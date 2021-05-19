Battery buying guide: Which lasts the longest to power your tech?

Did you know not all batteries are created equal?
According to Consumer Reports, AA lithium batteries are best for high-drain devices, like cameras, while Alkaline is better for low-drain gadgets, such as remote controls.
But are certain brands higher quality, or are all batteries basically the same? It turns out some brands really are better than others. Here’s what you need to know about which batteries are best for your devices.
1. Consumer Reports' Lithium recommendation
Consumer Reports found Energizer Lithium batteries are perfect for devices that require more power over a longer period of time. If you use a digital camera, portable gaming devices or radio-controlled gadgets, go Lithium.
Promising review: I bought these batteries for [a] wireless rain gauge and wireless thermometer sensor. They work great for this purpose. I have used these for the past few years. They lasted for a year and worked perfectly last winter when the outside temperature got below zero for several nights.
2. Buy in bulk
When one or two batteries don't cut it, purchase a 24 pack. Though 24 may sound like a lot, consider the size of your family and the number of devices each member owns. Don't skimp on this investment — especially since they have an impressive shelf life of 20 years.
Promising review: [I] have nest smoke detectors and no other battery works like these. [These are] the only ones that have the power to run [them ... I] will only use energizers from here on out. [It's] not worth the hassle to do otherwise.
3. Consumer Reports' best Alkaline choice
Consumer Reports suggests Duracell Quantum AA Alkaline batteries for your gadgets. They're guaranteed to last 10 years in storage and are perfect for children's toys, battery-powered toothbrushes and video game controllers.
Promising review: I bought some of these 5 years or go and just finished using that batch. I like this battery. It seems to work in everything I use them for; they work out of the package 5 years later. Best of all, they have the indicator on the side of each one so that you can check the charge.
4. Amazon reviewer-approved
Amazon Basics has some reliable batteries. Though they didn't rank in the top two brands for Consumer Reports, Amazon reviewers say these are reliable, long-lasting batteries that are perfect for all your devices.
Promising review: [I] never thought I would say this because I have always been a Duracell battery girl but Amazon Batteries are the BEST batteries I have ever bought. No leaking, they last so much longer than other batteries, like weeks longer. I'm honestly shocked at how good these are. ... You will love these batteries, I promise.
5. Go big or go home
Like your Amazon Basics Alkaline batteries? Have a big family, each member of which owns dozens of gadgets? Yep, it's time to invest in a bulk package of batteries. The last thing you want is everyone scrambling to find and fight over one or two spare batteries, so make the right choice and buy this 300 pack of AAs.
Promising review: I love knowing that I have a supply of double-As available when needed. ... [T]hese batteries are the epitome of the perfect Subscribe and Save item! Plus, with the Amazon label, I know they are a product that the company stands behind.
6. The eco-friendly choice
When batteries die, you logically throw them out. But why waste batteries like that when there are rechargeable ones on the market? Use, charge and reuse to not only help the environment but also to keep your drawers free from all those extra single-use batteries.
Promising review: Awesome batteries. ... I love the neon green and black design, it makes it easy for the family to identify our rechargeable batteries vs the old single use ones. Recharging is fairly quick and longevity is noticeably better than standard batteries. ... 100% recommend the Amazon basics rechargeable batteries.
7. It keeps going and going and going...
Consumer Reports didn't comment on rechargeable batteries, but luckily Amazon reviewers share the opinion that these power cells are worth buying. They can charge up to 500 times and last up to four times longer in some devices.
Promising review: I use these for gaming and they are actually quite nice. ... These batteries last longer and when they are low I just change the batteries out and charge the ones I’m not using.
8. Time to power up
When you need rechargeable batteries you can trust, most Amazon reviewers turn to Duracell. These batteries recharge up to 400 times within 4-8 hours and can power 2-4 batteries at once. The bonus is they can last up to 10 years in storage.
Promising review: I'd resisted buying rechargeable batteries because I didn't want to make the investment and because I didn't know if they'd last as long as non-rechargeables. I'm a total convert now. The charger works fast and the batteries appear to be holding their charge really well. Now, I can have as many as I need in my devices and plenty more on standby.
9. Perfect for remote controls
If you need AAA batteries, turn to Rayovac. These rechargeable Alkaline batteries can hold power for up to a year in storage and are perfect for digital cameras. They come fully charged and are guaranteed to last up to 5 years.
Promising review: I highly recommend these. I've used them countless times on my various devices and have saved a ton of money by recharging them. I also carry a USB charger that I plug into my laptop to recharge them for when I need more juice for my headphones. Very convenient. I've had these for about a year now and they still hold a charge as well as they did when they were new.
