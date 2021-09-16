Skip to Content
© Kittichai Boonpong | Dreamstime.com
Amazon

Sick of spotty internet? The best Wi-Fi extenders and where to place them

By Monique Crawford, Komando.com
September 16, 2021

Did you know spotty Wi-Fi in your home can be the result of bad router placement or too many connected devices? If you have concrete, masonry, thick timber walls or metal objects near your router, that can also impede your signal.

But that’s not all. If your home is located too far from your service provider’s nearest internet tower, you can receive a spotty connection. Another reason can be out-of-date routers and network drivers. Tap or click here to update your router.

If you own a large home, your spotty internet can be the result of too much square footage. Most routers only have a reach of about 150 feet, so if yours is located in your office but the bedroom is more than 150 feet away, you might want to invest in a Wi-Fi extender.

The good, the bad and the deals

Wi-Fi extenders are nifty little gadgets that do exactly what their names imply — extend the reach of your Wi-Fi signal. But using Wi-Fi extenders isn’t necessarily as simple as plugging them in and magically having a perfect connection from every corner of your home.

The trouble with Wi-Fi extenders is probably what prompted the following question from one of Kim’s radio listeners: “Do Wi-Fi extenders work and, if so, where is the best place to put them in your home — and do you have a good mid-price recommendation?” – Mike in Texas.

Well Mike in Texas, we’ve got great news. Wi-Fi extenders do work, and the best place to put them is a location between your router and the dead spaces in your home. You may have to test different areas to find the best placement at first, but once you find that sweet spot, you’re good to go.

When using Wi-Fi extenders, they create a second network you need to connect to, which can affect your bandwidth. This means you will have slower internet at the edges of your home. A good fix is to upgrade your internet plan so you have lightning speeds near your router and great speeds elsewhere. Tap or click here to test your Wi-Fi speed.

Now that you know Wi-Fi extenders work, and where you should place them, here are a few great mid-priced recommendations.

1. Perfect for the family

TP-Link N300 WiFi Extender

TP-Link N300 WiFi Extender

The TP-Link N300 Wi-Fi Extender reaches up to 800 square feet, is compatible with any Wi-Fi router and allows you to set schedules and control Wi-Fi access around your home. Enforce bedtime for the kids, allow certain devices access to the internet throughout the day or night and more. You can also boost your speed and connectivity by connecting an Ethernet cable from a smart TV, game console or streaming box.

Promising review: "Could barely get a signal in my garage, now with this extender I have an excellent connection. Set up was easy, literally push two buttons and it's done."
Buy Now
$14.99 on Amazon.com

2. Discrete and powerful

TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender (RE220)

TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender (RE220)

This extender allows you to connect 20 devices and can extend up to 1,200 square feet. Having trouble finding the right area to plug it in? The signal indicator light helps you find the best placement for the strongest signal. Setup is fast and easy, and the Ethernet port allows you to create a wired connection to anything from a smart TV to a gaming console. When you have a larger home and family, this is the perfect Wi-Fi extender for you.

Promising review: "I really need Wi-Fi for Zooming classes and the signal just wasn't strong enough for reliable Internet use. This little gem has solved the problem. It was super easy to install, just plug it in, set it up with the app and go. ... No more freezing and crashing because the signal is too weak! And it hasn't affected the speed of my Internet at all - it's still blazing fast. I wish I could give ten stars!"
Buy Now
$21.99 on Amazon.com

3. Small but strong

NETGEAR WiFi Range Extender EX2800

NETGEAR WiFi Range Extender EX2800

If you're looking for an easy setup process, get this extender. Just plug it in and press the WPS button to connect to your router. Using the NETGEAR Wi-Fi Analyzer app can help you find the perfect location for the strongest signal output. It provides internet coverage up to 1,200 square feet and allows you to connect up to 20 devices. This device also supports WEP and WPA/WPA2 wireless security protocols to keep your connection safe.

Promising review: "Wi-Fi speed in our daughter’s bedroom on the second floor was too spotty for online school. Bought this extender because we have a NETGEAR router, thinking it would pair easily. Was not disappointed. It was easy to install and the Wi-Fi signal went from 5 mbps to 75. Well worth the price. Especially as a warehouse deal."
Buy Now
$26.11 on Amazon.com

4. For larger homes or offices

LOOM WiFi Extender Signal Booster

LOOM WiFi Extender Signal Booster

When you have a larger home, want to reach out into the yard or have an office space that requires a more solid connection, try this LOOM Wi-Fi extender. It has a reach of 2,640 square feet and comfortably allows up to 35 connected devices. This device is perfect for households with gamers, big data users and tons of IoT devices. Need an extra boost? Connect an Ethernet cable for stronger 4K streaming videos, lightning-fast data capabilities and reliable bandwidth.

Promising review: "This device took about 4 minutes to set up using the instructions that came with it. It fixed a Wi-Fi dead spot we had in our home where we would have to switch over to our cellular internet and turn off the Wi-Fi ... on our phones. Our internet download speed doubled once I located the device between our router and the room where the Wi-Fi signal was previously bad. I would definitely purchase this again if needed."
Buy Now
$39.99 on Amazon.com

5. Fast and easy to use

Linksys RE9000 AC3000 Max-Stream Tri-Band Wi-Fi Range Extender

Linksys RE9000 AC3000 Max-Stream Tri-Band Wi-Fi Range Extender

When you have slow or spotty internet, try the Linksys MAX-STREAM Tri-Band Wi-Fi extender. It promises Wi-Fi speeds up to three times faster than people who use dual-band extenders. It also boosts coverage for homes with more than three bedrooms. It is compatible with all Wi-Fi routers and is easy to set up. Need help finding the right spot to connect it? Use Linksys' exclusive Spot Finder Technology to get the best coverage from the perfect location between your router and dead spots.

Promising review: "This was really easy to install, plug it in, press a button, press another on the router, and they are connected. I have no technical skills so this was perfect for me. After a couple months I have had NO problems with it."
Buy Now
$127.99 on Amazon.com
By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.

Related Stories

Ask me your digital question!

Navigating the digital world can be intimidating and sometimes downright daunting. Let me help! Reach out today to ask your digital question. You might even be on my show!

Ask Me