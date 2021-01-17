20 clever, inexpensive products that fix problems quickly

No matter how careful you are, issues with dirt, grime or funk will pop up from time to time. Cars get dirty, sinks get stained and cords for computers and other devices get tangled. It’s just part of life.
The problem is that it’s easy to spot little issues like these in our homes or offices now that we’re spending more time indoors. The pandemic has made those wall scuffs and stained sinks more apparent — and they can quickly become a sore spot.
While most of these problems are minor, we don’t always have a quick fix for them. Luckily, the products on this list can fix those problems quickly. From a K-cup that cleans the gunk out of your coffee maker to anti-vibration appliance pads, check them out now.
1. Tidy up all your cables in one sleeve
Promising review: "These were EXTREMELY useful to me, I like them a lot. Cheap and more than I'll need for a long time. I have a very busy workspace at home, with two monitors and a tablet and big keyboard, speakers, NAS drive, ect, and it was very cluttered. But with these and also a few other products, I managed to clean it up A TON. Now it looks much nicer, is much cleaner, and safer. Definitely would recommend getting these if you have a bunch of stray cables hanging around your desk area and such."
2. A K-Cup that cleans the gunk out of your coffee maker
Promising review: "I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues and especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use… I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results…VERY HAPPY!!"
3. Make your cooktop look new again
Promising review: "This is GREAT stuff! At first I thought there was something wrong with the scraper but it is taped to keep it in place. My water is really hard so if anything gets near water, it creates a deposit. Of course it's worse when the water is hot, which increases the evaporation. The first use took care of most of it and I used it again in a week (without spilling anything on it) and the deposits are almost gone. It looks almost like it did when it was new. I would strongly suggest using it as soon as its cooled after spilling on it, and doing it weekly as maintenance. It comes with a scrubber sponge with ergonomic handle, scraper and light abrasive liquid cleaner, and only takes a few seconds. I'm really happy with the product and and definitely going to keep using it."
4. Washer or dryer make noises? You need these anti-vibration pads
Promising review: "We have a LG washer-dryer combo in the kitchen. It was shaking the hanging pots and pans during the spin cycle. Got these. Yes, they do smell like rubber out of the box, so I left them on the back porch for a few days before putting them under the unit's feet. Now works great. Raises the unit about an inch. Far less noise and vibration. Happy I got these."
5. Little or no eyebrows? This kit fixes them in a jiffy
Promising review: "I like this product the only downside is I.T did not list that you need to let the developer and product sit for at least 20-30 minutes and then tint your brows. I.T will then turn a nice deep brown and will be ready for tint. Do not use if dark grey or light grey. The solution is not ready. Once on I.T does the job."
6. LED dimming stickers get rid of the annoying lights
Promising review: "I have a media PC in my living room under my TV and directly across from the main couch. The LED is extremely bright and obnoxious, especially in low-light situations. I can't remember how I found these, but I thought it was worth a shot. The pictures I took don't do it justice. It dimmed the LED the perfect amount and I can definitely still see that the PC is on, but without the annoying blue beacon that can be seen from space. The variety of options included guarantee that you should have the correct size to dim whatever LEDs that you have. Highly recommended, super fast shipping."
7. Make your plants look amazing
Promising review: "Works well on plants with thick or leathery leaves. It brought shine to my monsteras and philodendrons. It also worked okay with my peace lilies and snake plants. This works well with my pothos, rubber plants, ivies, dracaena, parlor palm, and fiddle leaves."
8. Always losing screws? Strap this on
Promising review: "Bought this as a stocking stuffer for my husband and he looked at me like I was crazy. He said "you bought me a bracelet?" I told him that I read reviews about how others were apprehensive but the recipient ended up loving it. Well that is what happened to us, He uses this constantly, I may need to get another one for our son who loves to help daddy. This product has cut down on my husband cursing while working on stuff around the house and on me having to help him find whatever he dropped. I would highly recommend this for anyone who works around the house, it lowers stress and time spent looking for little screws and nails."
