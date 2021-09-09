How to burn 150 calories per hour while you’re sitting at your desk

Did you know now is the perfect time to start working toward your beach body? You know what they say. “Don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today.”
But where should you begin? According to the Mayo Clinic, we should all aim for 30 minutes of moderate exercise every day.
When you’re ready to work toward your fitness goals, try these simple devices. They help you passively burn calories without breaking a sweat.
1. Small but mighty
Try this under-desk elliptical for a fun and adjustable way to burn calories. This machine has eight resistance levels to choose from, and you don't even need to stand to use it. The built-in LCD allows you to track your calories burned, strides per minute, distance pedaled and active minutes. Sit at your home or work desk and pedal your way to your fitness goals. Set it at the foot of your couch so you can exercise while watching your favorite movie or as you catch up on that TV show you can't miss. The average user burns around 150 calories per hour, all while being productive at your job.
Promising review: "First of all, I was surprised at the weight. Real solid - won't move around while your using it. Simple to put together. Love the different tension options. And very quiet. Doesn't interrupt others. Buy it, you'll be glad you did."
2. Space-saving exercise bike
Do you remember being a kid, just riding around town on your bike? There's nothing quite like the feel of the wind on your face as you explore the world and taste the freedom your bicycle can bring. Unfortunately, as an adult, it can be difficult to find time for a good bike ride — unless you get this adjustable stationary bike. It features five height adjustments, can hold up to 300 pounds, has eight tension levels and includes a work surface that can hold your laptop while you work.
Promising review: "I wasn't sure how I'd like this bike, but it is amazingly comfortable and I've found myself pedaling for miles on the first day I used it. I also wasn't sure how well I'd be able to work while pedaling, but I find I am actually more productive while on the bike. Great product, I'd highly recommend it! I do hours of programming work every day, and this will be key to helping me stay healthy while doing so!"
3. Skip the gym
Gym memberships can be pricey. And when you're strapped for time, it can be hard to motivate yourself to squeeze in a workout. Avoid the gym fees and go straight for this under-desk treadmill. It features a quiet motor, durable steel frame and shock absorbers. Walk, jog or run on the non-slip belt and keep track of your calories burned, number of steps taken, speed and distance on the LED display. Connect your treadmill to your smartphone through Bluetooth and play music while you exercise. Place it under your standing desk or just a few feet away so you can hop on any time.
Promising review: "Treadmill was delivered 2 days ahead of estimated date. Overall, it has simple, sleek, and modern design. Remote control is easy to use. No assembly was needed. I tried it right after getting it out of the box. Very suitable for home office."
4. Stand or walk in place
Did you know you should take a break from sitting every 30 minutes? This standing desk can help. It's built to last with an industrial-grade steel frame and a 154-pound weight capacity. Just press a button to raise or lower the desktop so you can stay active, healthy and productive all at the same time.
Promising review: "Simply love it. I already have one from Jarvis that was bought for almost three times the price but this is very comparable. It's smooth, big, sturdy and heavy. Definitely delivers to the promise and I am very impressed."
5. Why buy a desk when you can get a stand?
Buying a brand new desk isn't always feasible, which is why you should consider this desk converter. Place your monitor on the top shelf and the keyboard on the bottom. The top surface is big enough for two monitors and the stand can lift a total of 33 pounds. Choose to stand or sit at your desk throughout the day. Stretch while you work, walk in place, use an under-desk elliptical or treadmill, and burn those lunch calories without stepping foot in a gym.
Promising review: "After sitting for hours on Zoom with my 3rd graders, I had to make a change! This desk allowed me to stand or sit!! Such a difference in my energy and posture!!! Wish I would have bought it sooner. I already have three people who asked for the brand and purchased their own!"
6. Fix your posture and feel the burn
When you're busy with work, it can be easy to forget to stand and stretch. That's why you should buy this balance ball chair. Keep your eyes on your work while you passively maintain a healthy posture. This balancing act requires minimal effort but allows you to gently engage muscles while you focus on your computer screen. It's easy to inflate, and you can do a variety of stretches while seated.
Promising review: "As others have noted, you must inflate the ball multiple times over the first days of unpacking. Inflate, rest for 24 hours, add more air. Once you do this, the chair works really well! From my 6-year-old niece to my 75-year-old mother, everyone is fighting over the chair!"
7. Easy cardio
For a simple workout, turn to this lightweight elliptical. It weighs a sturdy 25.4 pounds but includes a handle for easy lifting. It's "whisper quiet" so you can exercise at the office without disturbing your coworkers and you can control your workout intensity via eight levels of magnetic resistance. Stand at your desk or sit at it for a quick and easy workout.
Promising review: "I am really enjoying this under desk elliptical! I am getting some movement during the day when I have to sit at my computer all day. It’s helped immensely. It works great very smooth easy operate! I really recommend this brand."
8. Work smarter, not harder
The previous products help you exercise when you don't have gym equipment, but what about the other way around? Introducing the VIVO universal laptop treadmill desk. When you already have the workout equipment, it doesn't make sense to buy more to accommodate your workspace. Instead, buy more workspace to complement your exercise equipment. This sturdy steel stand is adjustable, so you can customize its width to fit on the handlebars of your home treadmill. Just set it up and mount your laptop so you can work while you burn those pesky calories.
Promising review: "I work from home and started to experience back problems from sitting too much for extended periods. This desk attached to my treadmill easily and allows me to walk while working, helping me to maintain better health without my work suffering."
