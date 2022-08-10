Your laptop is great, but the speakers could use some work. Even if your smartphone has an awesome resolution for watching videos, the sound isn’t loud enough. You grabbed a Bluetooth speaker to fix the problem, but now comes the setup. Don’t worry. We’ll walk you through everything you need to know.

Bluetooth speakers only need to be set up on a device once, and they stay connected afterward (just be sure you use Bluetooth speakers on your home network for security purposes). Keep reading for pairing instructions and a few of the best Bluetooth speaker options at an affordable price.

On a Windows PC or laptop

Charge your Bluetooth speaker before trying to pair it. If your Bluetooth speaker has the option to use a micro USB or USB-C port to power it, you can skip charging for now by plugging it in.

On your Windows PC or laptop, go to Settings. You can access this from your Start menu. Select Devices, and you will see Bluetooth & other devices. Under Bluetooth, slide the toggle to the right to enable it. Do not close this menu yet. Turn on your Bluetooth speaker and make it discoverable*. (NOTE: Read to the end of this article for more instructions.) Still in the Bluetooth & devices section on your PC or laptop, click the plus icon next to Add Bluetooth or other device. Select Bluetooth from the next menu. Your device will begin to search for discoverable Bluetooth devices. Once the device appears, click on the icon, and it will begin to pair. You will receive a prompt when it’s finished.

On an Apple iMac or MacBook

There’s a common misconception among Windows and Android users that iOS makes it difficult to connect Bluetooth speakers and other Bluetooth devices. We’re about to show you how easy it really is.

Turn on your Bluetooth device and make sure it’s discoverable*. (NOTE: Read to the end of this article for more instructions.) On your Apple menu, click on System Preferences and then click Bluetooth. You’ll see a list of Bluetooth Devices. Click on yours and it will pair after a few seconds.

You may be asked to input a serial number from the device. This should be located on the speaker or in the packaging.

On your Android smartphone or tablet

Do yourself a favor, lower your smartphone media volume, and keep the Bluetooth speaker knob or audio settings low. Otherwise, you might get blasted with sound when you connect it.

Swipe down on top of your screen and find the Bluetooth Icon. Tap and hold it. If the icon wasn’t activated (lit up), you’ll be prompted to Turn Bluetooth On. Once activated, your smartphone will search for discoverable* devices. Turn on your Bluetooth speaker and make sure it’s discoverable. Once the device appears on your smartphone screen, tap on it. It will pair after a few seconds.

Need a new Bluetooth speaker?

We recommend these inexpensive Bluetooth speakers to boost your sound while saving cash.

Connect Bluetooth seamlessly

Connecting Bluetooth speakers to nearly every major device we use today doesn’t take long. Your Bluetooth speaker should stay paired with your device of choice unless you desync it, factory reset your PC or reset your phone.

* Each Bluetooth speaker and device will include its own instructions for making your device discoverable. Manufacturers include instructions in the packaging; be sure to follow them closely.

