20 clever, inexpensive products that fix problems quickly

No matter how careful you are, issues with dirt, grime or funk will pop up from time to time. Cars get dirty, sinks get stained and cords for computers and other devices get tangled. It’s just part of life.

The problem is that it’s easy to spot little issues like these in our homes or offices now that we’re spending more time indoors. The pandemic has made those wall scuffs and stained sinks more apparent — and they can quickly become a sore spot.

Related: 20 useful, practical products under $20 on Amazon you’ll wish you had sooner

X

While most of these problems are minor, we don’t always have a quick fix for them. Luckily, the products on this list can fix those problems quickly. From a K-cup that cleans the gunk out of your coffee maker to anti-vibration appliance pads, check them out now.

1. Tidy up all your cables in one sleeve

JOTO Cord Management System for TV/Computer/Home Entertainment If you're trying to keep the cords for your TV or computer contained, this JOTO Cord Management System for TV/Computer/Home Entertainment can get the job done. The flexible neoprene cable sleeve offers a zip-up solution to manage and conceal those messy cables. You'll still get easy access to your cords when you need it, and each sleeve can hold between 8-10 cords at once. It's a simple, effective and affordable way to clean up your cord problem.



Promising review: "These were EXTREMELY useful to me, I like them a lot. Cheap and more than I'll need for a long time. I have a very busy workspace at home, with two monitors and a tablet and big keyboard, speakers, NAS drive, ect, and it was very cluttered. But with these and also a few other products, I managed to clean it up A TON. Now it looks much nicer, is much cleaner, and safer. Definitely would recommend getting these if you have a bunch of stray cables hanging around your desk area and such." Buy Now $13.95 on Amazon.com

2. A K-Cup that cleans the gunk out of your coffee maker

6-Pack of Cleaning Cups for Keurig K-Cup Machines You need your morning cup of coffee, but Keurig coffee makers are notorious for getting clogged by minerals and other water-related issues. This 6-Pack of Cleaning Cups for Keurig K-Cup Machines can keep those types of problems at bay. You just pop one into the Keurig and run it to get rid of funk and residue. Super easy to use and they'll keep your Keurig in tip-top shape.



Promising review: "I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues and especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use… I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results…VERY HAPPY!!" Buy Now $9.95 on Amazon.com

3. Make your cooktop look new again

Cerama Bryte Cooktop Cleaning Kit Cook-top stoves can get grimy and stained over time. This Cerama Bryte Cooktop Cleaning Kit is formulated for heavy-duty cleaning to get rid of those issues. You can use it to remove burnt-on foods without scratching the delicate surface of the stove. This cleaner is non-abrasive, so you won't have to worry about damage, and it maintains shine to help your stove look brand new.



Promising review: "This is GREAT stuff! At first I thought there was something wrong with the scraper but it is taped to keep it in place. My water is really hard so if anything gets near water, it creates a deposit. Of course it's worse when the water is hot, which increases the evaporation. The first use took care of most of it and I used it again in a week (without spilling anything on it) and the deposits are almost gone. It looks almost like it did when it was new. I would strongly suggest using it as soon as its cooled after spilling on it, and doing it weekly as maintenance. It comes with a scrubber sponge with ergonomic handle, scraper and light abrasive liquid cleaner, and only takes a few seconds. I'm really happy with the product and and definitely going to keep using it." Buy Now $11.98 on Amazon.com

4. Washer or dryer make noises? You need these anti-vibration pads

STEADY-PAD Anti-Vibration and Anti-Walk Washer and Dryer Pads Have you noticed your washer and dryer shifting after use? You can stop that from happening with these STEADY-PAD Anti-Vibration and Anti-Walk Washer and Dryer Pads. These pads keep your machines steady on any type of flooring. You don't have to worry about harsh adhesives, either. They'll stay put thanks to the grip pattern on the underside of each pad, which will keep your washer and dryer in place, too.



