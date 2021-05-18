Tidy your tech: Best cable organization and cord management options

Everyone seems to own laptops, smartphones, desktop computers, Internet of Things devices and so much more. It’s great to be connected, but what isn’t great is all those tangled cords.
Thankfully, there are tons of organizing tools to choose from. Whether you want to hide those cables swinging from your TV or move the wires out of your way on your computer desk, we’ve got the right organizers for you.
Not sure which brands to go with? Look no further. Here are some amazing cable organization and management options to choose from.
1. Protect and defend
When you have wiring that crosses the floor, it can pose a tripping hazard. At home, a child, pet or even another adult can accidentally step across your cords, ripping them from your devices and potentially causing a costly accident. Don't wait, get your floor cord management kit today.
Promising review: We have a spin bike in our home gym and there is a small cord that runs from a plug on the wall to the bike, a real tripping hazard. This hides the cord nicely and, being stuck down, it keeps us from tripping.
2. Keep it together
This under the desk cable tray is perfect for tables, desks without storage compartments and even bookcases. The minimalist design is perfect for any desk type and it can store power strips, surge protectors or power adapters.
Promising review: These are perfect. Easy to install on an inexpensive Ikea desk. ... The tray width is wide so my multi-outlet surge protector, laptop power cord and electric pencil sharpener cord all fit easily. I’ve sent this out to my family members and now they’re also buying them.
3. Never confuse your cords again
Cable ties are perfect for those who want to keep track of which cord belongs to what device. Tie up individual cables according to color-coordinated groups or simply have fun designing your workspace. However you choose to use them, these ties won't let you down.
Promising review: This is the product you're looking for to bring order to the chaos that is your cable management. Without checking the dimensions before buying, I was surprised how narrow these were compared to similar products I had bought in the past. They seem just as durable, and take up less space. I'd recommend these in a heartbeat to anyone with cables they need to organize, shorten or just get out of the way.
4. Customize while you organize
Customize your cable organization with this handy cable management rack. Simply insert the cables, slide the cover on and screw the rack into the wall or desk. Mount it wherever you need it and cut off the excess. Easy, right?
Promising review: I was able to hide all the wires coming in from outside, along with phone cords, router and other cables behind my couch. [It] looks nice and neat now. I mounted this wire management sideways and it works better than I expected it to work. I am very pleased.
5. Nestle those cords close together
Are your kitchen appliance cords cluttering your counter? What about all those power cords at the computer desk? This flexible organizer helps keep wires together and also serves as a nice decoration to any surface.
Promising review: I bought these to get our home theater cables into some semblance of order. With all the different devices and speakers ... it was a mess! These were super easy to install. They are very sturdy, far better quality than I expected. The adhesive strips seem to be really strong, another thing I wasn’t expecting. If the length is too long they can easily be cut down ... Well worth the money!
6. When you need a little flexibility
If your computer requires several wires, use this simple management sleeve. It can be cut to the perfect length for your needs and is flexible enough to move wherever your cords need to be. Simply push the cords into the sleeve and say goodbye to tangled wires.
Promising review: I have six cables clustered inside of this sleeve. There is probably room for more. I am very pleased with the ease of use and the flexibility of the tube. It certainly cleaned up my mess of hanging cables.
7. Discreet and convenient
If you need more than a simple cable organizer, consider the cable concealer. You can hide all your cords along the wall, across the floor or attached to furniture. These pieces stick to surfaces with a strong adhesive and can connect to each other. Paint them the same color as your wall for a nice discreet look.
Promising review: This product worked great for cleaning up my mess of cables/power cords going to my wall-mounted TV. The plastic is sturdy, yet easily cut to proper length ... The channels are large enough to accommodate numerous cords, and the covers snap firmly in place. Now we will see how it holds up to 120 degree summertime heat!
8. Don't forget outdoor cables
Outdoor activities are a must, so when you need to control and protect your mess of power cords and cables, turn to Farm Innovators. This simple cord lock is watertight and allows you to set up decorations, games or other forms of electronic entertainment with ease.
Promising review: I have several outdoor bird pens with heated water bowls connected with several extension cords. These keep the water and snow out very well. Never had a circuit pop because the connections got wet.
9. For the big cords
Some outdoor equipment comes with extremely long power cords or requires help from extension cords. Don't let those thick cables make a mess of your yard. Roll them up in this easy-to-use storage wheel.
Promising review: I am very impressed with this cord reel due to the low cost and high-quality. Best of all, it’s made in the USA. It fits my 50 foot 12 gauge cord very nicely.
