Holidays have looked a lot different than normal over the past year. The pandemic has made it difficult to celebrate things like Christmas, Thanksgiving or birthdays due to social distancing.

This Valentine’s Day won’t be any different. The pandemic is still an issue across the nation, and we’re all still trying to stay at home as much as possible to avoid spreading COVID-19. Not sure why the pandemic has made months feel like years? Here’s why.

X

But while your celebration may not include a fancy night out and drinks at a crowded bar this year, your presents don’t have to be toned down. There are tons of cool gifts you can give your loved ones. From a password-keeping logbook to digital microscopes, here are 25 fun gift ideas for your Valentine.

1. Book to keep track of passwords

Boxclever Press Password Book with Alphabetical tabs Have a loved one who is slightly scatterbrained? You can help them keep track of all of their account passwords with this Boxclever Press Password Book with Alphabetical tabs. It comes with everything you need to store passwords, login details and account information in one place. There's even a spot to write password hints instead of the password itself for extra security.



Promising review: "This is exactly what I wanted to replace a very small notebook I used for years. The size is perfect. Note: use a pencil because it is a good idea to change passwords often!" Buy Now $9.99 on Amazon.com

2. Beef Jerky Sampler Kit

Beef Jerky Valentine Gifts For Men If your partner loves meat, this Beef Jerky Valentine Gifts For Men is the perfect gift. It comes with a ton of different meat jerky products, including jerky sticks, pork "chomps," epic pork rinds, beef bars and even ostrich jerky. You'll get 12 individually wrapped beef jerky snack packs in total with this box, so along with being a great gift, it's a good deal for the price, too.



Promising review: "I was looking for an Easter gift for my boyfriend and I'm so glad I chose this! There was a great variety of products and every item was delicious. ... My boyfriend loved the gift and it was perfect for snacking since he's been working from home." Buy Now $36.99 on Amazon.com

3. Yoda one for me shirt

Star Wars Yoda One For Me Cute Valentine's Graphic T-Shirt "Star Wars" fans will love this Yoda One For Me Cute Valentine's Graphic T-Shirt. It's an adorable way to show your affection, and if you order two, you can both wear it while you are binge-watching the new "Mandalorian" season together. Sounds like a great way to spend Valentine's Day!



Promising review: "I ordered two of these t-shirts for Valentine's Day. I order pink and red. They fit my husband and I very well and were a soft, comfortable material." Buy Now $19.98 on Amazon.com

4. Three row lasagna pan

Chicago Metallic Professional Lasagna Trio Pan Amateur and professional chefs alike will go nuts over this Chicago Metallic Professional Lasagna Trio Pan. You can use it to prepare 3 lasagna recipes in 1 pan at the same time thanks to the three channels. It's unlike any pan we've seen, and it even fits standard lasagna noodles. It works with a ton of other dishes, too — including breads, cakes and tons of other baked goods. It's a great pan for your kitchen expert to add to their arsenal.



Promising review: "As someone who has a child (now a teenager) that will not eat any form of cheese, this pan is amazing! I typically avoid making any food that has cheese mixed into it but now I can make him a section without cheese and the rest of us our regular cheesy goodness." Buy Now $19.99 on Amazon.com

5. Docking station

Peraco's Wooden Docking Station for Men and Nightstand Organizer Whether your partner is a watch collector or just owns a ton of accessories, this Peraco's Wooden Docking Station for Men and Nightstand Organizer can help them stay organized stylishly. Each wooden docking station is hand-made of resistant American Walnut pine wood and has places for everything: glasses, watches, rings and even keys. Plus, it even has a charging spot for phones.



Promising review: "I bought this for my husband's nightstand and he absolutely loves it! It came wrapped in brown paper with a raffia cord tied around it so it's VERY giftable. The pieces went right together and are nice and sturdy. The wood is as pictured and has a nice finish." Buy Now $29.99 on Amazon.com

6. Digital microscope for collectors, kids and scientists

Plugable USB 2.0 Digital Microscope with Flexible Arm Observation Stand Looking for something a little more scientific? This Plugable USB 2.0 Digital Microscope with Flexible Arm Observation Stand makes a great gift for science lovers and collectors alike. You can use it to explore the microscopic world while projecting the images on your computer screen. All you have to do is plug it in via the USB cord to view microscopic objects and snap images. It even works with iPhones!