Promising review: "We have a LG washer-dryer combo in the kitchen. It was shaking the hanging pots and pans during the spin cycle. Got these. Yes, they do smell like rubber out of the box, so I left them on the back porch for a few days before putting them under the unit's feet. Now works great. Raises the unit about an inch. Far less noise and vibration. Happy I got these." Buy Now $22.99 on Amazon.com

5. Little or no eyebrows? This kit fixes them in a jiffy

Godefroy Professional Hair Color Tint Kit The 1990s were tough on eyebrows. If you're aiming for those trendy boy brows but have bald spots or other issues, this kit can help. It comes with enough color for 20 applications and can be used on beards, mustaches, sideburns, temples or anywhere you need a little color.



Promising review: "I like this product the only downside is I.T did not list that you need to let the developer and product sit for at least 20-30 minutes and then tint your brows. I.T will then turn a nice deep brown and will be ready for tint. Do not use if dark grey or light grey. The solution is not ready. Once on I.T does the job." Buy Now $20.95 on Amazon.com

6. LED dimming stickers get rid of the annoying lights

LightDims Original Strength - Light Dimming LED Covers and Light Dimming Sheets The lights from your computer, TV, router or other tech gadgets can be annoying — especially when you're trying to sleep or relax. These LightDims Original Strength - Light Dimming LED Covers and Light Dimming Sheets are a quick fix for those bright LED lights on your devices. You just stick one over the light and let it block out all of the glow. You'll get enough to cover all of those LED lights on your devices.



Promising review: "I have a media PC in my living room under my TV and directly across from the main couch. The LED is extremely bright and obnoxious, especially in low-light situations. I can't remember how I found these, but I thought it was worth a shot. The pictures I took don't do it justice. It dimmed the LED the perfect amount and I can definitely still see that the PC is on, but without the annoying blue beacon that can be seen from space. The variety of options included guarantee that you should have the correct size to dim whatever LEDs that you have. Highly recommended, super fast shipping." Buy Now $5.99 on Amazon.com

7. Make your plants look amazing

Miracle-Gro 100720 Leaf Shine If you've gotten into gardening lately, you need this Miracle-Gro 100720 Leaf Shine. You just spray it on your plant's leaves to clean and shine them. If you're worried about damage, don't be. This formula is odor-free and won't clog your plant's delicate leaf pores — it's completely safe to use on your green friends.



Promising review: "Works well on plants with thick or leathery leaves. It brought shine to my monsteras and philodendrons. It also worked okay with my peace lilies and snake plants. This works well with my pothos, rubber plants, ivies, dracaena, parlor palm, and fiddle leaves." Buy Now $5.18 on Amazon.com



8. Always losing screws? Strap this on

Magnelex Magnetic Wristband for Holding Tools, Screws, Nails, Bolts, Drilling... Stop dropping screws, nails and bolts all over the garage or your work areas. If you're a DIY expert, you need this Magnelex Magnetic Wristband for Holding Tools, Screws, Nails, Bolts, Drilling Bits. The magnet makes it easy to keep track of all of your important parts. You just wrap it around your wrist and let the magnet do the rest.



Promising review: "Bought this as a stocking stuffer for my husband and he looked at me like I was crazy. He said "you bought me a bracelet?" I told him that I read reviews about how others were apprehensive but the recipient ended up loving it. Well that is what happened to us, He uses this constantly, I may need to get another one for our son who loves to help daddy. This product has cut down on my husband cursing while working on stuff around the house and on me having to help him find whatever he dropped. I would highly recommend this for anyone who works around the house, it lowers stress and time spent looking for little screws and nails." Buy Now $14.90 on Amazon.com

9. Clean up your screens without damaging them

Windex Electronics Wipes If you've ever used a regular cleaner or window spray on your electronics, you know what a mess it can cause. These Windex Electronics Wipes are made for your electronics, though. They'll clean, shine and keep your gadgets looking brand new without damaging your expensive tech. They're safe to use on everything from TVs to your laptop screens.



