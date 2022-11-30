What’s the best thing to give that person who already has it all? There are only so many gadgets and gizmos out there. Tap or click for ways to save money on holiday gift shopping this year.

Short of crafting something with your own hands, is it possible to make an unforgettable impression this Christmas? We can help. Shopping for holiday gifts just so happens to be one of our most-loved activities.

Read on for our favorite tech gifts for every person on your list.

1. Their favorite books on-the-go

The Kindle Paperwhite offers readers the comfort and experience of reading an actual, physical book, all in a convenient, lightweight digital format. The soothing warm tones of this simple, no-nonsense adjustable display are easy on the eyes. It’s perfect for those who love to read all afternoon.

Fond memories of your parents setting up toys for you as a child? Consider this to be a charming reversal of roles. You’ll be laughing up a storm over coffee and Christmas treats, showing them how to work their new Kindle and helping them download their favorite titles.

2. An account-linked photo book

If you’ve got photos on any device, you can order prints or even an entire book of memories, like a traditional photo album. What’s the best way to do it?

Google Photos offers this service natively. Here’s how to order prints from different devices.

Android devices:

On your Android phone or tablet, open Google Photos. Choose your photos: To print multiple photos: Tap and hold a photo. Select more photos. Tap Order photo > Photo prints .

To print a single photo: Tap a photo. At the top right, tap More > Order photo > Photo prints .

To print from an album: At the bottom right, tap Library . Select an album. Tap Order photos > Photo prints .

Preview, make edits, and change the quantity or size of your photos. To change the size: At the bottom left of the photo, tap the current size and change the print size. Tap Apply .

Tap Next. Select a delivery option and place your order.

Apple devices:

On your iPhone or iPad, open Google Photos. Choose your photos: To print multiple photos: Tap and hold a photo. Select more photos. Tap Order photo > Photo prints .

To print a single photo: Tap a photo. At the top right, tap More > Order photo > Photo prints .

To print from an album: At the bottom right, tap Library and select an album. Tap Order photos > Photo prints .

Preview, make edits, and change the quantity or size of your photos. To change the size: At the bottom left of the photo, tap the current size and change the print size. Tap Apply .

Tap Next. Select a delivery option and place your order.

On a computer:

On your computer, go to photos.google.com. Choose your photos: To print multiple photos: Select multiple photos. At the top right, select Print store > Photo prints .

To print a single photo: Select a photo. At the top right, select Print store > Photo prints .

To print from an album: Click Albums . Select an album. Click Order photos > Photo prints .

Preview, make edits, and change the quantity or size of your photos. To change the size: At the bottom left of the photo, click Change print size . Select the print size. Click Apply.

Click Next. Select a delivery option. Follow the on-screen instructions to place your order.

3. A digital picture frame

Few Christmas novelties are more lovable than a digital picture frame full of your loved one’s favorite days to remember. If you’ve got a big family, this is the perfect way to squeeze the entire crew in for a group gift that lives on and on.

While you’ll find tons of options under $50, you do get what you pay for when shopping for electronic picture frames. Higher-end brands also offer things like custom slideshows, sound and video integration, and more.

4. A virtual photo round-up

Is their treasure trove of old-school photos seriously out of hand? One of the best gifts for Christmas to consider is photo restoration, which digitizes physical pictures and other documents for easy access and reminiscing. Tap or click here for a few ways you can do this easily.

We love this holiday gift idea because it also doubles as an incredible way to spend the afternoon or evening. You might just dig something up they haven’t thought about in a very long time.

5. Custom prints of cherished memories

Whether you choose your honeymoon photo, a photobooth picture from a great night out, or simply a funny meme that makes you and your friends laugh, a custom print on a valuable item is one gift that will never go out of style.

As with any type of gift like this, sourcing your manufacturer will be of the utmost importance if quality and craftsmanship matter to you. We love Artifact Uprising. Not only because it’s fast and affordable, it also offers a diverse catalog of different offerings, including scrapbook albums, calendars and large format prints.

You’ll find many off-beat options on Etsy, with artists providing quirky gifts like custom earrings and apparel.

