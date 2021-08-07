10 best ways to block blue light to protect your eyes

Did you know your favorite smart devices — cellphones, tablets and laptops — produce large amounts of blue or blue-violet light? You probably know this can lead to headaches and eyestrain, but studies have shown that exposure to blue light could lead to vision loss over time.
Before you toss your gadgets, consider a workaround. Wearing special lenses designed to block all that blue light dancing before your eyes work wonders. There are also special settings, software and apps you can use to help protect your eyes from overexposure to excessive blue light.
Here are 10 ways to block blue light from your tech so you can keep scrolling without worry.
1. Looking good
Promising review: I was skeptical of these with the price, but I've been using them for several days now, and they make a huge difference. They really work well, and I love having a pair for work and another for home.
2. Save your screen and your eyes
Promising review: I noticed my eyes hurt a lot less after putting this blue light filter on my laptop screen. It really does make a difference, at least to me. Just be sure to install it correctly to avoid air bubbles.
3. You know you stare at your phone 24/7
Promising review: Once you open the box you notice that the screen protector is thick and feels a lot more durable than the cheap film ones you get at the mall. This protector came with easy directions, was simple to apply and has worked well. It even came with a second protector. I highly recommend this item.
4. Upgrade to a safer monitor
Promising review: I bought these specifically because they had a blue light reducing setting - and it paid off. I've had the monitors for just a couple days, and have already noticed my eyes hurting less. As a bonus, they were bigger than my previous monitors, the image is crystal clear, and they were a good price, too.
5. Perfect for your home office
Promising review: I love this product!! It really cut the glare it took away the brightness and no problem with putting it on the monitor. Immediately, the results were amazing. I was using eye drops for my eyes. And I don’t need it anymore. This is amazing!!!
6. For the screen addict
Promising review: I enjoy wearing these glasses. They are very lightweight and comfortable. I forget that they are even on. They provide a nice warm view of my screens and phone. These have really helped since I have been working from home. Looking to buy more for friends and family.
7. f.lux software for your PC
If you’re not ready to purchase special glasses or a new computer monitor, try f.lux. It’s a program designed to change your computer screen’s display to warm colors at night and brighter colors during the day. With f.lux, you can say goodbye to a glaring screen in the middle of the night or a dim screen when you need it to be bright.
Download f.lux to help make your PC’s screen mimic the brightness of its surroundings. After download, you can choose to use the recommended colors and brightness, set your earliest wake time or use the slider to customize your experience.
8. Night Shift on your iPhone or Mac
Night Shift determines when the sun sets in your area. At sunset, your phone will change your screen colors to protect your eyes. It will return to the normal display at sunup. Handy, right?
To use this setting on your iPhone, open the Control Center by swiping down from the top right corner of your screen. Press the sun icon to turn the setting on or off. You can also go to Settings > Display & Brightness > Night Shift. From here, you can schedule a time for Night Shift to activate each day.
For MacOS devices — including MacBooks, iMac and Mac mini — select the Apple Menu on the top left of your screen and choose System Preferences > Displays > Night Shift. Create a custom schedule or set it to automatic.
9. Blue Light Filter on Samsung
To use this filter on your Samsung smartphone, swipe down on your screen to reveal the Quick Panel. Press the Blue Light Filter option to enable the setting and tap on the word Blue Light Filter to manually adjust the opacity. You can also use the Settings option by swiping down from the top of your screen with two fingers to toggle Blue Light Filter on or off and adjust the settings.
10. Blue Light Filter from the Google Play store
If you have an Android smartphone or tablet, try the Blue Light Filter app that adjusts your screen to reduce the emission of blue light. It also adjusts filter intensity, saves power, comes with a built-in dimmer and allows you to use an auto timer so your phone can start dimming just in time for your nightly wind down. Download the app here.