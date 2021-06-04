15 Father’s Day gifts dad will love

Father’s Day gifts aren’t the easiest to buy. After all, you’re trying to show dad how much he means to you and that’ll take more than just a simple present — right?
Well, not necessarily. Fathers know how much we love them. The gift is more of a formality, so don’t stress. Instead, take your time to think about what kind of interests he has. Get dear old dad a gift that makes sense in relation to his hobbies, and it’ll be just fine.
Still not sure where to start? We’ve got 15 perfect gift ideas he’ll love this Father’s Day.
1. For the foodie
Who doesn't love pizza? This rotating pizza oven is the perfect gift for dads who like to make their own food. He can bake pizzas or use this appliance to warm up and cook everything from chicken wings to tater tots. It even comes with a nonstick baking pan that's easy to clean and store.
Promising review: WOW! Perfect pizza! The top gets lightly browned and bubbly while the crust is crispy. ... Clean up, too, is a breeze. The pan might seem a little flimsy as it’s pretty light weight but it gets the job done. I would certainly recommend this product and after raving about it, my daughter has also purchased one and loves it too!
2. For the stylish dad
If your dad loves his watches, rings, cuff links or other accessories, he could use this valet tray. It features extra-large watch slots to accommodate bigger faces, a glass LED display to showcase his collection and includes a smartphone ramp with a charging notch so all his accessories and devices can be stored in one place.
Promising review: I bought this for my husband to hold his odds-and-ends. It is the perfect gift for a man in your life that needs a little help organizing! There is a spot for everything in this organizer and it looks pretty snazzy. I also love how there is glass on the the watch organizer part. Overall, it is very sturdy and functional and my man loves it too!
3. For the dad on the go
If your dad is always too busy for breakfast before work, it's time to get him this handy breakfast sandwich maker. Just add the ingredients in the appropriate section, plug it in and let it go. Dad can toss everything together before his shower and have a piping hot breakfast sandwich to eat on the road.
Promising review: This thing is a life saver. I'm a mother of 4 young kids, so I have resorted to eating cereal, poptarts, anything FAST in the mornings because I have lots of little people to take care of too. For as little as 1 minute of prep time and 5 minutes to cook, I have a delicious and much healthier breakfast. I bought the single, but I am considering ordering a double as well.
4. For the home chefs
When your family is hosting a barbecue, it's faster, cleaner and just more fun for dad to tackle meat shredding with these Wolverine-like Bear Paws shredding claws. Let dad hack away at dinner while you sit back and laugh at the thought that no matter how old dad gets, he'll always be a child at heart.
Promising review: We’ve been on a shredded chicken breast kick and were using table forks to do the shredding. It was a miserable task and we dreaded it ... It seemed too good to be true but after quickly shredding 4 chicken breasts, we have to say [Bear Paws Shredder Claws] definitely saves a lot of time and effort. ... Life changing.
5. For the dad who works out
If dear old dad loves to exercise — or is just getting into it — he's going to have some sore muscles. Thankfully, you can get him this portable massager that comes with a quiet motor and ergonomic grip. He can massage those tight or aching muscles at any time and anywhere he goes.
Promising review: The Theragun Mini is incredible! My boyfriend and I both work out a lot and this product has been a lifesaver. It really helps to ease our sore muscles and any other pains or kinks we get. I also love how portable it is! We can take it on vacation or wherever we go and always have a massage at our fingertips. Although this is a mini, it is still super powerful and works just as great as the full-sized one. Would highly recommend this product to everyone!
6. For the nostalgic father
Dad loved his old Nintendo NES. The least you can do is buy these cool coasters to remind him of all those hours spent in his youth just sitting in front of the television playing old 8-bit games. At the least, you'll get a laugh out of him. But if you're lucky, he'll cherish the reminder of his younger days.
Promising review: For any classic NES fan or those who grew up with the system this is a great little gift. For the price it's worth it. The material looks to be a coated cardboard which I am not sure it will last more than a year with sweating drinks , but only time will tell ... Update to my Review: It's been about 7 Months and these are holding up very well. Very pleased.
7. For the big spender
If dad has to pull his wallet out all the time, he'll love this slim money clip wallet. It comes with a lifetime guarantee, uses military-grade materials to ensure durability, and features RFID blocking to protect dad's credit cards. It can comfortably hold up to 12 credit cards and can be used to carry business cards.
