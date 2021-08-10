It’s back-to-school time: Great deals on home office essentials

Back-to-school shopping doesn’t have to be a drag. Instead of fighting over the last desk organizer or package of your favorite pens, go online. Visit Amazon and take advantage of free 2-day shipping for Prime members.
All new and returning students need fresh supplies each year, but if you’re wondering what brands and accessories are worth your money, let us help.
Here are 9 back to school accessories that can help make student life easier for people of all ages.
1. Sit through class in comfort
Whether you're distance learning or want a more comfortable home study experience, consider this Furmax mesh chair. It has armrests, swivels, provides lumbar support and is available in a wide variety of colors. If your room needs a little color, try orange, red, pink, purple, light blue, white or green. Now you're comfortable and stylish.
Promising review: Wow they weren't kidding with the lumbar support, I spend most of the day on my chair, endless hours producing music. This is so comfy my back no longer gets tired and it's a bliss to sit down and work, recommended. Visually, it's not super stylish looking, but functionally is 10/10.
2. Two birds, one stone
If you're reading a textbook or scrolling through online assignments without proper lighting, you can strain your eyes. Keep those eyeballs comfy with this LED desk lamp. Not only does it take up minimal desk space, but it also charges your smartphone. This lamp comes in black or white, so it goes perfectly with just about any decor.
Promising review: I bought 2, one each for two of my grandkids. I had built them each a desk and wanted a desk lamp that didn’t take a lot of room. The lamp puts out plenty of light for them to do homework. It’s nice that it has various color temperatures and a timer so they could even use it as a nightlight. The built-in USB charger is a plus.
3. Learn in style
Kids love tablets, so why not get the Fire 7 Kids Pro? It comes in a few fun designs, a slim case and a 2-year worry-free warranty. School-age kids get a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which offers more than 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, songs and Audible titles. The web browser also features built-in parental controls so your child can play with their tablet safely.
Promising review: I ordered these for my grandchildren. These are the perfect tablets for these rough kiddos. They read, play, and entertain themselves. Prior to opening any gaming or video apps, they must read first. And I set the limit. I can set limits for each, individual thing they use on their tablet. It's a great tool for teaching [kids] how to prioritize and use electronics responsibly.
4. For the study nook
When it's time to study, comfort matters. There's enough space to keep all your homework and supplies in one area and the compact design allows you to fit it in smaller rooms. This desk comes in black, white, a variety of browns, grey and ivory. It also comes with a keyboard tray and removable bin for extra storage. Use it for homework, distance learning, work and more.
Promising review: A perfect desk for my desktop computer. I have a very small area for this and it fits right in there. ... I even have 24 inch monitor that does fit just right on desk. Also my printer fits perfect. It's also sturdy enough to hold everything and I've had to move the desk 3 times with everything on it to make small adjustments and it held fine. I recommend.
5. Keep your desk clean
It can be tough separating all your coursework when you have limited space. That's why this SimpleHouseware mesh desk organizer is so great. There are 5 slots to store homework, notebooks and textbooks, a shelf for supplies and a drawer for even more classroom supplies. Perfect for those who like to keep things tidy.
Promising review: Wow! This was so easy to put together with their unique pins that snap in place. Sturdy as well. I'm using mine to hold paper plates of different sizes on top and plastic ware in the drawer below. It's perfect. I will seek this brand out when I'm in the market for something like this again, because of the quality and ease of assembly. Wonderful.
6. Don't cry over spilled milk
When you're studying or taking online classes, it isn't unusual to enjoy a snack or meal as well. But when you spill a glass of juice all over your class syllabus or important paperwork, life seems just a little darker. Avoid the pain of ruining important paper with this laminator. It laminates items up to 9-inches wide and creates a 5mm thick pouch for your letters, syllabi or other important documents.
Promising review: Absolutely amazing! Best for the price also! I’m a nursing student and use it for all my flash cards and projects. Also, I homeschool my 8 year old due to Covid-19 and these come in very handy! PS: make sure you order extra laminating sheets because it only comes with two. Best Buy!
7. Protect your supplies
What good are your school supplies and accessories when you don't have a comfortable way to transport them to and from classes? Try this travel laptop backpack. It comes with a USB charging port, is water-resistant, contains a laptop pocket, front side pocket and a padded rear pocket. There are also smaller sections designed to store your phone, pens and key fob.
Promising review: Hands down the best thing I've ordered this year. One thing to keep in mind is the black one is like dark grey. Super nice looking though. Padded like crazy for laptops. If you are looking for a business backpack like I was, this is it.
8. Organize in style
If you're into simplicity and organization, this label maker is for you. It comes with a roll of tape and you can use it to label which items belong to which child, name your plants, clearly label containers and more. It's especially great if you use it to label school supplies so your grade-schooler never comes home with the wrong items. Use a variety of fonts and sizes, choose your text color and background and take advantage of the last-label memory option.
Promising review: I needed a good label maker to label my child's belongings and bottles/cups for daycare. So far, this thing has been worth every penny. It is easy to use and the labels seem to be waterproof and like they will hold up well. It certainly helps me keep things looking more organized and I like that the label maker has different font size options. Highly recommend for the casual user.
9. Cute and pragmatic
Does your child like cute things? Try this smart lamp for kids. It's adorable and provides a variety of colors and brightness levels to keep your kid entertained. It's perfect for doing homework, sitting at a computer or just reading a book in an otherwise dark room. It glows with Alexa-enabled devices and features colorful countdowns as well.
Promising review: Love this light. I love that it connects to my Alexa and can change colors [and] turn on and off all by my voice. I love that is has multiple colors to pick from. Easy to set up. I love that I can set it to come on or go off when needed by setting a timer on my echo.
