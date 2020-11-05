Black Friday is just around the corner, but you don’t have to wait until after Thanksgiving to start shopping. Amazon is already offering killer deals on tech that you can take advantage of right now.

Whether you're looking for smart home gadgets or home entertainment, you can save hundreds of dollars with these special early bird offers.

To help you get your holiday shopping started, we’ve put together a list of our top early Black Friday picks. Check out these doorbuster deals on five top-rated gadgets!

Save up to 44% off with these early Black Friday tech deals

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best ways to upgrade your living room into a streaming home theater. For only $30, you'll get all of the most popular streaming networks plus a full-fledged Alexa remote that can play your favorite shows by voice. It's a great value for a powerful little gadget that's easy to set up and start using. Buy $29.99 Amazon.com

Promising review: “This is excellent. It’s highly configurable. The setup is quite nice. You can define which inputs get picked when hitting the power and home button. You can define which device the volume buttons control. Amazon has done a great job with the Fire Stick 4K.”

Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link (4-pack) Ever wish you had a remote for your entire house? App-controlled smart plugs can make this dream a high-tech reality. These smart plugs from Kasa are an affordable way to turn your home into a smart home. They also work with both Alexa and Google Home Assistant. Buy $26.99 Amazon.com

Promising review: “After having difficulty with different brands of smart plugs in the past, I was wary about buying ones online again, but I decided to trust the great reviews this product had. I’m so glad I did! The setup literally took minutes, and was so easy.”

Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 The Echo Show 5 is an easy way to stay in touch with family and keep an eye on things around the house. This bundle comes with a Ring Video doorbell, which you can drop in on using the built-in display. It also works seamlessly with your current Alexa setup. Buy $149.99 Amazon.com

Promising review: “Everything is great about the Ring 3, but the Pre-Roll is the best. Never miss a motion trigger as you can see the 4 sec prior in B&W. This frequently catches things you would otherwise miss, including deliveries. Battery life is not impacted as much as I thought it would be. Mine has been up for 2 weeks and still shows 80% battery capacity. If your wired you really will not care..”

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum iRobot's Roomba vacuums are some of the best-selling domestic robots in the world. And now, you can save $300 on a self-charging vacuum that learns the layout of your house and automatically empties itself. It's the easiest way to keep your house tidy. Buy $699.00 Amazon.com

Note: Don’t let your Roomba wander over wet floors. The manufacturer has issued a warning that the vacuum can short circuit if it collects liquids and drops them into the Clean Base unit. Roomba vacuums are only designed for dry floors and carpets. Tap or click here to see if yours is covered under iRobot’s warranty for this issue.

Promising review: “Setup was easy. It connected to our Wi-Fi no problem, and the Android app is really easy to set up and use. It’s completed three cleaning cycles, and learned our entire main floor which is about 900 sqft total and 5 rooms..”

Mpow 059 Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear It's tricky to find Bluetooth headphones that balance price and quality, but this pair from Mpow gives the competition a run for their money. You'll get 20 hours of music from a single battery charge, and the built-in controls let you change your music without needing to whip out your phone. Buy $25.49 Amazon.com

Promising review: “Got these for my 13-year-old who listens to music constantly. They are great sound and they block out the annoying sounds from his younger brother so he can enjoy his music. They fold up nice for going in his book ag while at school.”

