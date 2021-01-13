20 things to cure your winter blues

The winter days are short, which can make it tough to grill outside. If the sun goes down, it's hard to see what you're grilling up on the BBQ, but this Char-Broil LED Grill Handle Light gives you plenty of light to work with. You can clip it right where you need it to see what you're working with. Your steaks will never look better.



Promising review: "I have now been using my BBQ Grill Light for 15 months. I use it when in particular we have early sunsets. Other buyers have rated this light much lower than I have. But let's use some common sense. I think it works great. Light is bright. Angle is easy to adjust. The case is made of plastic, so be careful not to get it too close to the heat. The light is not made of titanium with a heat shield, so it might melt. Don't leave the light out in the weather, because the weather will ruin it. Let's use some common sense. The switch has no moving parts and is very sensitive. I turn my light off when I am done, and put it in the drawer inside the house with my other BBQ tools, and all is well. That means I have to put it on the grill handle, and take it off the grill handle when I am finished. At this rate I think my BBQ light will last for years."