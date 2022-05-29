Best blood pressure monitor for home use

Monitoring your vitals at home helps track changes in your health and provides valuable data to your doctors. Tap or click here for life-saving Apple Watch features. Using ineffective machines yields unreliable results that could impact your treatment in the future.

You are the only true advocate for your health. Access to these machines is one of many powerful ways to use tech to enhance your quality of life at home.

Our guide covers the best blood pressure machines that won’t break the bank, so you can bring reliable data to your doctor and stay on top of your health between appointments.

Lazle automatic blood pressure monitor – Best overall

Lazle encompasses the best features and price point in its 2022 blood pressure monitor edition. Designed with 200 set memory slots, you can store months’ worth of data to later write it down for your doctor.

Lazle includes a carrying case with your purchase and batteries and provides one of the brightest displays. If you tend to check your blood pressure in a well-lit room, overhead lights can often drown out LCD screens. Lazle made sure you could see all the readings without issue.

Activate alerts for high blood pressure, arrhythmia, and irregular heartbeats. If you’re buying with two users in mind, you’ll be happy to know that Lazle includes a dual user mode to help keep your data separate.

Bluetooth blood pressure monitor, by Etekcity – Best lightweight blood pressure monitor

If ease of use and connectivity is vital to you, Etekcity’s machine is all you need. This Smart Machine offers a simple one-touch operation, responds quickly with your results, and is easily the most lightweight we’ve tested.

Coming in at just 0.35 lbs, it’s ideal for bringing with you on the go if you have to monitor frequently. Fitted with dual-user mode, two individuals can store data for later use and provide it to their doctors. You can save up to 90 results per person, resulting in one month of data for frequent users.

Connect to VeSync with Bluetooth and view past information right from your smartphone. Bring it with you to the doctor for ease of use. The database is free and offers unlimited data storage, so you’ll never miss it.

Results only take around 35 seconds on average. You won’t find a lighter, more mobile blood pressure monitor on the market today.

Vaunn Medical vB100A automatic digital blood pressure monitor – Best for seniors

If you’re buying a monitor for a senior in your life, Vaunn makes one of the most accessible, easy-to-use blood pressure monitors available. Designed with seniors in mind, Vaunn makes everything about this monitor easy to use.

You get two large buttons and a bright green-backlit LCD screen for clear visibility. Accuracy and comfort are arguably the two other dominant factors any senior would want out of a blood pressure monitor. Vaunn also includes a comfortable cuff that makes it easier not to pinch your skin.

Results are just as accurate as you’ll get from any other at-home blood pressure monitors, and are displayed in a color-coded system according to the American Heart Association, noted as the little traffic light bar on the left of the machine.

Every metric is in one place. There aren’t multiple screens to go through to get to what you want. Quickly switch between dual-user mode or guest mode to get accurate, on-the-go readings or log information with up to 99 sets that you can store.

MMIZOO large LCD blood pressure monitor – Best for Prime members

Amazon Prime members save more on MMIZOO’s at-home blood pressure monitor than other monitors, helping anyone on a budget with a Prime membership. Beyond the price, MMIZOO also has similar features to the higher-end monitors we’ve seen so far.

With two separate 90-point sets, you can store data from your blood pressure readings in dual-user mode. While that’s helpful, one of the best features of MMIZOO’s blood pressure monitor is its ergonomic use.

The monitor is built into the cuff. Slap it on your wrist, fire it up, and wait no more than one minute to see results. It should be noted that since most blood pressure monitors go on your upper arm, results may vary.

iHealth Neo Wireless blood pressure monitor – Best for iOS users

To integrate at-home blood pressure monitoring with your life, as an iOS user, iHealth has the best solution. Information is sent straight to your phone, giving you access to all your readings to share with your doctor easily.

This ultra-thin, lightweight blood pressure monitor stays attached to the cuff and gently wraps around your upper arm. It takes between 30 to 60 seconds to display your blood pressure, which is relatively quick compared to many other readers.

You won’t have to worry about the battery life. With up to 130 readings on a simple 800mAh battery, you only have to recharge once every five to seven weeks, depending on use, and data management couldn’t be easier. It can even be exported to CSV or XLS to make it easy to email your doctor for telehealth appointments.

MDF Iconica professional blood pressure monitor – Best for precise accuracy

Blood pressure monitors aren’t 100% accurate. They can’t be. There are too many variables at play. MDF gets as close to precision as possible, with German-engineered parts and a specialized gauge for readings.

It’s not going to send information to your phone or log data, which is the only downside. This is as close as you can get to hospital-grade readings at home at a premium price. If you’re looking for trends in your blood pressure, these readings will help you identify them easily.

MDF includes a lifetime calibration guarantee and a pediatric cuff with your purchase. It’s a heavier blood pressure monitor than the others on this list, but MDF doesn’t play second fiddle to any other gauge we’ve reviewed today.

At-home blood pressure monitor buying guide and FAQ

What’s important to you in a blood pressure monitor? Is it portability, fast results, or an intuitive design? These questions help you prioritize what matters most to you.

What features to look out for in a home blood pressure monitor?

Before you set your sights on a home blood pressure monitor and add it to the cart, filter your choices by the features you value most. Here are a few to look for:

Cost: This usually comes up first. Keep cost in mind, but don’t rob yourself of a quality machine and experience solely based on the price tag. Some insurance plans will reimburse you for home health monitoring equipment up to a certain amount, so check with your insurance provider.

Ease of Use: Most home monitors are easy to use, but if some interfaces look daunting, consider a more streamlined, simplistic interface for ease of use. After all, the goal is to spend as little time as possible testing your blood pressure levels at home.

Cuff Fit: Cuff dimensions matter. If you have bulky upper arms, ensure that the cuff can accommodate you. If possible, find a larger cuff to replace the stock one offered with the machine. Just make sure it’s compatible first.

Don’t Overcomplicate It: Beyond being user-friendly, if it offers many features you don’t need, there’s no need to spend money on it. Go for something simple that meets your needs and nothing beyond that.

How accurate are home blood pressure monitors?

Inaccuracies can be reported between 5% and 15% with home blood pressure monitors. While at-home monitors have come a long way, users are often not registered nurses with experience and may incorrectly tighten the cuff around their arm, negatively impacting the results. As a result, doctors may dismiss information you bring in to them if they have any reason to believe you don’t know how to use it.

Can a tight blood pressure cuff cause a high reading?

Yes. The machine can’t detect how tight the cuff is. It outputs air and inflates the cuff, so if it’s too tight, it will perceive a higher readout than it is. Additionally, it can pinch your arm and cause inflammation, which may impact the results of the next attempt. Practice with the cuff on your new machine since no two devices have the same kind.

What is the correct arm Position for taking blood pressure?

You have to stretch out your arm with your palm facing upward. Gently straighten your arm without straining your elbow or wrist. Open the cuff, and wrap it around your upper arm approximately one inch above the bend line for your elbow.

The tube should lay down your upper arm to your forearm. When you pull the cuff, make sure it’s tight enough not to fall off but not tight enough to cause numbness.

