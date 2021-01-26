12 affordable things to keep your electronics clean and organized

Tech gadgets make our lives a lot easier, but they come with a high price tag. The average smartphone cost nearly $600 in 2020, and as you’re well aware, the price tag can only go up from there.

Given the high cost of gadgets, it’s important to keep them in good shape. Updating software or firmware, protecting your device from hacking and malware and other preemptive measures can help you do that. Using a good antivirus software program can also help protect your expensive laptop or computer.

Protecting your computer or phone’s internal components isn’t the only way to prolong its life. You need to keep the exterior in good shape, too. If you’re not sure how to do that, these 12 affordable products will help out. From streak-free electronics wipes to organizers and cord ties, these products are what you need to keep your devices clean and organized.

1. My favorite streak-free electronics wipes

Windex Electronics Wipes, 25-Count It can be tough to find the right product to clean your electronics. I like these Windex Electronics Wipes because they leave my screens streak-free without damaging any of the important components of my devices. Plus, they're easy to store in a desk drawer or laptop bag to use when you need them.



Promising review: "Quite simply, these are the best monitor/computer screen wipes there are. Many brands leave a streak or film, and Windex does not. Very highly recommended for wiping your computer, tablet, handheld gaming console, smartphone, etc. Basically anything with an electronic display EXCEPT a television. This is a great product and has been since arriving on the market years ago." Buy Now $4.77 on Amazon.com

2. Or use this spray and a microfiber cloth

GreatShield Universal Screen Cleaning Kit This GreatShield Universal Screen Cleaning Kit is another great way to get your screens and tech devices clean and free of streaks. It comes with everything you need: cleaning spray, a microfiber cloth and a double-sided brush to get in the nooks and crannies that you can't reach with the spray alone. The soft cloth won't damage your devices, leaving your gadgets clean and scratch-free.



Promising review: "I'm not easily impressed, but this product exceeded my expectations. My computer is hijacked by my kids several times a day, and naturally, their prints make it all over the screen. I also use my laptop to display recipes while I'm cooking/baking. Over time, my screen became caked with grime that was almost impossible to get off. However, after 10 solid min. of cleaning with this stuff, it restored my screen to a factory finish. My only regret is that I didn't purchase this sooner." Buy Now $9.99 on Amazon.com

3. Squishy gel that gets all the crumbs out of your keyboard

Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner for PC Keyboard Cleaning It's easy to get crumbs in your keyboard when you're eating at your desk at home or in the office. It's not as easy to get those crumbs out of your keyboard, though. This Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner for PC Keyboard Cleaning can help. All you have to do is press it on your keyboard to remove any grime or gunk stuck between the keys. Super easy and there's no mess left behind!



Promising review: "I was skeptical at first. Was afraid my keyboard would be all gummed up with yellow slime! The opposite, it cleaned it as good as new. Got all those dog hairs between the keys! No smell lingering on keyboard or my hands. No sign I even used it except a clean keyboard. Kind of fun to play with. Squeeze it between your fingers! My next task for it will be those dust return air vents on our heating system and use it on my dusty window blinds. This stuff works and I highly recommend!" Buy Now $8.77 on Amazon.com

4. Or try this keyboard deep cleaning kit

OXO Good Grips Keyboard & Screen Deep Cleaning Set This OXO Good Grips Keyboard & Screen Deep Cleaning Set can also help you deep clean your keyboard and other parts of your computer or laptop. It comes with a ton of different tools, including a microfiber cloth, a bristled brush and a loop brush, which reaches deep between keyboard keys to clean dust and dirt. You'll even get a handy soft case for easy storage.



Promising review: "This is the second one that I have purchased because I LOVE IT! I love fact that it is small and compact enough to either sit on my desk at home or fit in my desk at work. I also enjoy the fact it is dual-sided - one side to wipe the screen and the other to brush away dust, dirt, food crumbs :D from my keyboard. It is a great buy and worth it. Not to mention it is made by a company with quality products, OXO." Buy Now $9.99 on Amazon.com

5. Don’t forget old reliable, a can of compressed air

Falcon Dust, Off Compressed Gas (152a) Disposable Cleaning Duster You also have the choice of a good old can of compressed air. For decades, compressed air has been the key to getting keyboards and computers clean, and this Falcon Dust, Off Compressed Gas (152a) Disposable Cleaning Duster is a great option. It's super easy to use, too. You just toss on the spray nozzle and blow the dust and grime out of your devices, no chemicals necessary.



Promising review: "I bought this to blow the dust of my gas logs. I couldn't get them to ignite and someone told me to blow out the little tube where the flame comes out. There is a lot of pressure coming out of that little can! This cleaned off the logs very nicely as they were apparently a little dusty! And it cleared out the little tube and I was able to get the logs to fire right up afterward. Very good value for the money!" Buy Now $9.69 on Amazon.com

6. A UV sanitizer for your phone and anything else that fits inside

Cahot Fast UV Light Sanitizer Box If you need to sanitize your smaller tech gadgets, this Cahot Fast UV Light Sanitizer Box makes it quick and easy to do. You just place your phone or another small device in the box and the UV rays work their magic to sanitize your device. And the best part of it all? This box can eliminate 99% of invisible hazards in just 3 minutes, allowing you to sanitize your gadgets at the end of each day.



