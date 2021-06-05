Skip to Content
Amazon
Amazon

Amazon Prime Day: 15 early deals you can grab right now

By Monique Crawford, Komando.com
June 5, 2021

Everyone looks forward to the annual Prime Day deals at Amazon, and for good reason. Tons of toys, tech, appliances and more go on sale.

Take advantage of Prime Day deals to get gifts for birthdays, celebrations and holidays. Already know what mom would love for Christmas? Buy now, while her favorite tech is available with up to a 50% discount. Looking for a great Father’s Day gift? Strike while the sales are hot.

This year’s Prime Day will start at midnight on June 21. But you don’t have to wait for some serious bargains. Are you ready to check out the sales? Here are 15 of this year’s early Prime Day deals.

1. Alexa, give me the deals

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen)

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen)

If you're in the market for an Echo Dot, consider the newest generation. It comes in twilight blue, glacier white or charcoal. Play your favorite music, audiobooks and podcasts through the Dot or ask Alexa to play the news. Connect your smart devices and have Alexa turn things on or off around your home.

Promising review: Amazon quality and technology synced together flawlessly. I have 2 Fire tvs, Kindles and use Alexa on my phone but my home is not a "Smart Home," which is why it has taken me so long to purchase this... Wish I hadn't waited! The sound quality is amazing and is so simple to use! I love how it syncs with my phone and is hands free! Alexa is my new friend! Lol
Buy Now
$34.99 on Amazon.com

2. A hiker's best friend

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

If you love to traverse the great outdoors, this LifeStraw can literally be a lifesaver. It filters 99.999999% of all waterborne bacteria and 99.999% waterborne parasites. It can also remove microplastics and creates 4,000 liters of safe, clean drinking water.

Promising review: I am going to keep this one simple. Recently I got stranded in the back woods of the Adirondack Mountains. I had ran out of water earlier on the first day and used this until I was rescued on the morning of day three. THIS WORKS, this helped save my life. If you hike YOU NEED THIS PRODUCT.
Buy Now
$14.97 on Amazon.com

3. Listen in style

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro

If you were waiting for the Apple AirPods Pro to go on sale, you're in luck. Apple isn't known for selling its items at such a nice discount, but if you buy now you can get 21% off. These earbuds are compatible with any Bluetooth device, so even if you own an Android, these babies will still work.

Promising review: Wow! I never liked the original air pods. They always fell off. I’m so glad Apple came out with these and that I waited to splurge on headphones. The sound is beautiful, the fit is perfect. I literally just got these out [of] the box and I fell in love! I have always been an Apple product lover. Well worth the wait!
Buy Now
$197.00 on Amazon.com

4. Perfect for home or the office

Hamilton Beach Personal Blender

Hamilton Beach Personal Blender

Whether you want your first blender or you're ready to upgrade, this Hamilton Beach personal blender is perfect for single-serving drinks. Grab some protein powder or your favorite fruit to make personalized smoothies for a stronger, healthier you.

Promising review: I do a lot of out door activity and exercise, and I've fallen in love with this little gadget. When I want to make a quick drink or smoothie without the hassle of assembling and cleaning a full-sized blender, this is the way to go. Easy to clean, and it whips up drinks in no time at all.
Buy Now
$15.99 on Amazon.com

5. Time for an upgrade

Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD

Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD

Is there really such a thing as having too many TVs in your home? Of course there isn't. This 32-inch Toshiba Fire TV works with Alexa so you can launch apps, stream movies and television shows, play games and more. Put it in your living room, bedroom or even mount it in the garage for game day.

Promising review: I bought this TV as an Amazon deal of the day. It was exactly what I was looking for in price and capability. The picture and sound are surprisingly good for the size of the unit and the set-up was a breeze - both for mounting the TV on the stands and running through the steps to get the smart TV online and working. If you need a good quality TV for an smaller living room, office, extra bedroom, garage, home workout space, this is a great option.
Buy Now
$199.99 on Amazon.com

6. Make your house a smart home

Kasa Smart Plug HS103, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet

Kasa Smart Plug HS103, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet

If you don't have a smart home yet, now's the time to get started. The Kasa smart plugs are compatible with Alexa and Google Home Assistant. Want to turn on lights or turn off an appliance? Simply use the app on your smartphone and trust your smart plug to do your bidding. Use it to plug in anything from Christmas lights to lamps to crock pots.

Promising review: I have a sealed crawlspace under the house, in which I run a dehumidifier. It isn't necessary to run it more than a few hours a day, but gong underneath twice a day isn't an option. With this, I have full control of the power to the unit. I have a schedule set, so that I don't have to worry about it. Range is surprisingly good: through the floor and down the house a ways to the router. Wasn't expecting it to reach. Very happy.
Buy Now
$14.99 on Amazon.com

7. Keep cool

Tower Fan with Remote

Tower Fan with Remote

When your home office lacks proper airflow, your eight-hour day suddenly feels like a 16-hour shift in the blazing sun. When you need some serious cooling, turn to the Dreo oscillating fan. It features smart controls, an LED display, a 90-degree cooling angle, a bladeless fan and a 12-hour timer.

Promising review: Been needing a new fan for some years now. Glad I made the right decision when I purchased this one. Love how it tells the temperature of my room, and how I can put it on auto to adjust the air flow to circulate a cooler temperature in my room. Definitely buying another for my office.
Buy Now
$79.99 on Amazon.com

8. Upgrade Alexa

Echo Show 5 (1st Gen, 2019 release)

Echo Show 5 (1st Gen, 2019 release)

Ready to invest in an Echo Show? These Echoes feature a 5.5-inch smart display that reveals the time, shows your favorite films and allows you to interact with other connected smart devices. You can watch movie trailers, listen to podcasts and make video calls, as well.

