15 essential items to protect your body and data from physical and cyber attacks

When is the last time you stocked up on items to protect yourself? If it’s been a while since you’ve taken an inventory of what you’re carrying with you and on you to protect your devices, information and body, you may want to reassess the situation.
The reality is that there are threats all around you, and you can never be too prepared for what’s lurking in the shadows. Whether it’s a cybercriminal looking for your personal information on the web or a thief in a packed subway car, you need to take steps to protect yourself. Cyberattacks are increasing. Make sure you take these 5 steps now to keep yourself safe.
Fortunately, there are lots of handy, inexpensive items that can help you do that. If you’re not sure where to start, the 15 essential items below will help you protect your body and data from physical and cyber attacks.
1. RFID blocking sleeves
Promising review: "The RFID Blocking sleeves are a great value for the price. There are enough blocking sleeves to share. Because they are color-coded, it is easy to identify which card is in the sleeve in addition to providing good security for one's cards. I would highly recommend this product."
2. Or a super affordable RFID-blocking leather wallet
Promising review: "This wallet has a handy central flap to contain the driver's license in an easily viewed window. It has plenty of room for credit cards. It is pretty flat, but since it is new, it is bulkier than the one I sat on for decades. It fits comfortably in my back pocket."
3. Body cam
Promising review: "Excellent camera. Good quality image on night vision. Great video quality and sound quality and sound quality. Easy to use, charge and the attachment work great."
4. Yubico YubiKey 5C USB-C Security Key
Promising review: "If you're like me, you hate having to constantly check your texts and email to confirm that you are, in fact, you. This makes that oh so much easier. It sits on your keychain, and is as easy to use as just about anything I've ever purchased."
5. If you’re going to use a USB flash drive, make sure it’s this one
Promising review: "This is the best flash drive I have ever owned. What is not to like? It can be used with or without the encryption and will save you a little bit of time not having to open the encrypted files each time but that is its best feature and worth using."
6. Or this one you unlock with your fingerprint
Promising review: "Easy to use and set up. The software is in the firmware so it should always be there. After first setup, it requires a password or fingerprint to get it going again. Fingerprint is a breeze."
7. Protect your data when you’re charging away from home
Promising review: "If you just want to charge your device but you don't want to pick up virus's or surreptitious sync attempts, this is just the ticket. For those who don't know, some charging stations are more than they appear to be and can suck your personal information off your phone or tablet. Not with this thing between your device and the charger."
8. Self-defense keychain
Promising review: "I have the black one on my key chain and gave the rest away to friends. The metal is very light but it feels sturdy in your hand. I haven't had a reason to use it on a person but I've used it to stab holes through things like cardboard and it stays firmly in your hand even when it meets resistance."
9. 130dB keychain alarm
Promising review: "I purchased this because my wife has fallen in the past and her voice didn't alert me. We fashioned a wrist band where she can wear it at night and if she falls it will definitely wake me up. It's louder than a smoke detector."
10. Stun gun with a handy flashlight built right in
Promising review: "When you activate the stun gun, it's quite loud, again a good thing, as it definitely gets the attention of anyone or anything in the vicinity. In fact, the sound alone was sufficient to run off the neighbor's dogs when they tried to get inside our fence."
11. 1TB secure encrypted hard drive
Promising review: "Great device for secure data transfers - I needed to get 100GB+ of data securely between the UK and an overseas Data Centre since due to network constraints it could not go electronically. This fitted the bill and this is my second one because it is so useful."
12. This Mic-Lock secures your microphone input to keep spies out
Promising review: "Love these things. I'm a super private person and I hate the thought of apps listening to my conversations etc. I got really annoyed when I started noticing that things I had talked about were showing up in my Instagram feed or Facebook Ads."
13. It’s a book safe, but with real pages
Promising review: "Put this on my bookshelf with the other books ... you would never notice the difference! It’s perfect for keeping emergency cash or small trinkets."
14. Portable door lock
Promising review: "This little gadget does what was promised and I'm very happy with it. It is quite heavy and sturdy. Good value for what you pay. It is a tiny bit clumsy getting the metal tack in and out of the slot, but I got better with practice."
15. It’s a clock, but also a hidden wall safe
Promising review: "For the amount of money, it's great. The clock movement works just fine, was very easy to hang up and start storing my items."