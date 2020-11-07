Skip to Content
35+ great gifts for gals that are useful and fun

By James Gelinas, Komando.com
November 7, 2020

The holidays are almost here, which means shopping season is kicking off across the web. This time, we’re helping you find the perfect gifts for the special ladies in your life.

You can find plenty of excellent deals without ever having to leave home. Amazon’s prices on tech, appliances and apparel are already starting to drop ahead of Black Friday. Tap or click here to see our favorite early Black Friday deals.

Whether she loves gadgets, gardening or glamming it up, our top picks are sure to put a smile on her face.

Surprise the ladies in your life with these fun and practical gifts

A lens kit is great if she likes to take photos with her phone
If she loves taking photos with her smartphone, help her take each shot to the next level. These smartphone lenses give her extra zoom, fisheye settings and more without buying a separate camera.
Or a digital camera to help her take the perfect shot
A high-end digital camera will capture much more detail than most smartphone cameras. This Nikon Z50 is designed for content like YouTube and blogs and will bring her videos and photos to life in high resolution.
Try this tablet stand for easy reading
If she's trying to do some serious reading on her iPad, holding the tablet can be distracting. This lightweight, adjustable stand is perfect for propping her tablet up. A great accessory for cooking with recipes.
Heated gloves for arthritis and cold days
Cold weather can be killer on her hands and joints. Keep her cozy with these heated gloves that help her fingers stay limber and warm.
Pretty face masks to stay healthy and stylish
Cloth face masks are essential gear during the pandemic, but not all of them look the best. These patterned masks are cute and functional, and will help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Turn her tablet into a 21st century typewriter
A wireless keyboard is the perfect accessory for tablet users. If she loves to write or send messages on her tablet, this keyboard is designed to mimic the look and feel of a vintage typewriter. It's pure bliss to type on physical keys again.
Customized mediation ring for inner peace
This fun piece of jewelry is the perfect bohemian-chic accessory. It features three different band colors in brass, copper and silver, and won't tarnish after wear.
This nano power charger charges her phone 30% faster
When you need power fast, why wait hours with a basic charger? This nano power charger has a 30% faster charge time, and works with all of the latest smartphone models that support fast charging with USB-C.
Warm fleece cape for indoors or outdoors
The weather is getting colder, which means it's time for comfy clothes to come out of storage. This warm fleece cape is perfect for snuggling indoors or keeping warm when venturing outside the house.
Cute boots for gardening and rain
The best boots for the yard or garden are the ones that are easy to put on without looking ugly. These boots feature a cute pattern and a rubber sole so she won't slip and fall when it's wet outside.
A good mic to make recordings for home videos or do a podcast
Poor audio quality can bring down any video or recording. If she makes podcasts, video blogs or home movies, she'll love this Snowball mic that captures stunning audio without hissing or fuzz.
The best case if she wears Invisalign
Modern orthodontic treatments don't always require braces. Removable aligners are comfortable and convenient, but they need to be stored somewhere safe. This smart case will automatically notify her when it's time to put them back in.
A gold necklace with a cool secret
Want to give her a secret message she can keep with her all the time? This beautiful necklace can be customized to show a phrase of your choice in Morse code, which shows up as simple gold beads and spaces.
The Surface Laptop is a digital powerhouse
Microsoft's in-house laptop gives you everything you need in a personal computer. It's fast, compatible with all your favorite software and even features a touch-sensitive high-resolution display.
The MacBook Air looks and works great
The MacBook Air is one of Apple's most popular laptops. It gives you all the power and security you can expect from a Mac in a package that weighs less than three pounds.
Comfy pajamas for cool weather
Nothing beats sleeping in late in comfortable PJs on a cold winter day. This pajama set comes in a range of fun colors, and is made of a bamboo-derived fabric that's silky-smooth to the touch.
Easiest way to make smoothies
The Nutribullet is a bestselling blender that can create delicious smoothies from your favorite fruits and vegetables. It's easy to clean, and a perfect present if your special lady is a health fanatic.
A great deal on bestselling wireless earbuds
Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case has the same high-tech features as original AirPods. The only difference is the charging case has to plug into a lightning connector just like her phone. Still, it’s a small price to pay for big savings on this awesome pair of earbuds.
This Bluetooth eye mask is for when she needs some peace and quiet
This comfortable eye mask is padded for side-sleepers, and comes bundled with built-in Bluetooth speakers. She can keep the light out while enjoying relaxing tunes and unwinding.
Upgrade her relaxing baths
Turn bath time into a spa day with this sturdy bath tray. It features slots for her smartphone and tablet and makes it easy to snack and relax in the bath.
For the Disney lovers out there
Whether she's an Annual Passholder or just loves to sing along with the movies, all of us have a Disney-lover in our lives. This fun, quirky sign will show off her Disney side every time guests walk by.
If she wants to look her best on video calls
