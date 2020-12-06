This year has been downright apocalyptic for movie theaters and the entertainment industry at large. Between sweeping theater closures and delayed movie releases, film fans wonder when (and if) things will ever go back to normal.

Well, as it turns out, there might not be normal to go back to. Streaming providers like Disney, Amazon and HBO have realized there’s profit in releasing theatrical films directly to consumers, and this may end up being the norm from now on.

But now, HBO Max has partnered with Warner Bros. to announce that its entire slate of 2021 releases will be available to stream at the same time they’re released in theaters. If you’ve been looking for a safer way to enjoy the movies again, 2021 might be your year.

Warner Bros. sees a future in streaming

Warner Bros. will be releasing all of its 2021 films to HBO Max on the same days as their theatrical releases. This is the most overt pivot towards streaming from a major film producer, which shows that there may be a future for the entertainment industry on the small screen after all.

Next year’s films include highly anticipated releases like “Dune,” “Godzilla vs. Kong,” and “The Matrix 4.” All fans will need to tune in is an active HBO Max subscription, which costs $15 per month.

Speaking of HBO Max, it eliminated its one-week free trial for new users in light of this news. If that option vanished at the prospect of new film releases, the $15 per month fee would likely change in the future. We’d recommend subscribing sooner rather than later to get locked into a better deal.

What comes next for movie theaters (and your living room)?

After “The New York Times” reported the deal, theater stocks slid in response. There are concerns that this business model, which completely removes the 90-day delay between theaters and distribution, could be the final straw for movie theaters as we know it.

What would a world without theaters look like? We can imagine that not every theater will disappear, but that smaller, independently-owned cinemas would become the norm. These would be fewer in number than movie theaters we’re familiar with and cater towards a more specialized crowd of film enthusiasts.

But even if theaters vanish, that doesn’t mean you have to let go of the cinema experience for good. It’s now easier (and cheaper) than ever to build a home theater setup in the comfort of your living room.

The Optoma HD146X High-Performance Projector can project images up to 300-inches in height at a crisp, gorgeous 1080p resolution. It’s some of the best cinematic quality you can buy for the price.

The lamp inside the Optoma is bright enough to project with the lights on in your home theater. It also boasts a quick response time that makes it perfect for gaming.

Next, complete your home theater with the Mdbebbron projection screen and the VIVO Universal Adjustable Ceiling Projection Mount.

The Mdbebbron holds a 120-inch image at a 16:9 ratio, and you can fold it up without the screen getting creased. So you can move this screen around if you want to or keep it mounted to get the best picture possible from your projector.



The VIVO ceiling mount comes in white or black and fits almost every single projector on the market. It’s easy to install and features a 15-degree tilt that can help your image look its best in various rooms.



And last but not least, let’s add some delicious concessions to the mix. This stovetop popcorn machine makes delicious and healthy buttered popcorn that will pair perfectly with whatever film you have in mind.

And for beverages, the SodaStream Fizzi is an easy way to create tasty sparkling drinks using water at home. Plus, there are tons of different flavor combinations you can make with SodaStream branded flavor drops.

To be honest, this popcorn machine and drink-maker will cost less in the long run than actually buying movie theater snacks and drinks. The high prices at the concession stand are something we absolutely won’t miss.

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.