Promising review: "The magnification is incredible! I bought this to be able to zoom in on Insect and Tarantula exoskeletons to better be able to determine the sex of the animals I own, and this can go so much further!" Buy Now $39.95 on Amazon.com

7. LED light for her purse

LittBag by PurseN LED Lighted Organizer Insert for Handbags What lady doesn't need a way to organize her handbag? This LittBag by PurseN LED Lighted Organizer Insert for Handbags makes it simple to organize bags and search for what they're looking for with the help of a built-in LED light. There's a spot for everything in this insert, and it even works as a lining protector so their handbag stays neat and clean.



Promising review: "This is perfection! It has so many pockets, but it's not big and bulky. It fits beautifully into my work bag and organizes all my makeup and toiletries. Highly recommend!" Buy Now $38.00 on Amazon.com

8. Monitor stand

Monitor Stand Riser, 2 Tiers Wood Monitor Riser Stand with Storage Organizer Help your loved one get more comfortable when working or playing on the computer. This Monitor Stand Riser, 2 Tiers Wood Monitor Riser Stand with Storage Organizer is a practical, useful gift for anyone working remotely right now. It gives another 5.6-inches of height to alleviate neck and back pain, and there's even space for storing and organizing supplies or important papers. It's a great gift for gamers, too!



Promising review: "The stand was a stylish and functional addition to my fiancé's gaming set-up. I love the extra storage space and the ability to tuck away the keyboard if need be. Assembly was a breeze!" Buy Now $18.65 on Amazon.com

9. Neck massager

Neck Massager, Shiatsu Back and Shoulder Massager with Heat We could all use a little help with relaxing, which is why this Neck Massager, Shiatsu Back and Shoulder Massager with Heat makes a great gift this Valentine's Day. It can help alleviate neck, shoulder, leg and back pain with the touch of a button. It heats up when needed, and the special 3D kneading technology ensures that muscles are massaged deeply.



Promising review: "A high-stress job keeps my neck and shoulders in knots all the time. This does a great job working out the kinks and I can do it every night rather than letting it build up over time. Highly recommend this product!" Buy Now $36.99 on Amazon.com

10. Stylish functional crossbody bag

K.Carroll Accessories Harper Crossbody What woman wouldn't love a new purse? This K.Carroll Accessories Harper Crossbody is a thoughtful gift for any lady who loves accessorizing, and it's useful, too. The vegan leather is soft but durable, and the RFID-protected built-in card slots help keep credit cards safe. It's big enough to fit lipstick, cards, money or other small accessories.



Promising review: "It is a great little bag to just throw on and go!! It can hold my cell phone, my credit cards plus the little extras like lipstick and keys. This bag is great for errands and running around to my kids sporting events." Buy Now $19.99 on Amazon.com

11. Levitating globe

MOKOQI Magnetic Levitating Globe with LED Light Give your loved one the world this Valentine's Day. This MOKOQI Magnetic Levitating Globe with LED Light is a really cool conversation piece. It's not like any old globe — it levitates with no strings attached and illuminates via a built-in LED light. Your partner can put it on their desk or office shelf to remind them that to you, the world revolves around them.



Promising review: "Gave this as a gift to my son who is a high school teacher. It is quite the conversation piece and leads to all kinds of relevant discussions. Geography, magnetics, forces etc. as well as being cool to just look at." Buy Now $36.99 on Amazon.com

12. The best hot sauce ever

TRUFF Hot Sauce and Hotter Sauce 2-Pack Bundle Spice things up this Valentine's Day — literally — with a TRUFF Hot Sauce and Hotter Sauce 2-Pack Bundle. This hot sauce is delicious! It blends ripe red chili peppers, real black truffle, organic agave nectar and savory spices to create what is quite possibly the best hot sauce invented. It's good on almost anything, and truffle lovers and hot sauce fans alike will love it.



