Amazon Prime Day: 15 early deals you can grab right now

Everyone looks forward to the annual Prime Day deals at Amazon, and for good reason. Tons of toys, tech, appliances and more go on sale.
Take advantage of Prime Day deals to get gifts for birthdays, celebrations and holidays. Already know what mom would love for Christmas? Buy now, while her favorite tech is available with up to a 50% discount. Looking for a great Father’s Day gift? Strike while the sales are hot.
This year’s Prime Day will start at midnight on June 21. But you don’t have to wait for some serious bargains. Are you ready to check out the sales? Here are 15 of this year’s early Prime Day deals.
1. Alexa, give me the deals
Promising review: Amazon quality and technology synced together flawlessly. I have 2 Fire tvs, Kindles and use Alexa on my phone but my home is not a "Smart Home," which is why it has taken me so long to purchase this... Wish I hadn't waited! The sound quality is amazing and is so simple to use! I love how it syncs with my phone and is hands free! Alexa is my new friend! Lol
2. A hiker's best friend
Promising review: I am going to keep this one simple. Recently I got stranded in the back woods of the Adirondack Mountains. I had ran out of water earlier on the first day and used this until I was rescued on the morning of day three. THIS WORKS, this helped save my life. If you hike YOU NEED THIS PRODUCT.
3. Listen in style
Promising review: Wow! I never liked the original air pods. They always fell off. I’m so glad Apple came out with these and that I waited to splurge on headphones. The sound is beautiful, the fit is perfect. I literally just got these out [of] the box and I fell in love! I have always been an Apple product lover. Well worth the wait!
4. Perfect for home or the office
Promising review: I do a lot of out door activity and exercise, and I've fallen in love with this little gadget. When I want to make a quick drink or smoothie without the hassle of assembling and cleaning a full-sized blender, this is the way to go. Easy to clean, and it whips up drinks in no time at all.
5. Time for an upgrade
Promising review: I bought this TV as an Amazon deal of the day. It was exactly what I was looking for in price and capability. The picture and sound are surprisingly good for the size of the unit and the set-up was a breeze - both for mounting the TV on the stands and running through the steps to get the smart TV online and working. If you need a good quality TV for an smaller living room, office, extra bedroom, garage, home workout space, this is a great option.
6. Make your house a smart home
Promising review: I have a sealed crawlspace under the house, in which I run a dehumidifier. It isn't necessary to run it more than a few hours a day, but gong underneath twice a day isn't an option. With this, I have full control of the power to the unit. I have a schedule set, so that I don't have to worry about it. Range is surprisingly good: through the floor and down the house a ways to the router. Wasn't expecting it to reach. Very happy.
7. Keep cool
Promising review: Been needing a new fan for some years now. Glad I made the right decision when I purchased this one. Love how it tells the temperature of my room, and how I can put it on auto to adjust the air flow to circulate a cooler temperature in my room. Definitely buying another for my office.
8. Upgrade Alexa
Promising review: I am SO satisfied with my Echo Show 5. [I] love that I can turn off the camera and Alexa when I need to. [A]lso, the screen dims perfectly when the room gets dark — no bright light to disturb my sleep. [T]his product is all, and more, than I expected. [N]o complaints! The Prime Days price is great!!!
9. Cool down this summer
Promising review: I fully believe this is worth every penny. I love having control of my thermostat with my phone. This device learns our routine and programming the high and low I want is amazing. My house stays comfortable at all times. Installation was a breeze as long as you follow the instructions and if you have trouble there are many YouTube tutorials to follow. Go ahead and splurge and buy this, you won’t regret it.
10. Upgrade your car
Promising review: As an Uber driver, I bought many car mounts but none of them satisfied me until I got this one. Its magnetic piece is significantly bigger than other mounts and my phone never falls down after I go inside bumps of NYC. The suction piece is strong and stays firm either on dash or window. I am pretty sure it can hold tablets as well. It's price could be slightly higher than other mounts but it is well deserved. Do not hesitate to buy it.
11. Say goodbye to dead zones
Promising review: If you are having trouble with Wi-Fi connectivity, don’t run out and buy a new router, get this mesh system. Easy to use and even easier to set up. Now I have fast reliable internet throughout the entire house with absolutely no dead spots.
12. Shave away imperfections
Promising review: This product is amazing. Makes my clothes new again. I use to use a straight razor for my clothes. I was skeptical about this product. I wish I hadn't slept on it. Works great on my lululemon leggings. I noticed some reviews where it tore into their clothes. I use the palm of my hand and hold the clothing item taut and gently go over it.
13. Tune out
Promising review: These were a gift for my son for Christmas. He used them on a trip recently and said they were the best pair of headphones he's ever had. Was very impressed with the sound quality and the noise cancellation. He said he was purchasing a pair for his girlfriend.
14. Time for a bigger screen
Promising review: This TV was easy from the start. The price was excellent. It came out of the box cleanly and was usable 10 minutes later. The instructions were simple and very simple to follow. After watching this unit for more than 10 hours, I can truly say I am very satisfied. It even interfaces with my existing Alexa system.
15. Stream to your heart's content
Promising review: I love this thing! I can watch Prime video, Hulu, Netflix, and a really good selection of free apps. Easy to use, Alexa works great when we are looking for a specific movie. It checks all my downloaded apps for whatever you ask. I'm considering canceling my $200 a month cable, and just keeping Wi-Fi.