won’t need it. It’s perfect for tuning stringed instruments like guitars, violins and ukuleles, and small enough to fit in his pocket. Plus, you get a 3-year money-back guarantee in case the tuner breaks.
Buy $24.97
Bring peace to the house
Is the TV too loud for others in the house? These wireless TV headphones from TV Ears will let him enjoy his shows without having to turn up the volume. They’re lightweight and comfortable enough to wear when he leaves the living room, and it can reduce background noise in the programs he’s watching.
Buy $80.65
Smart water leak and flood detector
Hear a drip and aren’t sure where it’s coming from? Save time and money with this wireless leak detector from Wasserstein. It connects to your phone and helps you find hidden leaks before they become a bigger problem. Now you won’t have to wait for the plumber to find the leak when it’s time to fix it.
Buy $22.99
A new hobby, Ham Radio
Ham radios are a great hobby for anyone who wants to explore their surroundings and hear what’s on the airwaves. This ham radio starter kit from Greaval is equipped with multiple frequencies and works like a walkie-talkie. Now he’s ready to broadcast and listen.
Buy $55.99
The perfect pair of slippers
Ugg makes some of the most comfortable boots you can buy, but it’s not just for the ladies. Give him the gift of these Ugg slippers featuring a plush interior and rubber sole. They’re perfect shoes for the garden or around the house.
Buy $109.95
Give your living room the ultimate upgrade
The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices in terms of value and features. He’ll get all the most popular streaming networks plus a full-fledged Alexa remote that can play his favorite shows by voice.
Buy $29.99
Great for the hunter or nature lover
This Campark Trail Camera is a perfect companion for camping trips and outdoor adventures. It comes with night vision and motion sensors for detecting animals in the dark and features a rugged waterproof case that can handle whatever you throw at it. It’s also a great security camera.
Buy $75.88
Heavy duty work apron he’ll use all the time
A good work apron is durable, fits well and comes with pockets for tools. This heavy-duty apron from Armor Gear ticks all these boxes and comes with a support guarantee for any issues he may have with it. A great gift for the handyman in your life.
Buy $27.88
Give him Bluetooth and hands-free calling in his car or truck
New cars today come with Bluetooth enhancements that let you make calls and play music wirelessly. This Bluetooth adapter from VTin will let him upgrade his car or truck as long as it has a radio and cigarette lighter. It’s also great for fast USB-powered charging.
Buy $15.99
If he ever owned vinyl records
Record collections are impressive to look at, but nobody has the space for them these days. This book of 1,000 classic record covers is a perfect companion for the music-lover in your life and includes a selection of the best rock album covers of the 60s through the 90s.
Buy $18.00
Does he lose things like his keys?
If he’s always losing track of his wallet or car keys, Tile is a lifesaver. This tiny accessory is the size of a keychain and will chime if you’re within Bluetooth range. And if he loses something while he’s out, Tile will point him to his lost item with the included smartphone app.
Buy $24.49
Turn your devices into smart devices with this handy accessory
The Amazon smart plug is a simple way to add Alexa to any ordinary gadgets in your home. Even if your lamp, fan or game console isn’t Alexa-compatible, this accessory connects with your Echo device to expand its reach.
Buy $24.99
See who’s coming with the Echo Show 5
The Echo Show 5 is an easy way to stay in touch with family and keep an eye on things around the house. It works with your existing Alexa setup — including Echo devices and Ring video doorbells, which you can drop in on using the built-in display.
Buy $44.99
He can see who’s at the door without getting up
Smart home tech is all about convenience, and who wants to get up and check the door when the bell rings? The Ring video doorbell lets him see who’s visiting through the companion smartphone app. Now there’s no need to interrupt the big game.
Buy $139.99
An Apple Smart Watch to track his heart, steps and alerts if he falls
Smartwatches can be literal life-savers. By tracking his heart rate and exercise, living healthier becomes so much easier. And if he falls, you’ll be first to know. Both the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch are excellent options, and we recommend picking the one that matches his smartphone.
Buy $514.00
A Samsung Smart Watch will go where he goes
This Samsung version comes with a beautiful round watch face. It's waterproof, tracks activity and even makes calls and texts. We recommend picking the one that matches his smartphone.
Buy $369.00
Let this robot vac clean the floors
There’s no need to whip out the vacuum cleaner and spend hours scraping the floor for dust. This Eufy vacuum from Anker works perfectly on carpet or tile, and will automatically sweep the floor and charge itself without you needing to touch it.
