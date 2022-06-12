Getting stuck in the middle of nowhere is a nightmare, and even thinking about it sends a surge of anxiety through your head.

GPS trackers help ping your location to a phone app or browser, let loved ones know where you are in case of an emergency, and offer excellent peace of mind. These are the best you can get.

Please note: Komando only recommends these products in ethical, consensual practice. We do not condone the invasion of privacy or spying on others without their consent.

Best GPS tracker for ease of use – LandAirSea 54 GPS tracker

Do you want to slap the tracker on, get in the car, and go? That’s where LandAirSea comes in handy. With a solid magnetic case, intuitive app, and many features, the 54 GPS tracker is easy to use and access.

Get real-time information and alerts for speed, movement tracking, arrival and departure, and historical playback — all with accuracy within six feet.

While a subscription is required for service, it’s much more cost-effective than most GPS trackers. It doesn’t get easier than LandAirSea: the whole process takes a few minutes, including signup.

Best GPS tracker for no subscription fees – Vyncs 4G GPS tracker

Vyncs offers “anytime, anywhere” location tracking with 3-minute interval updates. With upgrades, you get 15-second interval updates.

Beyond simple tracking, Vyncs offers excellent driver safety and vehicle health features. Collect information about speeding, idling, and access to roadside assistance with Vyncs Premium. You’ll also get information about manufacturer recalls, maintenance alerts, and low battery diagnostic information.

It’s powered by your car, so you don’t have to swap batteries out, and it’s one of the few trackers that do not require a subscription fee.

Vyncs Premium is a step-up and helps with roadside assistance issues. But it’s not necessary to enjoy most of these features if you want to avoid paying for a subscription.

Best GPS tracker for low maintenance – Trak-4 12v GPS tracker

Trak-4 plugs right into your battery and mounts under the hood. Beyond being easy to install and having a hands-free maintenance approach, it includes its own SIM card for reliable, near real-time tracking.

With a three-tier subscription model, the Elite bundle for $14.99 monthly lets you get 1-minute tracking interval updates. While Trak-4 designed this for fleet tracking for businesses, it works well in any personal vehicle.

The chassis is weatherproof and provides excellent, long-term duration for the internal components. Get updates to your phone, tablet, or PC, and never worry about using cell data. The cherry on top? No activation or cancellation fees.

Best GPS tracker for parents – Spytec GL300 real-time GPS tracker

Spytec is one of the most-recommended GPS tracker brands, and for good reason. With an impressive waterproof case that features magnetic attachment, the tracker is safe from rain, speeding, and bumpy terrain.

Spytec uses superior servers to deliver the fastest processing time and maintain a 99.99% uptime rating so you can always have up-to-date information.

However, it does have two downsides. One is the battery only has a two-week lifespan, so you must recharge it often. Next is the subscription price. Pay annually, and it breaks down to $25 per month. While these features are great and the real-time tracking is superior, it ups the ante on your budget.

Best GPS tracker for long-term use – Optimus GB100M 4G LTE car battery GPS tracker

Optimus plugs right into your battery, requiring a two-minute installation process at best. Beyond being easy to install, the case is built tough for long-term use and has excellent durability.

While Optimus does charge a $12.95 monthly fee, each feature you get is worth the price. They don’t upsell you on tier-based plans; it’s very straightforward.

You get updates every 30 seconds from a dedicated SIM card. Your data plan is included in the subscription price.

The GB100M is reliable, long-lasting, and helps with speed monitoring, instant alerts, history reports, and route details. Optimus includes a lifetime warranty and Google Maps support.

Best GPS tracker for quick installation – Brickhouse Security LTE magnetic GPS tracker

Brickhouse Security is a known brand, but it’s pricey. Similar to the LandAirSea, it offers quick installation with a magnetic backing that attaches right to the interior of your car body.

With a 140-day battery, you won’t have to worry about constant recharging. Every update runs on 4G LTE for rapid updates and consistent data. You can track movement at five-second intervals with up to a full year of tracking history.

Its subscription models can get a bit wild, but Brickhouse Security is an excellent choice if you’re looking for quality and longevity.

GPS tracker buying guide and FAQs

Features to look for in a GPS tracker

Waterproofing: For magnet-attached models, if they’re not waterproof, one big puddle could spell the end for your tracker.

For magnet-attached models, if they’re not waterproof, one big puddle could spell the end for your tracker. Magnet Strength: Companies sometimes use vague terms and just say it’s a “super strength” magnet; try to get specific information, such as pull weight.

Companies sometimes use vague terms and just say it’s a “super strength” magnet; try to get specific information, such as pull weight. Signal Method: 4G is superior to simple LTE, and the signal method matters for distance and real-time updates.

4G is superior to simple LTE, and the signal method matters for distance and real-time updates. App/Subscription Features : You can’t get away from subscription models with these, so you might as well see what the app offers and count it as a benefit to your purchase.

: You can’t get away from subscription models with these, so you might as well see what the app offers and count it as a benefit to your purchase. Alert Methods: Find out whether you have to be in-app or if you can get push, text, and email notifications as well.

Will a magnet disable a GPS tracker?

No. GPS trackers use magnets to stick inside your car’s body. Modern GPS trackers are designed with excellent magnetization to stay on your vehicle, so introducing a magnet to the outside of it won’t damage it. Wired-in GPS trackers

I forgot where my GPS tracker is. How do I find it?

Detecting a GPS tracker on a car is relatively simple. For wired-in models, check your battery and see where the 12v cables run. Your tracker may not be properly mounted if it is jostled around during driving.

For magnetic or stick-on models, walk around the edge of your car with a high-powered flashlight. Check just inside of the car’s body along the bottom. It’s popular to put trackers inside of wheel housing as well.

Do all GPS trackers have a monthly fee?

Most GPS trackers have monthly fees. It’s rare to find any that don’t. While fees can range from $6.99 per month to $17.99 per month for most models, some GPS tracker manufacturers do not charge.

When you pay a monthly fee, you’re essentially cost pooling the servers and app maintenance, making accessing your GPS information easy, fast, and reliable. Trackers without subscriptions are known to be laggy and may provide old data from the tracker.

Are GPS trackers reliable?

Most GPS trackers are incredibly accurate (within a few feet of pinpoint accuracy) and come with stable housing, waterproofing, and months worth of battery life.

Trackers that connect directly to your car battery typically last longer since there’s no disposable or lithium-ion battery pack to be concerned with. GPS technology is reliable, especially in our ever-connected world.