Promising review: "As a truffle and sriracha lover, this is what you get when truffle and sriracha had a baby but 10x better. I highly recommend because it helps my food taste better for my boring diets." Buy Now $34.99 on Amazon.com

13. A candle for when they miss the beach

Homesick Scented Candle, Beach Cottage Who doesn't love the beach? You may not be able to travel this holiday, but you can bring the beach to your loved one with this Homesick Scented Candle, Beach Cottage. It smells just like the salty, warm air at the beach!



Promising review: "I love the fragrance; it’s my favorite. Candle lasts and smells great. I like that the candles are white and the label is simple so I can put them anywhere and they look good." Buy Now $29.96 on Amazon.com

14. Mini waffle maker

Dash DMWGS001RD Machine for Paninis, Hash Browns, & Waffle Maker Waffle fans need this mini waffle maker. It's the perfect gift for anyone who likes kitchen gadgets, and it won't take up much counter space. Plus, it can make all sorts of foods. Use it to make waffles, paninis, hash browns or anything else you can dream up!



Promising review: "Mini waffle maker is perfect for one. I am impressed with the ease of use and how quickly it cooked. Packaging is wonderful and comes with a recipe book and measuring spoon set. Excellent gift!" Buy Now $29.99 on Amazon.com

15. Ugg Fluff Yeah slippers to cushion every step

UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper, Black, 8 Does your wife or girlfriend hate having cold feet? These UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers are a great way to warm her up! They're made of real sheepskin to keep your toes toasty, and they're super cute, too. They're the perfect house slippers for chilly climates.



Promising review: "My wife is a big fan of both house slippers and Uggs. These satisfied them both. A little expensive for some house slippers, but my wife is worth every penny." Buy Now $99.95 on Amazon.com

16. Jumbo coffee mugs

Elama Garden Glee Luxe 6 Piece 18 oz Mug Set in Assorted Colors Is your partner a coffee addict? This Elama Garden Glee Luxe 6 Piece 18 oz Mug Set in Assorted Colors will give them plenty of mug options for their cup o' Joe. It comes with six different stylish, durable mugs in assorted colors.



Promising review: "I was looking for a low/wide mug for microwaving scrambled eggs or oatmeal in, and these are PERFECT! The size is very similar to those disposable "Just Crack an Egg" cups that you get in the refrigerated section of the grocery store. I wanted to be able to do the same thing in my own mug with my own ingredients, and these are going to be great for that!" Buy Now $20.36 on Amazon.com

17. Coffee infused maple syrup

Runamok Maple Coffee Infused Maple Syrup - Authentic & Real Vermont Maple Syrup Who doesn't love maple syrup? This Runamok Maple Coffee Infused Maple Syrup is the real deal. It's authentic maple syrup straight from Vermont, but with a twist. Not only is this pure maple syrup, but it's infused with coffee for a little jolt of something extra. Maple syrup fans and coffee fanatics will love it.



Promising review: "This is my new favorite thing. The rum flavor is definitely there but not overwhelming. The taste of maple isn't overwhelming either. It's just a lovely, subtle blend of both." Buy Now $18.95 on Amazon.com

18. Favorite chips in one box

Frito-Lay Party Mix A few of their favorite things? Why not get all of your loved one's favorite things, all in one bag! This Frito-Lay Party Mix is a thoughtful gift for snackers and chip lovers. It comes with an assortment of all of Frito-Lay's best flavors.



Promising review: "This is the second box I've ordered in the last couple months. All the chips were fresh, crisp, and had a two-month expiration date, which is typical for chips." Buy Now $16.98 on Amazon.com

19. Lightsaber chopsticks

Light Up Lightsaber Chopsticks Your "Star Wars" fan needs these cute Light Up Lightsaber Chopsticks. They're a great way to show you're thinking about their interests this Valentine's Day, and they are also really cute. They light up just like lightsabers and can be used to eat anything from fried rice to homemade ramen.