9. Clean up your screens without damaging them
Promising review: "Quite simply, these are the best monitor/computer screen wipes there are. Many brands leave a streak or film, and Windex does not. Very highly recommended for wiping your computer, tablet, handheld gaming console, smartphone, etc. Basically anything with an electronic display EXCEPT a television. This is a great product and has been since arriving on the market years ago."
10. When’s the last time you cleaned the inside of your dishwasher? I thought so.
Promising review: "My tenant wrote me that the dish washer smelled bad. I read the reviews and figured this would be the cheapest way to take care of the problem. Sent these directly to him and followed up a week later. The smell was gone and he was happy. Very happy with this product!"
11. Deep clean dusty electronics
Promising review: "This item is super cheap and if you're totally anal about keeping your devices immaculate, this is awesome. I spent a full hour using the silicone tip to dig around all of the keys, brushed that out with the super soft brush, then wiped down with an iKleat single wipe, then buffed it out. Looks great and when feeling extra OCD, will do again and again. Am thinking stocking stuffers for Xmas because who doesn’t have a laptop/ computer? Works great for getting grime out of the home button on the iPhone/ iPad, as well."
12. Your cutting boards will look like new
Promising review: "I have butcher block countertops in my kitchen and you have to maintain them periodically. I have used this before and I love it. I use a sander on them then apply two coats of oil. I am posting pics of my counter before treatment and after. Really makes a difference!!"
13. Erase scruffs and worn spots on your leather couch
Promising review: "I am happy. I cleaned the peeling vinyl material first, applied the two coatings and let it dry for 24 hours. The next day I used a fine sand paper to gently smooth the surface and applied another coating and it looks great."
14. Get out the gunk in your jet tub in a flash
Promising review: "Love this stuff. I was skeptical at first. I am a huuuuuge germaphobe and this worked well enough for me to actually take a bath at my new place with the jets on. So the first time I cleaned the tub I used this for the recommended 15 minutes. I wasn't sure what to expect because I just moved in, so I bought a Scum Bug to absorb oils as well. To my surprise, it looked like hardy any oils came out but there were a bit of black and brown specks."
15. Fix marks in your walls the easy way
Promising review: "I've never done any sort of drywall repair / spackling / etc, and I figure for under $10 with all I could need, this would do the job. I applied the spackle, smoothed it with the flat end of the tube, and allowed it to dry. I was able to sand it smooth and then paint over the spackle. It looks fine now. I give it a 5 for convenience. This is more of a multitool for a small repair job, so you'll want to invest more money in proper sanders / putty knives / spackle if you've got many repairs to do."
16. Remove nasty rust stains so it looks new
Promising review: "I don't write reviews but I do read them before I buy anything. I just had to write one on this product. Seeing is believing. I posted before and after pictures of our bathtub. It was gross and orange rust-stained. Not even Mr Clean Magic erasers touched the rust stains. But now it's shiny and looks brand new. I sprayed it on (yes, it's more of a liquid than a gel but it still works). I came back an hour later and wiped it off. No elbow grease needed. Majority of the rust was gone, only thing left was soap scum and that easily wiped away. I'll be buying this stuff again!"
17. Touching up paint has never been easier
Promising review: "Love this - absolutely perfect for touchin' up little spots that need touchin' up. I have several sets filled with different paints and so far they've stayed "usable"... without the paint drying out. I rinse the brush really well after each use (latex paints) and recap it."
18. Tired of things falling between the stove and counter?
Promising review: "No more food, recipe cards or other items falling between the counter and the stove. I chose the transparent (clear) covers and I'm very satisfied. They did not need trimming, but would have been easy enough to trim had there been a need. If the need were to arise, I would order these again!"
19. Sharpen those dull kitchen knives in seconds
Promising review: "Always skeptical of "as seen on tv" products. Guess I saw the commercial once too often and had to have it. Very, Very surprised. Body is plastic, but it's fairly well made and all I care about is the part that does the sharpening. Which it does quite well. I don't have any high-end kitchen knives. They are mostly in the "good" category. Produced crazy sharp blades on several kitchen, fixed blade hunting/skinning knives, and pocket knives. Just follow instructions on pamphlet included. Haven't tried to sharpen credit card or butter knife, but who cares."