Battery buying guide: Which lasts the longest to power your tech?

Did you know not all batteries are created equal?

According to Consumer Reports, AA lithium batteries are best for high-drain devices, like cameras, while Alkaline is better for low-drain gadgets, such as remote controls.

But are certain brands higher quality, or are all batteries basically the same? It turns out some brands really are better than others. Here’s what you need to know about which batteries are best for your devices.

