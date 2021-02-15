15 essential items to protect your body and data from physical and cyber attacks

When is the last time you stocked up on items to protect yourself? If it’s been a while since you’ve taken an inventory of what you’re carrying with you and on you to protect your devices, information and body, you may want to reassess the situation.

The reality is that there are threats all around you, and you can never be too prepared for what’s lurking in the shadows. Whether it’s a cybercriminal looking for your personal information on the web or a thief in a packed subway car, you need to take steps to protect yourself. Cyberattacks are increasing. Make sure you take these 5 steps now to keep yourself safe.

Fortunately, there are lots of handy, inexpensive items that can help you do that. If you’re not sure where to start, the 15 essential items below will help you protect your body and data from physical and cyber attacks.

1. RFID blocking sleeves

RFID blocking sleeves If you're not protecting your credit cards when they're in your wallet, you're risking card information being stolen. These RFID blocking sleeves are a great way to prevent the digital and electronic chips in your debit card, credit cards and passport card from being scanned by thieves. The sleeves slide right over your cards to block any scanning and protect you from high-tech crimes.



Promising review: "The RFID Blocking sleeves are a great value for the price. There are enough blocking sleeves to share. Because they are color-coded, it is easy to identify which card is in the sleeve in addition to providing good security for one's cards. I would highly recommend this product." Buy Now $9.85 on Amazon.com

2. Or a super affordable RFID-blocking leather wallet

Leather RFID Blocking Credit Card Wallet Want to upgrade your wallet instead? This leather RFID Blocking Credit Card Wallet has built-in RFID blocking technology to keep you from becoming a victim of a high-tech card scamming crime. It's affordable at less than $20, and it has plenty of room, too, with space for nine credit cards, two ID cardholders and two currency bills compartments.



Promising review: "This wallet has a handy central flap to contain the driver's license in an easily viewed window. It has plenty of room for credit cards. It is pretty flat, but since it is new, it is bulkier than the one I sat on for decades. It fits comfortably in my back pocket." Buy Now $19.99 on Amazon.com

3. Body cam

1296P HD Police Body Camera Video footage is a necessity these days. This body camera can help you catch high-quality video footage whenever you need it. It's equipped with High-Intensity infrared LEDs to capture clear footage up to 50 feet away in pitch-black darkness. Plus, the powerful 3500mAh battery lets you record for up to 11 hours.



Promising review: "Excellent camera. Good quality image on night vision. Great video quality and sound quality and sound quality. Easy to use, charge and the attachment work great." Buy Now $139.99 on Amazon.com

4. Yubico YubiKey 5C USB-C Security Key

Yubico YubiKey 5C - Two Factor Authentication USB Security Key Protect your online accounts against unauthorized access by using two-factor authentication. The Yubico YubiKey 5C security key is the world's most protective USB security key, and it works with more online services and apps than the competition. You can use it to secure your logins and protect your Gmail, Facebook, Dropbox, Outlook, LastPass, Dashlane, 1Password accounts and all of your other accounts, too.



Promising review: "If you're like me, you hate having to constantly check your texts and email to confirm that you are, in fact, you. This makes that oh so much easier. It sits on your keychain, and is as easy to use as just about anything I've ever purchased." Buy Now $50.00 on Amazon.com

5. If you’re going to use a USB flash drive, make sure it’s this one

Encrypted USB Flash Drive USB drives aren't always as secure as they should be. If you're going to use a USB drive, try this one, which protects your data by using military-grade AES XTS 256-bit hardware encryption. Not only will you have the convenience of your files on hand, but this USB will also protect the security of your important files.



Promising review: "This is the best flash drive I have ever owned. What is not to like? It can be used with or without the encryption and will save you a little bit of time not having to open the encrypted files each time but that is its best feature and worth using." Buy Now $39.99 on Amazon.com

6. Or this one you unlock with your fingerprint

Lexar LJDF35-32GBNL Jumpdrive This Lexar Jumpdrive is another great option for securing your files. It securely protects your files using 256-bit AES encryption and the only way to unlock it? Your fingerprints. You can add up to 10 user fingerprints to the account, too — so if you're sharing, you can be sure that everyone who needs access can get it. Those who don't won't.



Promising review: "Easy to use and set up. The software is in the firmware so it should always be there. After first setup, it requires a password or fingerprint to get it going again. Fingerprint is a breeze." Buy Now $18.73 on Amazon.com

7. Protect your data when you’re charging away from home

PortaPow 3rd Gen USB Data Blocker (Red) If you're charging your devices away from home, you could be putting yourself at risk of being hacked. You can cut down on the risks with this PortaPow USB data blocker. It sits between your USB cable and charger to physically block data transfer or syncing by hackers or thieves. That means you can charge your mobile devices when you're on the go without putting them at risk of hacking or viruses.



