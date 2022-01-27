Skip to Content
Reader question – ‘Can you help me pick a dashcam?’

By Melissa Hadam, Komando.com
January 27, 2022

Uber and Lyft have become overwhelmingly popular in America to make extra cash. Drivers can sign up in minutes, fill in their information and be up and running as an employee in just a few days.

But using your car to earn income comes with liability issues. What if you get into an accident or one of your riders becomes combative? Even if you don’t drive for a living, proving fault in a crash can be difficult. To avoid he said she said, you’ll need to protect yourself.

The best way is with a dual camera that covers the outside and inside of your car. So if something happens, you have proof of the real story. Here are three of the best dual-camera dash cams available.

1. Quality at cost

Vantrue N2 Pro Uber Dual 1080P Dash Cam

You get what you pay for, and this camera, while a bit more expensive, gives you quality and control. It's a dual-lens 1080p camera and comes with infrared night vision, so even if something goes wrong after dark, you can be sure the video will be clear. It's also motion-activated 24 hours a day, so you don't have to worry about turning it on. Worried about storage? It can support up to a 256MB SD card, offering you plenty of storage before you have to replace it. The best part? It's user-friendly.

Promising review: "Dashcam was very easy to setup. The user manual is very detailed with good graphics to guide you through the setup. I think the best part of the camera is the fact that with just one module, you can record the front and interior and don't need to run a camera/cabling to the back."
$169.99 on Amazon.com

2. The budget friendly option

4K 2160P Front and Cabin 1080P Dual FHD Dash Cam

This dual-facing dashcam will keep you covered if you are on a budget. It comes with a 2.0 LCD screen and records in 1080P on both sides. One of its top features is its memory saver, which will overwrite the oldest footage when your memory card reaches capacity. It supports up to 512MB SD cards, so you can rest assured you'll never miss anything important.

Promising review: "This is a well built dashcam. The window mount is very secure, yet the camera is easily removed when you want to view photos or videos, so set it and forget it. The camera menus are easy to navigate."
$67.99 on Amazon.com

3. The best dashcam for professional drivers

Nexar Pro Dual Dash Cam System

Nexar Pro provides the ultimate protection by recording both the road and a car's cabin. The road view camera records crisp video in 1080p Full HD quality. The interior camera records sharp footage in 720p HD quality and includes 10 infrared light bulbs with superb night vision. This dashcam will protect you and provide the peace of mind you need.

Promising review: "im so happy with my purchase! really worth the price! thank you nexar!"
$149.95 on Amazon.com