Buy $279.99
Beard, head, neck and more trimmer
Is he ready to trim that quarantine beard? This all-in-one grooming kit from Phillips Norelco comes with multiple self-sharpening blades and guards for a variety of looks and styles.
Buy $44.95
A drone
A wireless drone makes for great outdoor activities and footage. This DJI Mavic Mini Combo lets him take to the sky with a sharp 2.7K camera and up to 30 minutes of flight time.
Buy $497.99
A lens kit is great if he likes to take photos
This cell phone camera lens kit from Bostionye will help him take high-quality photos without having to invest in an expensive digital camera. Get up to 20x zoom with the included telephoto lens, along with fisheye and macro photography options.
Buy $29.99
Golf at home with this simulator
The pandemic may have shut down golf courses across the country, but that doesn’t mean he can’t golf at home. This Phigolf simulator includes a motion-sensitive club that works with the game for accurate drives and putting. It also works with his smartphone and tablet.
Buy $240.00
Practice drives and never lose a ball
If he’d prefer a more realistic golf simulation, try this Golf Practice Net from Gagalileo. It easily catches the shots he’ll make and comes with a target to help him hone his accuracy. It’s great for backyard fun.
Buy $89.99
No touch ATM and door opener for his key chain
Everyone is more concerned about hygiene now, which is why this no-touch ATM and door opener from Bazics is so handy. It’s made of an antibacterial zinc alloy, and works with touch-sensitive screens and buttons.
Buy $13.99
If he grills or has a smoker, check this out
Want a smart way to keep track of what’s cooking? This smartphone-compatible wireless meat thermometer lets him watch up to four pieces of meat at once, and will automatically notify him when they reach the perfect temperature.
Buy $29.99
Take his tape measure into this century
Tape measures are so 30 years ago. This wireless distance measure from Bosch uses lasers for pinpoint accuracy, and will automatically calculate square footage with the push of a button.
Buy $66.77
He’ll never lose small parts again
If he loves to fix things, he needs a safe place to put small parts like screws, pins and nails. This Wizsla Magnetic Wristband can hold all kinds of small metal objects including small tools, and is lightweight enough to wear on the job.
Buy $16.99
Tactical pen for self-defense and everyday use
You wouldn’t expect an all-in-one tool to be found in a pen, but this gadget is full of surprises. He can use this pen’s tactical flashlight to find his way during power outages, as well as its glass-breaker tip for emergencies and self-defense. And yes, it works as a pen, too.
Buy $25.97
Ear protection for mowing, snowblowing, shooting and more
Some outdoor activities can take a real toll on his ears. Give him the peace and quiet he deserves with these 3M WorkTunes headphones that not only block loud noises but play music from his smartphone. It even comes with a built-in radio for when his phone isn’t around.
Buy $45.77
Practical gloves that have LED lights
If you’ve ever heard him cursing his flashlight while working in the dark, we don’t blame him. Wires and switches can be tough to handle while holding a flashlight, which is why these flashlight-tipped gloves are the perfect answer. They’re also water and sweatproof for more demanding jobs.
Buy $12.88
Tangle-free US flag pole kit
Help him fly his flag high with this tangle-free flag pole kit that he can mount nearly anywhere. It comes with a six-foot heavy-duty aluminum pole that can attach to walls without snapping in the wind.
Buy $58.99
Smart air purification system works great
It’s more important than ever to keep the air clean in your house. This Toshiba HEPA air cleaner works perfectly for allergens, smoke and dust, and works with Alexa so he can turn it on with his voice.
Buy $99.99
Make any plug a smart plug, no hub needed
If he’s talked about upgrading your house to a smart home, this smart plug kit from Teckin is the most affordable way to do it. There’s no hub required, and all outlets that use the plugs will work with Alexa or Google Home.
Buy $21.99
Indoor/outdoor wireless weather station is perfect for him
If he wants a better way to keep track of the weather, this digital weather station is the perfect fit. It connects to wireless sensors that give him real-time views of indoor and outdoor weather and humidity.
Buy $37.90
Comfy warm shirt that he’ll totally wear
What’s better than a cozy, dependable shirt he can wear all winter? This Wrangler jacket features a quilt-lined interior for extra warmth and comes with a hood for unpredictable weather.
Buy $25.81
By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.

