Have lousy Wi-Fi? Upgrade to a mesh system ($46 off if you hurry)

If there’s one place you should have a consistent, speedy network, it’s your home. From streaming music and movies to attending virtual classes, meetings and even doing your job, this is where you have full control. A single router works great if you live in a small one-room apartment, but what about multiple rooms and floors?

Doors, walls, floors, ceilings, large furniture, and appliances can interfere with your Wi-Fi signal. If you’re on the couch and your router is on the other side of the house, the distance and even your refrigerator could weaken the signal as it reaches you. Tap or click here for three tips on boosting your Wi-Fi.

Mesh networks are becoming more popular and affordable. Rather than rely on just one router, a mesh network adds satellite modules around the property, blanketing the area with Wi-Fi coverage. Read on to find out how to get started and check out an affordable system.

You can get a single unit of Amazon’s eero 6 router for $83, down from the original $129. This price is only for Prime members. This dual-band mesh system connects to your modem and gives Wi-Fi 6 coverage to up to 75 devices in your house. You can get internet speeds of up to 900 Mbps.

Don’t have Prime? You can sign up for a 30-day free trial. The timing couldn’t be better, as Prime Day is coming up on June 21. Everything from smart speakers to headphones to TVs to water filters will be on sale. Tap or click here to check out 15 early deals you can grab right now. And yes, there’s a deal for a 3-pack of eero 6 routers so you can truly get your mesh network off the ground.

