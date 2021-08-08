It’s back to school time! Save on tech for you, the kids or the grandkids

Skip to Content
It doesn’t matter if you’re preparing your child for distance learning or if you’re taking college courses — it’s just fun to go back-to-school shopping.

What makes school shopping exceptionally fun is perusing technology that can be used for scholastic, business or entertainment purposes. No one gets excited about purchasing erasers and glue sticks, but everyone pays attention when buying a new laptop or choosing the right wireless keyboard and mouse combo.

Not sure where to start? Let us help. We’ve got 10 must-have pieces of tech-related gear that will make your return to school something to actually look forward to.

1. Get comfortable

Laptop Stand for Desk

Laptop Stand for Desk

Good posture can be difficult to achieve unless you have an adjustable desk and chair. Instead of paying for new study furniture, try this laptop stand for less than $10. It folds up so you can take it to class or set it right on your desk for a comfortable view of your devices. Use it for your phone, laptop or tablet to keep back and neck pain at bay.

Promising review: This stand is fabulous. I have a large HP laptop. I am able to place it on the stand and my keyboard is up, facing me instead of down on the desk. I absolutely love it. Phone stand is handy to and it folds easily to fit in my computer satchel to carry to other places. I never usually leave a review but this was a must. 10 out of 10 for sure.
Buy Now
$8.49 on Amazon.com

2. Perfect for carrying around campus

Acer Aspire 5 A515-46-R14K Slim Laptop

Acer Aspire 5 A515-46-R14K Slim Laptop

If you need a new laptop, consider the Acer Aspire 5. It features a full HD display, backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, HDMI 2.0, HD webcam and more. Use it for online classes, video meetings, take notes for your in-person courses and more. For an even better experience, buy this laptop and the laptop holder mentioned previously as well.

Promising review: The Acer Aspire 5 is a great laptop. Lightweight, fast and great cost. I use mine for email, Microsoft Powerpoint, Excel, Word etc. Checking emails, paying bills. Great for everyday use. I am very pleased with my purchase. I received this laptop 5/12/20 and it has lived up to its description! Great buy.
Buy Now
$347.00 on Amazon.com

3. Sit back comfortably

Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

If you've already got the perfect computer, consider this Logitech wireless keyboard and mouse combination. Now you don't have to be seated at your desk to use your keyboard and mouse. It's perfect for when you want to relax and watch your favorite TV show from your monitor but don't want to get up and down every time you need to use the controls.

Promising review: I love the slim look it has. The keys are very responsive. The mouse is fast and fits in my hand perfectly. ... I think I'll be buying more of these in the future. It's fast enough for gaming too. I really like it.
Buy Now
$24.99 on Amazon.com

4. You've got to have it all

Epson EcoTank ET-2760 Wireless Color All-in-One Printer

Epson EcoTank ET-2760 Wireless Color All-in-One Printer

Distance learning means online work submission. But what if your assignments come in physical packets? Use this handy printer to make copies, print out assignments, scan complete works and more. But it goes above and beyond school-related jobs. Use this printer for work, print coloring pages for the kids and more.

Promising review: I hesitated about purchasing this printer because I didn't know how well it would work. The refill bottles are much cheaper than the print cartridges and the look and flow of the ink seems to be the same as what I have seen from previous color printers. The graphics are vivid and the text is clear to read and not blotchy. I highly recommend this printer!
Buy Now
$290.00 on Amazon.com

5. Great resolution for your video calls

Logitech C930e 1080P HD Video Webcam

Logitech C930e 1080P HD Video Webcam

If you're working from home or have a child who is distance learning, a good webcam isn't just a neat accessory — it's a necessary piece of equipment. This webcam streams 1080p HD video at 30 fps, meaning your online calls are all high quality. Set it atop your monitor, pick it up when you need to show your workspace or set it on your whiteboard or laptop.

Promising review: This web cam is very nice the high FOV is meant more for conference rooms and whatnot to show multiple people at once. I just zoom in a bit and still is good quality for conference calls working from home. If you can't get a c92X then this is a good compromise.
Buy Now
$75.99 on Amazon.com

6. Protect your wrist

Gimars Upgrade Enlarge Gel Memory Foam Set Keyboard Wrist Rest Pad

Gimars Upgrade Enlarge Gel Memory Foam Set Keyboard Wrist Rest Pad

If you're working remotely and going to school as well, you're spending a lot of time on your computer. That means your wrist can be at risk of developing pain, swelling and other carpel tunnel symptoms. If you are already feeling pain or experiencing swelling, talk to your doctor and buy this gel memory foam wrist rest. It helps your wrist sit more naturally and can ease painful symptoms.

Promising review: I absolutely love my keyboard cushion set. I have a bad habit of resting my elbows on my metal desk top which causes a lot [of] pain. Now I do not have to worry about that anymore thanks to this product. Thick and well made. I think it will last me a long time.
Buy Now
$15.39 on Amazon.com

7. Who doesn't want a tablet?

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 10.1” Android Tablet

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 10.1” Android Tablet

Back-to-school shopping means you've got the perfect excuse to buy a new tablet. Upgrade your system or get your very first Lenovo Smart Tab. It comes with 2GB RAM with up to 256 GB micro SD card support. You can enjoy a full HD display and it comes with a smart Dolby Atmos speaker. Use Alexa as a hands-free transcriber and more.

Promising review: I have 2 Lenovos that have been great for the kids, this deal is too good to pass up! Comes with docking station with excellent speaker quality AND Alexa! I bought 2 - my older kids get the new ones, my younger kids get the older ones. HIGHLY recommend!!!
Buy Now
$229.00 on Amazon.com

8. Keep those online courses to yourself

All New, Made for Amazon, Volume Limiting Bluetooth BuddyPhones

All New, Made for Amazon, Volume Limiting Bluetooth BuddyPhones

If you've got two or three kids all distance learning, the noise can be a huge distraction for everyone. Try these Amazon Bluetooth BuddyPhones for kids ages 8-15. There are two safe listening modes, so kids don't blow out their eardrums and fold up for easy portability. They're sturdy enough for excitable kids to use without breaking, and they come with 2-year limited warranties.

Promising review: My granddaughter and grandson love their wireless headset with their Fire HD 8 tablet. They can do their learning videos and games without interrupting others while they watch TV or on the phone.
Buy Now
$34.99 on Amazon.com

9. Upgrade your PC

Dell Inspiron 3880 Desktop Computer

Dell Inspiron 3880 Desktop Computer

If you're ready for a new computer, consider the Dell Inspirion. This desktop PC contains an Intel Core i5 10th generation, 12GB memory, a 512 SSD, comes with Windows 10 Pro installed and 2-year Onsite service after a remote diagnosis. The machine is quiet, perfect for all those video calls. Though it isn't primed for hardcore gaming, it's the perfect machine for games your kids will love, like Roblox or Minecraft.

Promising review: This computer is exactly what I was looking for. I love the design and I have been extremely pleased with how the system operates.
Buy Now
$644.96 on Amazon.com

10. High-quality sound from a trusted brand

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Keep quiet during class with these Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones. This Bluetooth noise-canceling set comes with Alexa voice control. There are three levels of noise cancellation and pairs with iPhones, iPads, Androids, laptops and more. Listen to music, pay attention to online meetings without interrupting others in your area, wear them to the gym and more.

Promising review: As a sound sensitive person, these are a sanity saver. They keep out the sound of my neighbor playing music and my husband snoring. The battery life is good. Honestly, being overstimulated by outside noise was the biggest source of my crankiness, and my life is much better now.
Buy Now
$249.00 on Amazon.com
