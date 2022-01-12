If there’s one place that should always give you reliable internet service, it’s your home. You can’t do much about the network at the local coffee shop, but you can make things better at home.

If you’re experiencing spotty internet, it may not be a problem with your service provider. Routers have limits, and their signals can be impeded by how far away you are. A Wi-Fi extender can solve this issue and boost the signal around your home. Tap or click here for our tips and recommendations.

If you live in a rural area, you probably know the struggle of getting good internet. Satellite is one option but has its limitations. What about extending your range beyond just your home?

YouTube from space?

One of Kim Komando’s listeners posed a couple of questions. Let’s take them one by one:

“I live in the country and need to know two things. First, is there a satellite internet service or other way to stream YouTube TV and other services?“

Satellite service remains popular in rural areas with no available cable, fiber, or DSL internet. There may be sacrifices in speed, and the prices are typically higher, but you can get satellite service virtually anywhere. And yes, you can stream with a satellite.

HughesNet offers 25Mbps connection speeds, which is enough to stream YouTube TV, according to Google. It may not be fast by today’s standards, but it works.

HughesNet has a limited-time offer that starts at $39.99 per month for six months, after which the price climbs to $59.99. The plan includes unlimited data, but the fine print says that if you exceed your monthly plan data, you will experience reduced data speeds. In this case, the maximum is 10GB.

The highest-tier HughesNet plan has the same 25Mbps download speed but gives you 50GB of monthly data before you’ll experience throttling. It goes for $129.99 per month for six months, then $149.99. Check out more at internet.hughesnet.com.

Another satellite option is Starlink, which is faster but more expensive. You might even have to wait your turn on a waiting list, as orders are fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis. Starlink is a division of Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

The website says that users can expect to see download speeds between 100Mbps and 200Mbps, and there is no data cap. It costs $499 for the initial Starlink kit and then $99 per month for the service. The kit includes the Starlink, Wi-Fi router/power supply, cables and base. Get more information at starlink.com.

And the next question is

“Second, my wife and I live in a small cabin on our daughter’s property. The two houses are about 200 feet apart. Is there a way to use one internet service and cover both houses? My wife and I are both in our 70s and not up on a lot of tech.“

Our listeners may not need to get a second service in this case, as they may be able to use their daughter’s internet.

A wireless extender can boost an internet signal beyond the home to another property nearby. With the Ubiquiti NanoBeam AC Gen 2, you can get strong internet virtually anywhere on your property.

The NanoBeam runs on 5GHz frequencies, acting as a bridge to send internet from one place to another. It can carry a signal up to six miles if you have a clear line of sight. Think of it as a stronger Wi-Fi extender.

The kit comes with two NanoBeam AC Gen 2 units, mounts, lock rings, metal straps and power cords. You’ll need to install one unit at each location. Plug the wired internet connection into the port of one unit, then beam the signal to the other.

There are more affordable options, such as the TP-Link Wireless Bridge. It works similarly to the NanoBeam, though the kit comes with just one unit. This can work to extend your range to an area nearby, but you may need to buy two if it’s another building 200 feet away or more.

With two units and a clear line of sight, you may be able to boost your signal by more than nine miles.

