It’s back-to-school time: Great deals on home office essentials

Back-to-school shopping doesn’t have to be a drag. Instead of fighting over the last desk organizer or package of your favorite pens, go online. Visit Amazon and take advantage of free 2-day shipping for Prime members.

All new and returning students need fresh supplies each year, but if you’re wondering what brands and accessories are worth your money, let us help.

Here are 9 back to school accessories that can help make student life easier for people of all ages.

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.