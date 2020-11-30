20 best Cyber Monday deals to grab before they’re gone

How many deals did you take advantage of on Black Friday? There were tons of heavily-discounted items out there to choose from.

Those sales are one of the best parts of the post-Thanksgiving madness. They make holiday shopping a more affordable venture. And now that we’re getting down to the wire on holiday shopping, you need to hustle to find the items you need. Looking for this year’s hottest toys? Tap or click here to check them out.

We’re here to help you get started with some of the best Amazon deals for Cyber Monday. From smart TVs to discounted YETI tumblers, these are the deals you need to grab before they’re gone. Otherwise, you may end up empty-handed on the big day.

You can upgrade that old TV to the Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV – Fire TV Edition for a steal. This model offers anything you’d want in a television: high-def picture, built-in Fire TV, Alexa voice remote and a ton of other features. You can launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more, using just your voice.

All you have to do is plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi and start streaming your favorite shows and movies. Right now, you can save about 33% on this TV, making it an awesome Cyber Monday deal.

Tired of paying for boxed sodas and sparkling waters? This Soda Stream Jet Sparkling Water Maker Bundle makes it simple to make your own flavored sparkling water. You can even choose how many bubbles you want to add to the mix to customize your drinks completely. Best of all? You’ll be cutting down on all the waste from cans and single-use plastic bottles. You can get this deal for 36% off right now, so you’ll save money on drink purchases and your Soda Stream. Pretty sweet.

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for your family, this Nixplay Smart Digital Picture Frame is a great option. It is effortless to use, and you can share photos and videos to it right from your phone. These frames even let you share photos and photo playlists to your loved ones’ frames and invite others to share pictures to your frame, too. It’s a photo-sharing network!

If you’re looking for new wireless headphones, these TaoTronics Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones are worth a peek. They’re great for noise-canceling in loud offices or planes, and they have a decent battery life, too. They also charge really quickly and have a solid Bluetooth connection and awesome sound.

Love camping? Then you’ll love this LifeStraw Personal Water Filter. It’s a must-have for any outdoor adventure. You can use it to filter up to 1,000 gallons of contaminated water for drinking. It doesn’t require batteries or special parts, and it removes a minimum of 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria, 99.9% of waterborne protozoan parasites and filters to 0.2 microns. That surpasses EPA filter standards. It’s on sale for 35% off right now, so if you’re looking for a water filter to toss in your hiking bag, this is it.

Want to up your sandwich game? This Cuisinart Griddler makes the best sandwiches imaginable. It has six cooking options in one: contact grill, Panini press, full griddle, full grill, half grill/half griddle and top melt. Plus, it’s almost 20% off for Cyber Monday.

Who doesn’t love YETI? These tumblers are the cream of the crop, and the YETI Rambler 30 oz Tumbler is no exception. These insulated tumblers are durable, with steel construction and double-wall vacuum insulation to keep your drinks ice cold or fire hot. They don’t sweat, either, and this Rambler is 22% off right now for Cyber Monday. That’s a great deal on a YETI product.

There are a few bundles on sale for Cyber Monday, and this Echo Flex with Smart Night Light is one of the best. It comes with the all-new Echo Flex Plug-in smart speaker with Alexa and the “Made for Amazon” THIRDREALITY Smart Night-Light for Echo Flex. The built-in light sensor automatically turns the Smart Night-Light on when it’s dark and off when there’s light. Plus, you can use the Smart Night Light to add voice-controlled, dimmable color LEDs to the mix.

This bundle will help make your smart home even smarter — and both work seamlessly with Alexa. It’s available for a whopping 45% off right now, so if you want it, you’ll have to move quickly.

Creating graphics and works of art on your tablet can be tough, but the XP-Pen Deco 01 V2 Digital Graphics Drawing Tablet makes it a breeze. This drawing tablet gives you a 10 x 6.25-inch working area, which is plenty of space to create or get work done. It’s also light and portable, so it’s easy to toss in your laptop bag or backpack to take on the go. It’s compatible with the most popular illustration or editing programs, too, and it’s 20% off for Cyber Monday.

