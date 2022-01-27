Uber and Lyft have become overwhelmingly popular in America to make extra cash. Drivers can sign up in minutes, fill in their information and be up and running as an employee in just a few days.
But using your car to earn income comes with liability issues. What if you get into an accident or one of your riders becomes combative? Even if you don’t drive for a living, proving fault in a crash can be difficult. To avoid he said she said, you’ll need to protect yourself.
The best way is with a dual camera that covers the outside and inside of your car. So if something happens, you have proof of the real story. Here are three of the best dual-camera dash cams available.
1. Quality at cost
Promising review: "Dashcam was very easy to setup. The user manual is very detailed with good graphics to guide you through the setup. I think the best part of the camera is the fact that with just one module, you can record the front and interior and don't need to run a camera/cabling to the back."
2. The budget friendly option
Promising review: "This is a well built dashcam. The window mount is very secure, yet the camera is easily removed when you want to view photos or videos, so set it and forget it. The camera menus are easy to navigate."
3. The best dashcam for professional drivers
Promising review: "im so happy with my purchase! really worth the price! thank you nexar!"