Promising review: "This product gives me a sense of safe, and I use it every night to disinfect my mobile phone and watch. I use it to charge my phone when I sleep. What I really like is the inside mirror that can be used to reflect the uv light and make sure it can sanitize 360 degree. I also like the gift they provide me and the packing is very thoughtful. Thank you and love it." Buy Now $64.99 on Amazon.com

7. A set of brushes to get dust out of all your electronics

Computer PC Keyboard Laptop Electronics Camera Small Cleaning Brush Kit There are tiny cracks on your tech gadgets that not even compressed air or cloths can reach. This Computer PC Keyboard Laptop Electronics Camera Small Cleaning Brush Kit can reach those spots, though. It comes with seven different brushes to help you eliminate dust from your gadgets without damaging any important parts.



Promising review: "The brush selection fits all the things I need to clean laptops and miscellaneous electronics. The nylon bristle brushes work for keyboards and getting between the tiny gap between the trackpad and the case. They are able to clean the fan vents on the bottom of the laptop. My kits included a key puller that is not visible in the images and not listed in the description. The bristles on each are aligned and firmly in place (I've purchased kits where some bristles fell out during use which is the only reason I mention it)." Buy Now $11.99 on Amazon.com

8. Clean up your cords with reusable cable ties

Hmrope 60PCS Reusable Fastening Cable Ties Your keyboard and screen aren't the only things that need a deep cleaning. Those jumbled cords to your tech gadgets do, too. These Hmrope 60PCS Reusable Fastening Cable Ties can help you organize that mess under your desk. You just slip the soft cable ties around the cords to tie them together and then remove them when you're ready. Super simple.



Promising review: "I saw the Velcro branded one on Amazon, which were the same length and look, but at a much higher price (you always pay more for the brand). Sometimes, buying a well-known brand could mean better quality though, but I wanted to try those and see how they performed. Can't beat their awesome price point for the quantity you're getting. And I was nicely pleased by how similar, if not the same, those fastening cable ties were to the Velcro branded ones. They are fabric (so soft), and they work just great for all my needs. So yeah, definitely happy with those. Also, there are so many in this set that I ended up having plenty left over for future use." Buy Now $5.99 on Amazon.com

9. Then store all your extra cables in this tidy case

Electronics Organizer, Jelly Comb Electronic Accessories Cable Organizer Tired of traveling with a mess of tangled cords in your bags? Use this Electronics Organizer to keep things nice and neat. There's a place for every cord, cable, charger or base in it, and it's easy to keep organized and stored away. It fits easily in any laptop bag or purse, too — so it won't take up valuable real estate in your bags.



Promising review: "This bag is incredible, seriously. The quality of it is great and it does its job really well. I use it as an organizer bag for my backpack so my bag is not full of random cables, flash drives, etc. I use it as a central place to keep all my charger cables, data cables, flash drives that I carry so I know where they are at at all times." Buy Now $14.99 on Amazon.com

10. DSLR cameras need extra care. This kit gets the job done.

Altura Photo Professional Cleaning Kit for DSLR Cameras and Sensitive... A dirty lens can ruin your pictures, and you can't just clean it with any old cloth or spray. If you're looking for a way to keep your DSLR in tip-top shape, this Altura Photo Professional Cleaning Kit for DSLR Cameras and Sensitive Electronics Bundle can get the job done. You'll get an Altura Photo Lens Cleaner, a photo lens cleansing pen and brush, an air blower cleaner, cleaning tissue paper for your lens, and a ton of other useful tools built with your camera in mind.



Promising review: "This cleaning kit is well worth the price. If you are like me and own a mirrorless camera and are a stickler when it comes to the most minuscule of sensor spots showing up in your image, having an air blower and a cleaning pen is a MUST. Along with that, the cleaning kit comes with tissue paper and a cleaning solution, which works like a charm on camera lenses, especially in moments, where microfiber doesn't do the trick. This kit is a must for any video/photo shooter because a dirty image no matter how creatively composed will ruin your work." Buy Now $14.99 on Amazon.com

11. I protect my desk with this affordable faux leather mat

Aothia Office Desk Pad, Natural Cork & PU Leather Dual Side Large Mouse Pad Your desk needs special care, too. I use this affordable faux leather mat to protect the wood under my computer and laptop. It's made with organic cork, so it's sustainable and gentle on your expensive furniture. It's also easy to clean and keeps the scratches off of my desk while helping to minimize any accidental damage to my gadgets.



Promising review: "I'm so glad I stumbled upon this eco-friendly product! I painted an old desk and needed extra protection to preserve the not very new desk. It's a perfect shade of brown, somewhat simulating natural leather (except it's just a solid color, not distressed, which is just what I wanted). I LOVE the sustainable approach, we need more products like these! Even the packaging is PLASTIC FREE. They really did their research and did a wonderful job not greenwashing this product. I tried looking them up in hopes to find more products, but no luck." Buy Now $16.99 on Amazon.com

12. Our News Director, Ben, protects his desks with a flashier mat

NPET MP02-SP RGB Gaming Mouse Pad Want something a little more noticeable to protect your desk? This NPET MP02-SP RGB Gaming Mouse Pad will do the trick. It comes with 12 RGB Lighting Modes Mouse Pad with a Unique Starry Sky design and protects your desk from scratches, scuffs and spillage while keeping your desk clean and organized. Our news director, Ben, uses one to protect his desk from damage caused by electronics. It's great for gaming, too.



Promising review: "Love the size of this pad. It was perfect for my needs. Also, the LED lights are so much brighter than a previous one I bought from another company. I have an L-shaped desk that has 2 computers so I needed another pad for that one. And it works and looks awesome. Definitely no regrets and it's high quality. I will def recommend this to any gamer or pc user looking for a comfortable pad with no issues and amazing bright LEDS." Buy Now $19.99 on Amazon.com

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.