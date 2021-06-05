Amazon Prime Day: 15 early deals you can grab right now

Everyone looks forward to the annual Prime Day deals at Amazon, and for good reason. Tons of toys, tech, appliances and more go on sale.

Take advantage of Prime Day deals to get gifts for birthdays, celebrations and holidays. Already know what mom would love for Christmas? Buy now, while her favorite tech is available with up to a 50% discount. Looking for a great Father’s Day gift? Strike while the sales are hot.

This year’s Prime Day will start at midnight on June 21. But you don’t have to wait for some serious bargains. Are you ready to check out the sales? Here are 15 of this year’s early Prime Day deals.

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.