Looking for a smart speaker that can withstand the weather outside? The Sonos Move Battery-powered Smart Speaker is what you need. The durable, battery-powered smart speaker is great for outdoor and indoor listening. It’s easy to use, too. The setup takes minutes, and you can control the music, volume and other features with the Sonos app, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2 and your voice. It’s 25% off currently for Cyber Monday, so if you’re interested, you might want to move quickly.

Any avid reader will love this Kindle Paperwhite. It’s the thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet — with a flush-front design and 300 PPI glare-free display. It looks just like real paper, even if you’re in the glaring sun, and it’s waterproof too. You can use it to read in the bath, on the beach or by the pool. The Kindle Paperwhite is 35% off for Cyber Monday, so you can get it for a deep discount right now.

Tired of working in front of the glow of your computer? You can get all the sunshine you need indoors from this Miroco Light Therapy Lamp. It’s a full-spectrum light that delivers bright light at up to 10,000 lux to provide you with your daily boost of sunshine. You can easily adjust the brightness levels or time your light sessions, too. It’s 37% off for Cyber Monday.

You know what the Fire TV Cube is capable of, and now you can get all of those awesome features and a Food Network Kitchen subscription in one bundle. The Fire TV Cube plus 1-year subscription to Food Network Kitchen is 33% off for Cyber Monday. You’ll get access to meal planning help, live Q&A sessions with famous chefs and culinary experts, step-by-step tutorials and all of the Food Network shows you could want. This bundle is a great deal for any amateur chef or Food Network fan.

Ever wondered what your dog’s DNA looks like? Check out the Embark Dog DNA Test, Breed & Health Kit. It screens for over 350 dog breeds, types and varieties — and it offers the most accurate breed breakdown on the market. It can also tell you quite a bit about your dog’s health since it tests for 190+ genetic diseases including MDR1 drug sensitivity, glaucoma, degenerative myelopathy and dilated cardiomyopathy. You can get the Embark DNA test for 32% off for Cyber Monday. It makes a great gift for the pet lovers in your life.

This Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop Cyber Monday deal is fantastic. You’ll get the new Razer Blade 15, which features NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics and the new 10th Gen Intel Core i7 6 core processor. This laptop has full HD graphics and it’s great for gaming or work — and it’s available for nearly 20% off. That’s a real steal for this laptop.

Love snuggling up in the cold of winter? THE COMFY Original | Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket is the blanket you wear, and it’s perfect for those chilly December days. You can use it to snuggle up on the couch or hang out outside. It won’t drag on the floor, either — so you can wear it whenever and wherever you want.

Are the kids bored at home? This CINEMOOD Portable Movie Theater lets you create your own portable movie theater on nearly anything. It can project up to 12 feet in the dark, and you don’t need a computer or wall outlet to use it. You can access a ton of streaming content right from the device or download them to the CINEMOOD to use without Wi-Fi. It would be great to toss in the trunk for camping!

If you’re juggling your laptop, snacks and other stuff from your bed, this BedShelfie – The Original Bedside Shelf will help you get organized. It’s great for small apartments or dorm rooms because it doesn’t take up much space but works like a bulky bedside table. It comes in four styles, too, so there are options for all types of spaces.

Want to access your podcasts or playlists without Wi-Fi? The Mighty Vibe Spotify and Amazon Music Player will let you do just that. You can use it to listen to all of your favorite playlists without your phone, a screen or even the internet. It’s great for desolate road trips or camping and hiking.

Want to turn your rough rocks into polished gems? The Advanced Professional Rock Tumbler Kit is the perfect device for that. All you have to do is pour in your stones and some grit and the rock tumbler does the rest. This kit comes with everything you need to get the job done, and it’s simple to use, too.

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.