Ring lights provide smooth, even lighting that will bring her best side out during recordings and video calls. It's also a great for skincare and putting on makeup.
A smart digital photo frame the whole family can enjoy
This digital photo frame will display all her favorite pictures in clear, crisp high-resolution. It can wirelessly connect to your devices so her entire photo album can be on display.
A handy personal care alarm
This GPS-compatible personal safety alarm pushes alerts to unlimited emergency contacts at the same time. If she ever feels unsafe, she can stealthily sound the alarm on her phone without attracting attention.
A great deal on an everyday electric kettle
Help her get her caffeine fix with this affordable everyday kettle from Amazon Basics. It heats up fast and includes automatic shutoff with boil-dry protection for extra safety and peace of mind.
Keep her fur babies happy, too, with this automatic pet feeder
An automatic pet feeder is the perfect gift if your lady has fur babies of her own. It works with dogs and cats, is refillable and will automatically dispense food without her having to touch it.
A fleece vest she’ll wear all the time
This comfy vest for cold weather is available in a wide range of sizes and colors. She can store her phone and other items with the zippered pockets, and the elastic shoulders give it a sleek tailored look.
Hanging plant pots for the greenthumb
If she loves to garden, these hanging plant pots can turn your home into a beautiful green space. It's a great choice for indoor and outdoor plants.
A smart garden for the gal who kills every plant
Not everyone is good with plants, but this smart garden can help her learn. It includes built-in climate control features and will automatically remind her when it's time for watering.
Give your living room the ultimate upgrade
The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices in terms of value and features. She’ll get all the most popular streaming networks plus a full-fledged Alexa remote that can play her favorite shows by voice.
Sous vide is the smart way to cook delicious meals
This digital sous vide tool makes it easy to prepare delicious meats and eggs. Just set it up, put it in your pot, and set your temperature. The tool takes care of all the rest.
Texting gloves for cold weather
Typing in cold weather can be a pain in the neck, and that goes double if she's wearing gloves. These specialty texting gloves feature a textured surface that works with her smartphone screen, so she won't miss a key while keeping the cold out.
A smart, insulated Bluetooth water bottle
Staying hydrated is key to a healthy lifestyle and youthful-looking skin. This smart Bluetooth-connected water bottle will remind her when it's time to take a sip, and will keep liquids cold for up to 24 hours.
Echo Dot is a great first smart home gadget
Alexa makes life more convenient, and the Echo Dot is the most affordable way to get her in your home. With an Echo Dot installed, she can check the weather, get answers to math questions and turn on the lights.
A combo massager for neck and back
Help her unwind from the stress of the day with this luxurious hands-free combo massager for her neck and back. It features adjustable settings for deep kneading massages, as well as automatic heating for even more relaxation.
Apple Smart Watch to track her heart, steps and alerts if she falls
Smartwatches can be literal life-savers. By tracking her heart rate and exercise, living healthier becomes so much easier. And if she falls, you’ll be first to know. Both the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch are excellent options, and we recommend picking the one that matches her smartphone.
Samsung Smart Watch will go where she goes
This Samsung version comes with a beautiful, round watch face. It's waterproof, tracks activity and even makes calls and texts. We recommend picking the one that matches her smartphone, Apple or Android.
To have fun with the grandchildren
Everyone loves karaoke, but not everyone keeps a karaoke machine in their home. This Bluetooth karaoke mic will connect via Bluetooth to her phone and computer so her and the grandchildren can sing their lungs out.
Get in touch with family with Facebook's Portal device
If she loves talking with family on Facebook, the Portal device will make the conversations even better. It comes with a high-resolution camera and is Alexa compatible, so it'll work with your existing Echo device setup.
Pretty gold bangles are a fun accessory
These cute gold bangles feature a hidden message on the inside: Heart of Gold. It's a sweet way to show how much she shines this holiday season.
See who’s coming with the Echo Show 5
The Echo Show 5 is an easy way to stay in touch with family and keep an eye on things around the house. It works with your existing Alexa setup — including Echo devices and Ring video doorbells, which she can drop in on using the built-in display.
Turn your devices into smart devices with this handy accessory
The Amazon smart plug is a simple way to make ordinary gadgets in your home smart. Even if your lamp, fan or game console isn’t Alexa-compatible, this accessory connects with your Echo device so you can control them with your voice.
New Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Silver (Latest Model, 8th Generation)
The 8th generation iPad can handle complex tasks like handwriting recognition, which comes built right into the latest version of iPadOS. She can get this new powerhouse of an iPad for less than $400. That’s big savings on a device that will last her for several years.
Kindle Paperwhite – Now Waterproof with 2x the Storage – Ad-Supported
The Kindle Paperwhite uses advanced e-ink technology to render pages in crisp, clear resolution that can be seen in all kinds of lighting. It also comes with Amazon Audible, so she can listen to her books as well as read them!