Promising review: I am SO satisfied with my Echo Show 5. [I] love that I can turn off the camera and Alexa when I need to. [A]lso, the screen dims perfectly when the room gets dark — no bright light to disturb my sleep. [T]his product is all, and more, than I expected. [N]o complaints! The Prime Days price is great!!!
Buy Now
$49.99 on Amazon.com

9. Cool down this summer

ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control

ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control

When you're trying to keep energy costs down, it makes sense to turn off the air conditioner while you're at work all day. The downside to this is you return to a very warm or even hot house. This year, get a smart thermostat and schedule when you want the air on and when it should turn itself off. Worth every penny.

Promising review: I fully believe this is worth every penny. I love having control of my thermostat with my phone. This device learns our routine and programming the high and low I want is amazing. My house stays comfortable at all times. Installation was a breeze as long as you follow the instructions and if you have trouble there are many YouTube tutorials to follow. Go ahead and splurge and buy this, you won’t regret it.
Buy Now
$199.00 on Amazon.com

10. Upgrade your car

Magnetic Phone Car Mount

Magnetic Phone Car Mount

Take advantage of this early Prime Day deal and set up a phone mount in your car. Gone are the days where you have to pull over or rely on your passenger to give you directions. Now you can safely see your GPS, play your favorite music and more. Installation is simple, just suction the mount to your dash or windshield and you're ready to go.

Promising review: As an Uber driver, I bought many car mounts but none of them satisfied me until I got this one. Its magnetic piece is significantly bigger than other mounts and my phone never falls down after I go inside bumps of NYC. The suction piece is strong and stays firm either on dash or window. I am pretty sure it can hold tablets as well. It's price could be slightly higher than other mounts but it is well deserved. Do not hesitate to buy it.
Buy Now
$13.59 on Amazon.com

11. Say goodbye to dead zones

Amazon eero mesh WiFi system

Amazon eero mesh WiFi system

If your internet isn't strong throughout your entire home, it's time to invest in an eero mesh Wi-Fi system. These routers cover up to 5,000 square feet and are compatible with Alexa. Setup takes less than 10 minutes and automatically updates itself. When you're ready to put an end to all that annoying buffering, get yourself an eero.

Promising review: If you are having trouble with Wi-Fi connectivity, don’t run out and buy a new router, get this mesh system. Easy to use and even easier to set up. Now I have fast reliable internet throughout the entire house with absolutely no dead spots.
Buy Now
$169.00 on Amazon.com

12. Shave away imperfections

Lint Remover Fabric Shaver

Lint Remover Fabric Shaver

Is your favorite pair of work pants pilling? What about the lint all over your best coat? Say goodbye to imperfections thanks to this fabric shaver. It's perfect for removing fabric fluff, pilling, lint and extra fuzz from your couch, sweaters, curtains or leggings. Renew your clothing with this handy battery-operated gadget.

Promising review: This product is amazing. Makes my clothes new again. I use to use a straight razor for my clothes. I was skeptical about this product. I wish I hadn't slept on it. Works great on my lululemon leggings. I noticed some reviews where it tore into their clothes. I use the palm of my hand and hold the clothing item taut and gently go over it.
Buy Now
$13.99 on Amazon.com

13. Tune out

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones

Sometimes you just have to get away from it all. But if travel isn't an option, try the next best thing: noise-canceling headphones. Listen to your favorite music and let the rest of the world fall away, even if it's only for a few minutes. These headphones last up to 35 hours and feature quick charging capabilities.

Promising review: These were a gift for my son for Christmas. He used them on a trip recently and said they were the best pair of headphones he's ever had. Was very impressed with the sound quality and the noise cancellation. He said he was purchasing a pair for his girlfriend.
Buy Now
$148.00 on Amazon.com

14. Time for a bigger screen

Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision

Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision

So you bought a 40-inch smart TV last year and it's proved to be a great investment. But now it's time to upgrade to a 50-inch. This 4K TV offers more than 8 million pixels to deliver the screen quality you deserve. Stream your favorite movies and shows, catch up on the day's news and connect Alexa to get the most out of this TV.

Promising review: This TV was easy from the start. The price was excellent. It came out of the box cleanly and was usable 10 minutes later. The instructions were simple and very simple to follow. After watching this unit for more than 10 hours, I can truly say I am very satisfied. It even interfaces with my existing Alexa system.
Buy Now
$429.99 on Amazon.com

15. Stream to your heart's content

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote

If you're not ready for a smart TV, go for the 4K Fire Stick. Stream Netflix, YouTube, Prime, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Pluto and more. Use the Alexa voice remote feature or scroll through your streaming options regularly with the remote. If you're a Prime member, you'll also get unlimited access to thousands of movies and TV shows. Just plug the stick into the TV, plug the power cord into a wall outlet and connect to the internet. That's it!

Promising review: I love this thing! I can watch Prime video, Hulu, Netflix, and a really good selection of free apps. Easy to use, Alexa works great when we are looking for a specific movie. It checks all my downloaded apps for whatever you ask. I'm considering canceling my $200 a month cable, and just keeping Wi-Fi.
Buy Now
$39.99 on Amazon.com

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.

Related Stories

Komando Community background

Join the Komando Community!

Get even more digital know-how and entertainment within the Komando Community! Watch or listen to The Kim Komando Show on your schedule, read Kim's eBooks for free, and get answers in the Tech Forum.

Join Now