10 best ways to block blue light to protect your eyes

Did you know your favorite smart devices — cellphones, tablets and laptops — produce large amounts of blue or blue-violet light? You probably know this can lead to headaches and eyestrain, but studies have shown that exposure to blue light could lead to vision loss over time.

Before you toss your gadgets, consider a workaround. Wearing special lenses designed to block all that blue light dancing before your eyes work wonders. There are also special settings, software and apps you can use to help protect your eyes from overexposure to excessive blue light.

Here are 10 ways to block blue light from your tech so you can keep scrolling without worry.

7. f.lux software for your PC

justgetflux.com

If you’re not ready to purchase special glasses or a new computer monitor, try f.lux. It’s a program designed to change your computer screen’s display to warm colors at night and brighter colors during the day. With f.lux, you can say goodbye to a glaring screen in the middle of the night or a dim screen when you need it to be bright.

Download f.lux to help make your PC’s screen mimic the brightness of its surroundings. After download, you can choose to use the recommended colors and brightness, set your earliest wake time or use the slider to customize your experience.

8. Night Shift on your iPhone or Mac

Night Shift determines when the sun sets in your area. At sunset, your phone will change your screen colors to protect your eyes. It will return to the normal display at sunup. Handy, right?

To use this setting on your iPhone, open the Control Center by swiping down from the top right corner of your screen. Press the sun icon to turn the setting on or off. You can also go to Settings > Display & Brightness > Night Shift. From here, you can schedule a time for Night Shift to activate each day.

For MacOS devices — including MacBooks, iMac and Mac mini — select the Apple Menu on the top left of your screen and choose System Preferences > Displays > Night Shift. Create a custom schedule or set it to automatic.

9. Blue Light Filter on Samsung

YouTube

To use this filter on your Samsung smartphone, swipe down on your screen to reveal the Quick Panel. Press the Blue Light Filter option to enable the setting and tap on the word Blue Light Filter to manually adjust the opacity. You can also use the Settings option by swiping down from the top of your screen with two fingers to toggle Blue Light Filter on or off and adjust the settings.

10. Blue Light Filter from the Google Play store

If you have an Android smartphone or tablet, try the Blue Light Filter app that adjusts your screen to reduce the emission of blue light. It also adjusts filter intensity, saves power, comes with a built-in dimmer and allows you to use an auto timer so your phone can start dimming just in time for your nightly wind down. Download the app here.

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.