Promising review: "Quite simply, these are the best monitor/computer screen wipes there are. Many brands leave a streak or film, and Windex does not. Very highly recommended for wiping your computer, tablet, handheld gaming console, smartphone, etc. Basically anything with an electronic display EXCEPT a television. This is a great product and has been since arriving on the market years ago." Buy Now $4.77 on Amazon.com

10. When’s the last time you cleaned the inside of your dishwasher? I thought so.

Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner It's probably been a while since you've cleaned your dishwasher. You need to maintain the cleanliness of that machine or you'll end up with grime and dirt all over your clean dishes. This Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner is a smart way to do that. You just toss one of the tablets into your dishwasher for a cycle to clear out all the residue you don't want sticking around.



Promising review: "My tenant wrote me that the dish washer smelled bad. I read the reviews and figured this would be the cheapest way to take care of the problem. Sent these directly to him and followed up a week later. The smell was gone and he was happy. Very happy with this product!" Buy Now $5.98 on Amazon.com

11. Deep clean dusty electronics

OXO Good Grips Electronic Cleaning Brush You can't safely use sprays or cleaning agents on your electronics, but you can use this OXO Good Grips Electronic Cleaning Brush. The battery-powered brush head sweeps away dirt without damaging or scratching surfaces. It can get between keyboard keys or other tight spaces to ensure your tech is clean and clear from debris in all the nooks and crannies.



Promising review: "This item is super cheap and if you're totally anal about keeping your devices immaculate, this is awesome. I spent a full hour using the silicone tip to dig around all of the keys, brushed that out with the super soft brush, then wiped down with an iKleat single wipe, then buffed it out. Looks great and when feeling extra OCD, will do again and again. Am thinking stocking stuffers for Xmas because who doesn’t have a laptop/ computer? Works great for getting grime out of the home button on the iPhone/ iPad, as well." Buy Now $14.99 on Amazon.com

12. Your cutting boards will look like new

Howard Products BBB012 Cutting Board Oil Your cutting boards aren't getting the attention they need. These kitchen tools are important, so you need to take care of them. This Howard Products BBB012 Cutting Board Oil is a great way to do that. You can use it on dry wood cutting boards, countertops or other wood surfaces to keep them looking brand new. You don't have to worry about it causing issues with your food, either. This product is made with deep penetrating 100% Pure USP Food Grade Mineral Oil that is tasteless, odorless, colorless and will never go rancid.



Promising review: "I have butcher block countertops in my kitchen and you have to maintain them periodically. I have used this before and I love it. I use a sander on them then apply two coats of oil. I am posting pics of my counter before treatment and after. Really makes a difference!!" Buy Now $8.99 on Amazon.com

13. Erase scruffs and worn spots on your leather couch

Dark Brown Leather Recoloring Balm In time, your leather furniture will take a beating. Heavy uses can cause leather to lose color or dry out, and this Dark Brown Leather Recoloring Balm makes it look brand new. You can use it on leather car seats, couches, ottomans or any other leather surface to get rid of scuffs, scratches and other unsightly damage.



Promising review: "I am happy. I cleaned the peeling vinyl material first, applied the two coatings and let it dry for 24 hours. The next day I used a fine sand paper to gently smooth the surface and applied another coating and it looks great." Buy Now $27.95 on Amazon.com

14. Get out the gunk in your jet tub in a flash

Oh Yuk Jetted Tub Cleaner for Jacuzzis, Bathtubs, Whirlpools Jacuzzi tubs are awesome, but the jets can get funky and gross over time. If you want to get rid of the residue left behind after use, try this Oh Yuk Jetted Tub Cleaner for Jacuzzis, Bathtubs, Whirlpools. It makes it simple to clean those whirlpool jets without scrubbing or heavy-duty cleaning agents. It removes everything from dirty soap build-up, bath and body oils and black flakes in your jets.



Promising review: "Love this stuff. I was skeptical at first. I am a huuuuuge germaphobe and this worked well enough for me to actually take a bath at my new place with the jets on. So the first time I cleaned the tub I used this for the recommended 15 minutes. I wasn't sure what to expect because I just moved in, so I bought a Scum Bug to absorb oils as well. To my surprise, it looked like hardy any oils came out but there were a bit of black and brown specks." Buy Now $16.99 on Amazon.com

15. Fix marks in your walls the easy way

3M High Strength Small Hole Repair, All in One Applicator Tool Pictures, wall art and mounted electronics can leave behind small holes in your walls. To repair them, you can use this 3M High Strength Small Hole Repair, All in One Applicator Tool. It makes it simple to patch small holes in drywall. Much easier than vinyl spackling or other patching methods!



