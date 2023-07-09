I got so many requests to share early Amazon Prime Day deals that I did extra work for you all! Happy shopping!
- 150-pack Amazon Basics AA batteries: Power up your gadgets with Amazon Basics Industrial Alkaline Batteries. Long-lasting and reliable and on sale. Score!
- Amazon smart plug: Ask Alexa to control your devices so you don’t have to. Pretty sweet to adjust the lights from the couch using only your voice. It’s 48% off!
- Amazon smart thermostat: Control your home’s temperature from anywhere and save energy. Upgrade your climate control game and get it for 30% off.
- Fire TV Stick: Endless streaming, gaming and more, backed by a two-year warranty — for 52% off.
- Amazon Basics wireless keyboard and mouse: Sleek design, smooth typing and precision control to upgrade your laptop or desktop. Perfect!
- Computer privacy screen: Shield your display from prying eyes. Privacy never looked so good, and it’s 23% off. Perfect for traveling!
- 4-port USB-A car phone charger: Power multiple gadgets simultaneously. A real road trip upgrade.
- Hard-shell carrying case: Keep your external hard drive safe and sound with a strong (but inexpensive) case. Under $10!
- Cabinet lockbox: Secure your belongings with style using the Amazon Basics lock-position cabinet for only about $20.
- Magnetic dry-erase board: I love a dry-erase board! Grab a three-pack: One for your office, the kitchen and the kids’ room.
We may receive a commission when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.