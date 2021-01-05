Staring at a screen all day? The trick to preventing painful eye strain

If you work on a computer all day long, you know the physical stress it can put on you. Sitting in a chair in front of a computer and typing for hours on end can cause all sorts of health issues, including carpal tunnel syndrome and back problems.

Many of us have products in our workspaces that can help cut down on those types of issues. Whether it’s a lumbar-supporting chair for your aching back or a new mouse for an issue with hand cramping, investing in these types of gadgets can make it less painful to get work done. Working from home? Tap or click here to give your home office a tech upgrade.

While we’re all familiar with the benefits of standing desks and ergonomic chairs, how many are aware of what our eyes need? The glow of a computer or phone screen can strain your eyes, causing some major issues down the line. Blue light glasses can help temper these types of eye issues. But what are they and how do they work? Keep reading for everything you need to know.

The benefits of blue light glasses

Your spine isn’t the only thing that needs protection while you work. Your eyes do, too — but not all of us take the care we should when it comes to protecting our vision.

One of the main ways our vision is strained is by staring at screens all day long. Part of the reason that screens are bad for our vision is that they emit blue light, which can negatively affect your eyes.

You may have dealt with issues like dry or watery eyes — or even irritated or strained eyes — after a long day of work. Those symptoms are all caused, in many cases, by the blue light emitted by computer, tablet and phone screens.

It’s hard to avoid eye issues like these, though, since most of us regularly work with computers. And even if we don’t work on them, we play on them, just like we play on our phones and tablets at home.

That’s where blue light glasses come in. Blue light glasses have specially crafted lenses that are supposed to block out or filter the blue light emitted by our screens. These glasses can also help protect you from the glare on your screens and maybe even reduce damage to your retina caused by prolonged exposure to blue light.

These glasses have become popular with many people due to those benefits and the low price point you can purchase them at. If you’re taking steps to protect your limbs and bones, you should take steps to protect your eyes, too. Here are a few pairs of blue light blocking glasses you can try out.

Related: 10 practical things you’ll use all the time that don’t cost a lot

These TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses are a popular option to cut down on eye problems. These glasses will cost you less than $17 but block 100% of the harmful UV rays emitted by our screens.

There are other benefits, too. These glasses are lightweight, scratch-resistant and stylish thanks to the retro square frame. Plus, that superior UV blockage can cut down on eye fatigue, which makes them a steal for the price.

Promising review: “I work in front of a screen all day and had recently been getting headaches due to blue light exposure. You can clearly see the change of color when you put these on, and they’ve made a world of difference for me. And you can’t beat the price! Highly recommend!!”

When it comes to cutting down on blocking blue light, these KLIM Optics Blue Light Blocking Glasses are a top-notch choice. They’re made with high-end German lenses to block and filter 92% of the blue light emitted by your digital screens. Most other options on the market have a filtering rate of blue light oscillating between 50% and 70%.

The frames are lightweight and durable, so you won’t have to worry about breaking or damaging your glasses if you drop them. You won’t notice them on your face, but you’ll notice the difference they make on your eyes.

Promising review: “Ok, so I have a pair of expensive blue light blocking glasses, they have clear lenses which is why I was attracted to them, but they just don’t do the job. These block 86% of all blue light vs. the 20% I was used to. My eyes feel so relaxed, less eye strain, less dry eye! They’re super comfortable and lightweight, I forget that I’m wearing them. They came in cool packaging with both hard and soft cases! These are well worth the purchase.“

If you need a few pairs of blue light blocking glasses, this GAOYE 5-Pack Reading Glasses Blue Light Blocking set might be just what you’re looking for. It gives you five pairs of blue light blocking glasses in one pack. You can keep a pair at the office, home and in the car (or anywhere else you might need them).

There are other perks, too. Not only do you get five different styles in this pack, but the Gaoye lenses used in these glasses can absorb 95% of high-energy blue light, which may help reduce eye fatigue, headaches and other issues caused by staring at screens for long periods of time.

This pack is also super affordable. You won’t spend more than $15 to get it, so you really can’t beat the price.

Promising review: “These are so great. We love being able to have a pair or two in every area we have screens. My husband has slept better since keeping a pair at work and home. We even have our kids use them when they get to play Minecraft on the weekend and it keeps it from interrupting their sleep patterns!”

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.