Promising review: "These are exactly what I wanted them to be so I am super happy with them. They are light up, light saber styled chopsticks! They are bright and shiny. So I love all those things." Buy Now $19.37 on Amazon.com

20. Silk pillowcase

ZIMASILK 25 Momme 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Help your partner keep her hair shiny and skin free of breakouts with this ZIMASILK 25 Momme 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin. It's made of real silk on both sides of the pillowcase, and it's top-notch quality, too. It even comes wrapped in a nice gift box — so all the work is done for you with this gift.



Promising review: "I can't believe how much better and softer my hair is. I used to wake up to a rat's nest.. Lots of broken hair too. I bought this as suggested by a hairdresser.. I can't wait for my broken hair to be a thing of the past!!" Buy Now $42.99 on Amazon.com

21. A nice beard trimmer and shaver

Braun Electric Razor for Men, Series 3 3040s Electric Shaver with Precision... No shave November is completely over, but your partner may still have some stubborn stubble sticking around. You can gift them this Braun Electric Razor for Men, Series 3 3040s Electric Shaver with Precision Trimmer to help them clean up a bit. It does most of the work for them thanks to the trimmer and the three pressure-sensitive shave settings. It's great for keeping beards nice and neat, too.



Promising review: "I've owned shavers costing several times as much - and they didn't perform any better than this one. All the snazzy features on more expensive units are just noise. Swiveling heads that don't allow you any leverage, messy cleaning systems, etc. Save your money and keep it simple." Buy Now $59.97 on Amazon.com

22. Fancy cheese board for at-home date night

Bamboo Cheese Board Set With Cutlery In Slide-Out Drawer Want to gift a romantic night at home? This Bamboo Cheese Board Set With Cutlery In Slide-Out Drawer can help you create the perfect atmosphere. Between the high-quality construction and the stylish design, it's the best gift ever for cheese lovers. It even comes with a slide-out drawer with all of the fancy cheese utensils you'd need.



Promising review: "Nothing better than a summer evening outside with wine, cheese and crackers. This cheese board is perfect for fitting crackers or small bread slices on the sides. ... The sliding drawer with cheese utensils is a great touch. I can take one tray outside and everything you need is included." Buy Now $54.99 on Amazon.com

23. A heated foot massager

Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine with Soothing Heat, Deep Kneading... You can't really gift a nice spa day this year, but you can bring the spa to your partner. This Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine with Soothing Heat, Deep Kneading Therapy, Air Compression is a great way to help your loved one relax from the comfort of your own home. This high-tech gadget has multiple preset massage modes, heat function and adjustable air compression intensity to let you customize your foot massage.



Promising review: "I absolutely love foot rubs, but I am not able to spend every waking moment and every earned dollar at a massage parlor despite my best efforts. This shiatsu foot massager is the closest anyone could ever come to experiencing such luxury." Buy Now $89.99 on Amazon.com

24. Big pack of bath bombs

LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set Want to help your loved one relax on Valentine's Day? This LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set can help. It comes with 12 different fizzing and moisturizing bath bombs in a cute box. They smell great, too!



Promising review: "Love these bath bombs! One of the best purchases I’ve made on here. There’s such a great variety, and I love the scents and colors! And they make my skin feel soft while I’m soaking in the tub. Will definitely buy again!" Buy Now $26.80 on Amazon.com

25. A slim RFID-blocking wallet

RUNBOX Minimalist Slim Wallet for Men with Money Clip, RFID Blocking Is your husband or boyfriend's wallet looking a little worn? This RUNBOX Minimalist Slim Wallet for Men with Money Clip, RFID Blocking is a great replacement option, and it's also a good gift for Valentine's Day. It's slim, won't look bulky in pockets and the RFID blocking will keep their card information private, too. It can hold up to 10 credit cards and even has a money clip for easy cash storage.



Promising review: "I like the look of this wallet. I always felt awkward spreading my wallet open in line somewhere and fumbling through bills like a mini file cabinet. The money clip solves this problem for me, as I can flip the top and slide a bill out at hip level much faster than before." Buy Now $29.99 on Amazon.com

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.