Promising review: "I've never done any sort of drywall repair / spackling / etc, and I figure for under $10 with all I could need, this would do the job. I applied the spackle, smoothed it with the flat end of the tube, and allowed it to dry. I was able to sand it smooth and then paint over the spackle. It looks fine now. I give it a 5 for convenience. This is more of a multitool for a small repair job, so you'll want to invest more money in proper sanders / putty knives / spackle if you've got many repairs to do." Buy Now $6.97 on Amazon.com

16. Remove nasty rust stains so it looks new

Iron OUT Spray Gel Rust Stain Remover Dealing with rust stains in your sinks or bathtubs? This Iron OUT Spray Gel Rust Stain Remover can get rid of those hard to remove stains without leaving damage behind. It can be used in bathrooms, kitchens, on colorfast carpet and fabric, tile, concrete and many other interior and exterior surfaces.



Promising review: "I don't write reviews but I do read them before I buy anything. I just had to write one on this product. Seeing is believing. I posted before and after pictures of our bathtub. It was gross and orange rust-stained. Not even Mr Clean Magic erasers touched the rust stains. But now it's shiny and looks brand new. I sprayed it on (yes, it's more of a liquid than a gel but it still works). I came back an hour later and wiped it off. No elbow grease needed. Majority of the rust was gone, only thing left was soap scum and that easily wiped away. I'll be buying this stuff again!" Buy Now $4.97 on Amazon.com

17. Touching up paint has never been easier

Slobproof Touch-Up Paint Pen You don't need a huge can of touch-up paint to fix small chips or marks on your walls or baseboards. This Slobproof Touch-Up Paint Pen is a lot easier to use than a paintbrush or roller. You can use it to clean up scuffs, dings, dents, scratches or other unslightly messes without having to pull out drop cloths and rollers. Super easy!



Promising review: "Love this - absolutely perfect for touchin' up little spots that need touchin' up. I have several sets filled with different paints and so far they've stayed "usable"... without the paint drying out. I rinse the brush really well after each use (latex paints) and recap it." Buy Now $9.99 on Amazon.com

18. Tired of things falling between the stove and counter?

Silicone Gap Cover, (2 Pack) Silicone Gap Stopper Kitchen Stove Counter Gap... Tired of the gaps between your counter and stove? This Silicone Gap Cover, (2 Pack) Silicone Gap Stopper Kitchen Stove Counter Gap Covers can solve the issue quickly and easily. Each cover man be easily trimmed to fit shorter gaps. They're great for anywhere in the home or office where gaps are located.



Promising review: "No more food, recipe cards or other items falling between the counter and the stove. I chose the transparent (clear) covers and I'm very satisfied. They did not need trimming, but would have been easy enough to trim had there been a need. If the need were to arise, I would order these again!" Buy Now $8.99 on Amazon.com

19. Sharpen those dull kitchen knives in seconds

Official As Seen On TV Bavarian Edge Kitchen Knife Sharpener by BulbHead Nobody likes struggling with dull knives in the kitchen. This Bavarian Edge kitchen knife sharpener can sharpen all of your dull knives in seconds. It works with all types of blades, giving your knives a fast, easy makeover.



Promising review: "Always skeptical of "as seen on tv" products. Guess I saw the commercial once too often and had to have it. Very, Very surprised. Body is plastic, but it's fairly well made and all I care about is the part that does the sharpening. Which it does quite well. I don't have any high-end kitchen knives. They are mostly in the "good" category. Produced crazy sharp blades on several kitchen, fixed blade hunting/skinning knives, and pocket knives. Just follow instructions on pamphlet included. Haven't tried to sharpen credit card or butter knife, but who cares." Buy Now $19.99 on Amazon.com

20. Save some space with this minimalist RFID-blocking wallet

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.