9 things you didn’t know your Chromebook could do

Chromebooks run on Google’s Chrome operating system. Compared to a traditional laptop running Windows or macOS, Chromebooks are typically easier to use and more friendly on your wallet. They rely heavily on a network connection rather than local storage, enabling shorter load and boot times.

When it comes to finances, a dedicated Chromebook can help you balance your books. Tap or click here for five reasons to set up a financial Chromebook.

Because many manufacturers produce Chromebooks, you can find different models that suit your needs and budget. Still not convinced? Read on for a list of things a Chromebook can do that you may not know about.

1. Use Chromebook’s launcher as a calculator

Chromebook’s Everything Button (formerly the Search or Launcher Button) can be used to navigate around, whether you’re online or offline. You can use the button to search files, apps, Drive, the web and more. And by more, we mean it can be used to perform some quick calculations.

Just hit the Everything key and type your problem, then hit enter. A Chrome page will pop up with your answer.

2. Use a third-party DNS

The Domain Name System or DNS converts IP addresses into names you can remember, such as komando.com. Your internet service provider assigns you to a DNS server when you sign up, but you can get another one elsewhere. DNS servers vary in terms of speed, efficiency and security.

You can play around with DNS servers on your Chromebook by opening the settings page and clicking on your network, then selecting the network tab. Pick the server you want to use from the list or enter one manually. Tap or click here for some suggestions.

3. Share your Chromebook using Guest Mode

Handing over control of your device, even to a friend or loved one, can be nerve-wracking. You don’t want to share your login credentials or other personal information. Chromebook comes with a Guest Mode that eliminates this anxiety.

Sign out of your account and choose Browse as a Guest on your Chromebook’s lock screen. Now someone else can use it without having access to your files or apps. They can’t download or save anything, and their activity will be deleted when they’re finished. Quit from Guest Mode by clicking the time and then Exit guest.

4. Organize with folders

You can organize apps in your Chromebook Launcher into folders, just as you do with your smartphone. Simply drag one icon on top of another and it will create a folder. Open the folder to give it a name.

Tap or click here for 3 hidden Google settings you should change to protect your privacy.

5. Access emoji more easily

Love ’em or hate ’em emoji are hugely popular and here to stay. Google’s upcoming emoji picker will make the process even easier.

Insert the following text into your Chromebook browser: chrome://flags/#enable-cros-ime-system-emoji-picker. Now enable the emoji picker and restart your device. You’ll be able to access it by right-clicking any text box and clicking Emoji. You can also launch the emoji picker by pressing Search + Space + Shift.

6. Activate Night Light

Chromebook’s built-in Night Light mode is great for using your device in the dark. It switches up color temperatures to reduce the strain on your eyes. Here’s how to use it:

Select the time , then settings .

, then . Select Display under the Device section.

under the section. Turn on Night Light and use Color temperature to adjust the color.

and use to adjust the color. Use the Schedule section to automatically change your screen color.

Google Search now has a dark mode for desktop users. Tap or click here to learn more.

7. Run Windows using Chrome’s Remote Desktop App

You don’t have to give up all your old ways to use a Chromebook. You can run Windows 10 through an online app called Chrome Remote Desktop App. You’re essentially streaming Windows 10, so make sure you have a good network connection.

Make sure you’re signed into the same Google account on your Chromebook and PC.

Open the Chrome Remote Desktop site in Chrome on your Windows 10 PC.

Click the download button under Set up Remote Access . Accept the prompts that follow.

button under . Accept the prompts that follow. Name your PC and use a pin you can remember.

Visit the Chrome Remote Desktop site on your Chromebook.

Select Access My Computer , then select your PC and enter the PIN .

, then select your PC and enter the . Select the arrow to connect.

8. Expand storage with an SD or MicroSD card

Most Chromebooks come with an SD slot to add more storage. It’s best to think of it as an external storage drive rather than a portable thumb drive. Simply pop the SD card into your Chromebook and you’ll see it show up in the Files app.

The 128GB Arcanite MicroSD card has plenty of space to store your stuff on your Chromebook. It’s durable and fast and comes in at just under $20.

9. Have wallpapers update automatically

Tired of the same old wallpaper day after day? You can switch things up with Chromebook.

Right-click on the desktop and then select Set wallpaper. Choose the image you like or use one of your own. Some categories on the left have a Daily Refresh toggle switch. Enable it to get a new wallpaper every day.

Do’nt have a Chromebook yet? Here are a few great options

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.