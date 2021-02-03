Holidays have looked a lot different than normal over the past year. The pandemic has made it difficult to celebrate things like Christmas, Thanksgiving or birthdays due to social distancing.
This Valentine’s Day won’t be any different. The pandemic is still an issue across the nation, and we’re all still trying to stay at home as much as possible to avoid spreading COVID-19. Not sure why the pandemic has made months feel like years? Here’s why.
But while your celebration may not include a fancy night out and drinks at a crowded bar this year, your presents don’t have to be toned down. There are tons of cool gifts you can give your loved ones. From a password-keeping logbook to digital microscopes, here are 25 fun gift ideas for your Valentine.
1. Book to keep track of passwords
Promising review: "This is exactly what I wanted to replace a very small notebook I used for years. The size is perfect. Note: use a pencil because it is a good idea to change passwords often!"
2. Beef Jerky Sampler Kit
Promising review: "I was looking for an Easter gift for my boyfriend and I'm so glad I chose this! There was a great variety of products and every item was delicious. ... My boyfriend loved the gift and it was perfect for snacking since he's been working from home."
3. Yoda one for me shirt
Promising review: "I ordered two of these t-shirts for Valentine's Day. I order pink and red. They fit my husband and I very well and were a soft, comfortable material."
4. Three row lasagna pan
Promising review: "As someone who has a child (now a teenager) that will not eat any form of cheese, this pan is amazing! I typically avoid making any food that has cheese mixed into it but now I can make him a section without cheese and the rest of us our regular cheesy goodness."
5. Docking station
Promising review: "I bought this for my husband's nightstand and he absolutely loves it! It came wrapped in brown paper with a raffia cord tied around it so it's VERY giftable. The pieces went right together and are nice and sturdy. The wood is as pictured and has a nice finish."
6. Digital microscope for collectors, kids and scientists
Promising review: "The magnification is incredible! I bought this to be able to zoom in on Insect and Tarantula exoskeletons to better be able to determine the sex of the animals I own, and this can go so much further!"
7. LED light for her purse
Promising review: "This is perfection! It has so many pockets, but it's not big and bulky. It fits beautifully into my work bag and organizes all my makeup and toiletries. Highly recommend!"
8. Monitor stand
Promising review: "The stand was a stylish and functional addition to my fiancé's gaming set-up. I love the extra storage space and the ability to tuck away the keyboard if need be. Assembly was a breeze!"
9. Neck massager
Promising review: "A high-stress job keeps my neck and shoulders in knots all the time. This does a great job working out the kinks and I can do it every night rather than letting it build up over time. Highly recommend this product!"
10. Stylish functional crossbody bag
Promising review: "It is a great little bag to just throw on and go!! It can hold my cell phone, my credit cards plus the little extras like lipstick and keys. This bag is great for errands and running around to my kids sporting events."
11. Levitating globe
Promising review: "Gave this as a gift to my son who is a high school teacher. It is quite the conversation piece and leads to all kinds of relevant discussions. Geography, magnetics, forces etc. as well as being cool to just look at."
12. The best hot sauce ever
Promising review: "As a truffle and sriracha lover, this is what you get when truffle and sriracha had a baby but 10x better. I highly recommend because it helps my food taste better for my boring diets."
13. A candle for when they miss the beach
Promising review: "I love the fragrance; it’s my favorite. Candle lasts and smells great. I like that the candles are white and the label is simple so I can put them anywhere and they look good."
14. Mini waffle maker
Promising review: "Mini waffle maker is perfect for one. I am impressed with the ease of use and how quickly it cooked. Packaging is wonderful and comes with a recipe book and measuring spoon set. Excellent gift!"
15. Ugg Fluff Yeah slippers to cushion every step
Promising review: "My wife is a big fan of both house slippers and Uggs. These satisfied them both. A little expensive for some house slippers, but my wife is worth every penny."
16. Jumbo coffee mugs
Promising review: "I was looking for a low/wide mug for microwaving scrambled eggs or oatmeal in, and these are PERFECT! The size is very similar to those disposable "Just Crack an Egg" cups that you get in the refrigerated section of the grocery store. I wanted to be able to do the same thing in my own mug with my own ingredients, and these are going to be great for that!"
17. Coffee infused maple syrup
Promising review: "This is my new favorite thing. The rum flavor is definitely there but not overwhelming. The taste of maple isn't overwhelming either. It's just a lovely, subtle blend of both."
18. Favorite chips in one box
Promising review: "This is the second box I've ordered in the last couple months. All the chips were fresh, crisp, and had a two-month expiration date, which is typical for chips."
19. Lightsaber chopsticks
Promising review: "These are exactly what I wanted them to be so I am super happy with them. They are light up, light saber styled chopsticks! They are bright and shiny. So I love all those things."
20. Silk pillowcase
Promising review: "I can't believe how much better and softer my hair is. I used to wake up to a rat's nest.. Lots of broken hair too. I bought this as suggested by a hairdresser.. I can't wait for my broken hair to be a thing of the past!!"
21. A nice beard trimmer and shaver
Promising review: "I've owned shavers costing several times as much - and they didn't perform any better than this one. All the snazzy features on more expensive units are just noise. Swiveling heads that don't allow you any leverage, messy cleaning systems, etc. Save your money and keep it simple."
22. Fancy cheese board for at-home date night
Promising review: "Nothing better than a summer evening outside with wine, cheese and crackers. This cheese board is perfect for fitting crackers or small bread slices on the sides. ... The sliding drawer with cheese utensils is a great touch. I can take one tray outside and everything you need is included."
23. A heated foot massager
Promising review: "I absolutely love foot rubs, but I am not able to spend every waking moment and every earned dollar at a massage parlor despite my best efforts. This shiatsu foot massager is the closest anyone could ever come to experiencing such luxury."
24. Big pack of bath bombs
Promising review: "Love these bath bombs! One of the best purchases I’ve made on here. There’s such a great variety, and I love the scents and colors! And they make my skin feel soft while I’m soaking in the tub. Will definitely buy again!"
25. A slim RFID-blocking wallet
Promising review: "I like the look of this wallet. I always felt awkward spreading my wallet open in line somewhere and fumbling through bills like a mini file cabinet. The money clip solves this problem for me, as I can flip the top and slide a bill out at hip level much faster than before."