Promising review: I got this wallet because I love the idea of something that protects my card information and is easy enough to toss in a pocket instead of carrying a purse out. I couldn't believe how easy it was to carry cards and get them out. This product is well made and the color is stunning. Get one if these wallets — you won’t be disappointed
8. For the griller
So dad loves to grill. No big deal if he uses the same old outdoor grill he's been using the past few decades, right? Wrong! If your dad loves to cook meat, treat him with this liquid propane grill. Its compact design makes it perfect for camping and includes heat control so dad's food comes out perfect every time.
Promising review: Best grill ever! Cooks evenly, heats up quickly, and is super portable. Love it! We use it on our patio for everyday grilling and it's perfect for picnics and camping.
9. For the busy dad
When your dad is busy running all over the place, it's easy for him to lose track of his keys. If dad's always mixing up his key rings, this compact key holder will make the perfect gift. He can store up to 14 keys, and the compact design keeps them from tangling together.
Promising review: I bought this product ... mainly for my husband because he is an electrician and has to have tons of different keys for different jobs ... The product is way smaller than I thought it would be. ... They send you tons of extra spacers and it's very easy to install. They have a short video that shows you how to assemble your keys. I absolutely LOVE this key holder! It's perfect!
10. For the hard worker
After a long day running around being the best dad he can be, doesn't your father deserve to be spoiled a bit? Let him warm up those tootsies with this shiatsu deep-kneading, multi-level foot massager. He'll feel instant relief while he sits back and enjoys the massage in front of the TV.
Promising review: I love this massager! Shiatsu and air compression each have 3 settings and you can turn the heat on or off. My feet fit comfortably and I am hooked. So far I have used it an hour or more a day and love it. Helps my foot aches and neuropathy. Plantar fasciitis in one foot is almost gone and decreased in the other. Also the cloth inserts can be hand washed.
11. For the lols
If dad has a good sense of humor, it's time to bring out the funny gifts. This mug featuring the line, "World's okayest dad" will have him laughing every time he gets up for a cup of joe. It's even better if he takes it to the office — no one will ever mistake his mug for theirs.
Promising review: Absolutely love my mug, well my fiancé's mug lol. It is just a simple mug but it's very well crafted. The lettering is crisp and clean. My fiancé opened the package and was head over heels. Perfect Father's Day gift.
12. For the outdoor dad
If dad loves camping, this four-person dome tent is the perfect gift. It's weatherproof, offers excellent ventilation, includes an e-port and can be set up in only 10 minutes. Dad will have plenty of room to stretch out, or you can all squeeze in for a family campout.
Promising review: I have never been camping before, but bought this to take to a music festival. ... It did not let me down! It rained heavily on Saturday night and throughout Sunday, and everything inside stayed perfectly dry. It was also very simple to set up and tear down by myself. ...
13. For the traveling dad
If dad is always coming and going, he could benefit from this rechargeable waterproof flashlight. You never know when you might get a flat tire or need a light. Keep dad safe with this powerful flashlight that features a two-button switch, adjustable beam and variable strobe mode.
Promising review: I like the product because it is bright, battery life is fair when used a lot and better when used only when needed. And as far as durable, it is very durable because I have dropped it so many times due to my line of work and this thing is still working sharply.
14. For the forgetful fathers
Does dad always forget where his phone is? What about the remote control? His wallet, too? Tsk, tsk. What your dad needs is a Tile. This Bluetooth tracker and item locater is perfect for the forgetful father. Just slide the card into his wallet and apply the sticker to his phone and keys.
Promising review: I bought this for my husband, who frequently misplaces his wallet. OMG! Best birthday gift ever! In two weeks of use, I have heard the tell-tale song/beep several times as he uses an easily downloaded app on his phone to locate the missing wallet. Bonus: He also uses the Tile Slim to find his phone. As long as he doesn't lose both his phone and wallet at the same time, we're good.
15. For messy dads
Does your father lose practically everything all the time? One way to help him out is to get this bamboo charging dock organizer. He can learn to keep all his electronics in one place when they're not in use. It not only helps him remember where he put things, but it also organizes an otherwise messy tabletop.
Promising review: This charging station is perfect for holding and charging all of your things at home. I love how I can plug all of my chargers into one port and it keeps me from having so many cords all over the place. I can keep all of my stuff so organized now.