Promising review: "If you just want to charge your device but you don't want to pick up virus's or surreptitious sync attempts, this is just the ticket. For those who don't know, some charging stations are more than they appear to be and can suck your personal information off your phone or tablet. Not with this thing between your device and the charger." Buy Now $6.49 on Amazon.com

8. Self-defense keychain

Self-Defense Key Chain You can never be too careful in parking lots or when walking to your car. This self-defense key chain is made of solid aviation aluminum and gives you a way to protect yourself against attacks. It hangs right on your key ring as a self-protection tool for times when you need it. Plus, you'll get plenty to share since this is a pack of five.



Promising review: "I have the black one on my key chain and gave the rest away to friends. The metal is very light but it feels sturdy in your hand. I haven't had a reason to use it on a person but I've used it to stab holes through things like cardboard and it stays firmly in your hand even when it meets resistance." Buy Now $9.99 on Amazon.com

9. 130dB keychain alarm

Safesound Personal Alarm Siren Song 1-Pack Worried about being silenced during unexpected attacks? This Safesound personal alarm ensures that will never happen. When you press the button, this alarm emits an ear-piercing sound to draw attention from up to 300 yards away. It offers up to 50 minutes of continuous sound to ensure that someone comes to your aid when you need it.



Promising review: "I purchased this because my wife has fallen in the past and her voice didn't alert me. We fashioned a wrist band where she can wear it at night and if she falls it will definitely wake me up. It's louder than a smoke detector." Buy Now $15.99 on Amazon.com

10. Stun gun with a handy flashlight built right in

VIPERTEK VTS-195 - 59 Billion Heavy Duty Stun Gun - Rechargeable with LED... Looking for a heavy-duty tool to help you in attacks? This Vipertek stun gun really packs a punch. Just test firing this unit into the air is often enough to stop an attacker, but if that doesn't do it, the stun from the gun certainly will. This stun gun emits a high voltage shock that causes loss of balance and muscle control, confusion, and disorientation to curb aggressive activity by an attacker.



Promising review: "When you activate the stun gun, it's quite loud, again a good thing, as it definitely gets the attention of anyone or anything in the vicinity. In fact, the sound alone was sufficient to run off the neighbor's dogs when they tried to get inside our fence." Buy Now $18.98 on Amazon.com

11. 1TB secure encrypted hard drive

iStorage diskAshur2 256-bit 1TB USB 3.1 secure encrypted hard drive If you're worried about protecting your files, this iStorage hard drive will do the trick. It uses real-time military-grade AES-XTS 256-bit hardware encryption to keep your files locked down, and the PIN authentication will help keep others out. It offers plenty of storage space, too — and it's compliant with stringent regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA and CCPA.



Promising review: "Great device for secure data transfers - I needed to get 100GB+ of data securely between the UK and an overseas Data Centre since due to network constraints it could not go electronically. This fitted the bill and this is my second one because it is so useful." Buy Now $156.80 on Amazon.com

12. This Mic-Lock secures your microphone input to keep spies out

Mic-Lock Microphone Blocker (2 Pack) Cybercriminals can use your computer's mic to listen in on you, and so can some of the apps you use on your device. This Mic-Lock Microphone Blocker stops it from happening. If you're worried about keeping your conversations private, the Mic-Lock secures your device’s microphone input with a proprietary semiconductor. It's the only sound blocker on the market, and it comes with a lifetime guarantee.



Promising review: "Love these things. I'm a super private person and I hate the thought of apps listening to my conversations etc. I got really annoyed when I started noticing that things I had talked about were showing up in my Instagram feed or Facebook Ads." Buy Now $11.99 on Amazon.com

13. It’s a book safe, but with real pages

Real Pages Portable Diversion Book Safe with Combination Lock Need somewhere to stash your cash? This book safe can help you out. It uses a hardcover with real paper to conceal the safe so that it is indistinguishable from the outside. Use it to hide your valuables, important USB drives with information, cash or anything else you can dream up. You can even take it with you when you travel or leave it on the shelf at home for safe-keeping.



Promising review: "Put this on my bookshelf with the other books ... you would never notice the difference! It’s perfect for keeping emergency cash or small trinkets." Buy Now $23.99 on Amazon.com

14. Portable door lock

Addalock - The Original Portable Door Lock The doors in hotels and in your home aren't always as secure as you'd think they are. The original portable door lock can help keep them secure. It can be used on most doors that are hinged and swing inwards to give you additional safety, security and privacy in your space. It installs quickly, is compact and portable and works great for keeping your Airbnb or hotel secure when you're on the road.



Promising review: "This little gadget does what was promised and I'm very happy with it. It is quite heavy and sturdy. Good value for what you pay. It is a tiny bit clumsy getting the metal tack in and out of the slot, but I got better with practice." Buy Now $17.95 on Amazon.com

15. It’s a clock, but also a hidden wall safe

Trademark Gambler's Wall Clock Diversion Safe Need a creative spot to stash valuables? You can keep jewelry, extra cash, your bank cards or other small valuables safe inside of this fully functioning clock. You'd never know that there is a secret compartment with 3 shelves hidden behind the clock's face. It's a great place to hide small items like your passport, credit cards or jewelry.



Promising review: "For the amount of money, it's great. The clock movement works just fine, was very easy to hang up and start storing my items." Buy Now $13.59 on Amazon.com

